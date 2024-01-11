Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
8-Colors Star Guardians+
All I Want for Christmas are Subgames CE
Arcade Game Zone
Battlefront Trench Warriors: Ops of Warfare
Bike Courier: Bistro Express Delivery
Bulldozer Tycoon: Construction Simulator
Cafe Owner Simulator
Capitals Quizzer
Classic Games Puzzle Collection
Coloring Book Series Zoo
Dungeon Defense Simulator 2024
Gates of the Mind
GeoJelly
Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin
Military Combat Shooter Desert War
Milk Seller
My Life: Farm Vet
nGolf
Nothing to Declare
Pan’orama
Reigns: Three Kingdoms
Shivering Stone
Stellar Interface + Sudoku Zenkai
The Jackbox Party Trilogy 3.0
The Monty Mole Collection
Wild Seas
Nintendo Switch Online :
Switch Online Game Trial:
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
Démo de la semaine :
- Pronty (Happinet) [Europe]
- Kickback Slug: Cosmic Courier (Apriori Digital) [Europe]
- Crystal Project (River Running Games) [Europe / Amérique du Nord]
- Otogi Katsugeki Mameda no Bakeru ~Oracle Matsuri Tarou no Matsuri Nan!!~ (Good-Feel) [Japon]
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (CyberConnect 2) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- Jett Rider (JanduSoft) [Europe]
- 100animalease (woof) [Europe]
- 2045, Tsuki Yori. (Entergram) [Japon]
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft) [Europe / Amérique du Nord / Japon]
- The Pedestrian (Shookum Arts) [Amérique du Nord]
Les DLC de la semaine :
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Deadliest Catch – Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator
|-93%
|0,99€
|30-janv
|PAINT PRO for KIDS 0+
|-93%
|0,99€
|29-janv
|Firefighter:Car Fire Truck Sim Driving 2022 Simulator
|-93%
|0,99€
|28-janv
|TOW TRUCK Driver Simulator 2023
|-93%
|0,99€
|27-janv
|Syndrome
|-92%
|1,99€
|10-févr
|Furniture Flipper Simulator 2023: Revive, Restoration & Creative Crafting
|-92%
|0,99€
|29-janv
|Cooking Tycoons 2 – 3 in 1 Bundle
|-92%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Prison Life Simulator Jail – Gangster Escape Games Scary Architect Battle
|-92%
|0,99€
|27-janv
|Hooligan Simulator – San Gangster Andreas Fight for City, Battle Gangs, Shooter, Police
|-92%
|0,99€
|27-janv
|City Bus Driver Simulator
|-92%
|0,99€
|05-févr
|Jet Ski Mania Aqua Rush
|-92%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Ultreïa
|-92%
|0,99€
|05-févr
|Call of Sniper Combat – WW2
|-92%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Car Parking Multiplayer
|-90%
|2,49€
|06-févr
|Krispain Hero:Roguelite Dungeon Shooter Fire Simulator Counter FPS World
|-90%
|0,99€
|31-janv
|Demolish Derby Nitro-Battle Driving Car Games 2022 Deluxe Driver
|-90%
|0,99€
|29-janv
|Zumba Burn It Up!
|-90%
|3,99€
|14-janv
|Attack Strategy – Battle Simulator Accurate
|-90%
|0,99€
|27-janv
|Milk Seller
|-90%
|0,99€
|05-févr
|Maze Blaze
|-90%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022
|-90%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Rolling Car
|-88%
|0,99€
|08-févr
|Torn Tales: Rebound Edition
|-88%
|0,99€
|21-janv
|Classic Pool
|-88%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Train Driver Simulator
|-87%
|1,99€
|09-févr
|DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII
|-85%
|1,99€
|09-févr
|Tiny Dragon Story
|-85%
|1,99€
|08-févr
|Paratopic
|-82%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Solitaire Klondike BLACK
|-81%
|0,99€
|10-févr
|Retrace: Memories of Death
|-80%
|1,59€
|25-janv
|Dungeon Escape
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Robozarro
|-80%
|1,39€
|25-janv
|Tales of Shinobi Fantasy Magic Anime World Fight RPG Simulator
|-80%
|0,99€
|31-janv
|Mojito the Cat
|-80%
|1,99€
|25-janv
|LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds
|-80%
|3,99€
|29-janv
|SuperEpic: The Entertainment War
|-80%
|2,99€
|04-févr
|My Coloring Book 2
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Deep Space:Action Fire Sci-Fi Game 2023 Shooter Strike Simulator Alien Death Ultimate Games
|-80%
|0,99€
|28-janv
|Z World Zombie Death War : Survival Platformer Game Left Killer Box 2023
|-80%
|0,99€
|27-janv
|Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Parking Trucks :Car Driving Racing Simulator 2023 LITE Speed Games
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Rally Race Car Simulator Poly : World Driver Arcade Real Driving Games Sim
|-80%
|0,99€
|26-janv
|Erogods: Olympus
|-80%
|1,49€
|18-janv
|WildTrax Racing
|-80%
|1,59€
|02-févr
|Speedway Racing
|-80%
|1,99€
|02-févr
|Diabolic
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Minigolf Adventure
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Cyber Pool
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon
|-80%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Outcasts of Dungeon: Epic Magic World Fight Rogue Game Simulator
|-80%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|Towertale
|-78%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Conga Master Party!
