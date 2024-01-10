NIS America lance les promotions via l’eShop Nintendo Switch. La plupart de ces rabais seront disponibles jusqu’au 14 janvier.
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Poison Control
|-90%
|3,99€
|14-janv
|The Longest Five Minutes
|-90%
|3,99€
|14-janv
|The Princess Guide
|-90%
|3,99€
|14-janv
|Penny-Punching Princess
|-90%
|3,99€
|14-janv
|Happy Birthdays
|-75%
|9,99€
|14-janv
|Lapis x Labyrinth
|-67%
|9,99€
|14-janv
|Langrisser I & II
|-60%
|19,99€
|14-janv
|void tRrLM(); //Void Terrarium
|-60%
|9,99€
|14-janv
|Disaster Report 4: Summer Memories
|-60%
|23,99€
|14-janv
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
|-50%
|29,99€
|14-janv
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV
|-50%
|29,99€
|14-janv
|World’s End Club
|-50%
|19,99€
|14-janv
|The Silver Case 2425
|-50%
|19,99€
|14-janv
|Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City Revisited
|-50%
|24,99€
|14-janv
|Yomawari: The Long Night Collection
|-50%
|19,99€
|14-janv
|SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION
|-50%
|19,99€
|14-janv
|The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
|-50%
|9,99€
|14-janv
|MONARK
|-50%
|29,99€
|14-janv
|Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero?
|-50%
|9,99€
|14-janv
|Prinny 2: Dawn of Operation Panties, Dood!
|-50%
|9,99€
|14-janv
|Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha
|-50%
|19,99€
|14-janv
|Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo
|-50%
|19,99€
|14-janv
|Labyrinth of Galleria: The Moon Society
|-40%
|29,99€
|14-janv
|GrimGrimoire OnceMore
|-40%
|29,99€
|14-janv
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 3: La Pucelle: Ragnarok / Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure
|-30%
|27,99€
|14-janv
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 2: Makai Kingdom: Reclaimed and Rebound / ZHP: Unlosing Ranger vs. Darkdeath Evilman
|-30%
|27,99€
|14-janv
|Prinny Presents NIS Classics Volume 1: Phantom Brave: The Hermuda Triangle Remastered / Soul Nomad & the World Eaters
|-30%
|27,99€
|14-janv