|-78%
|1,99€
|04-févr
|Mr. Shifty
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|Surgeon Simulator CPR
|-75%
|2,74€
|31-janv
|Secret Neighbor
|-75%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|The Final Station
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|Punch Club
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|Graveyard Keeper
|-75%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Guts & Glory
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|Party Hard 2
|-75%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Soulblight
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|Hellpoint
|-75%
|8,74€
|31-janv
|Trash Sailors
|-75%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|SpeedRunners
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|Kill It With Fire
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|Totally Reliable Delivery Service
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|Clustertruck
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|Road to Ballhalla
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|Garage
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|Hello Neighbor
|-75%
|9,99€
|31-janv
|Community Inc
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|Phantom Trigger
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|Streets of Rogue
|-75%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek
|-75%
|7,49€
|31-janv
|Undungeon
|-75%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Party Hard
|-75%
|3,74€
|31-janv
|THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake
|-75%
|6,24€
|07-févr
|SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca
|-75%
|1,99€
|04-févr
|Summer Paws
|-75%
|0,99€
|21-janv
|Bike Courier: Bistro Express Delivery
|-75%
|2,99€
|21-janv
|Go! Fish Go!
|-75%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Adventure Pinball Bundle
|-75%
|2,24€
|02-févr
|Run the Fan
|-74%
|0,99€
|21-janv
|Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys
|-72%
|1,99€
|09-févr
|Explosive Candy World
|-70%
|1,49€
|25-janv
|Project Starship X
|-70%
|2,99€
|25-janv
|Immortal Planet
|-70%
|4,49€
|09-févr
|Die for Valhalla!
|-70%
|3,59€
|09-févr
|Tetsumo Party
|-70%
|1,49€
|09-févr
|STAB STAB STAB!
|-70%
|2,99€
|09-févr
|Steamburg
|-70%
|1,49€
|09-févr
|Thea: The Awakening
|-70%
|5,39€
|09-févr
|Super Tennis Blast
|-70%
|4,49€
|28-janv
|She Sees Red – Interactive Movie
|-70%
|2,99€
|06-févr
|Barn Finders
|-70%
|5,69€
|04-févr
|Baby Shapes for Kids – Puzzle,Animal,Funny, Parent,Coloring,Farm Simulator Games
|-67%
|0,99€
|31-janv
|Lotus Bloom
|-67%
|0,99€
|21-janv
|Sticks Collection
|-67%
|0,99€
|21-janv
|Chess Pills
|-67%
|0,99€
|21-janv
|Mini Gardens
|-67%
|0,99€
|21-janv
|Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey
|-67%
|0,99€
|21-janv
|Debtor
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Island Maze
|-67%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Fortress Building Puzzle – Galaxy Cube Tower Simulator Game
|-67%
|0,99€
|25-janv
|The Testament of Sherlock Holmes
|-65%
|8,74€
|08-févr
|Hidden Paws
|-63%
|1,49€
|21-janv
|Football Kicks
|-63%
|1,49€
|21-janv
|Hidden Paws Bundle
|-63%
|2,99€
|21-janv
|Pirates Pinball
|-63%
|1,10€
|02-févr
|If My Heart Had Wings
|-60%
|7,99€
|31-janv
|Arsonist Heaven
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-janv
|Wind of Shuriken
|-60%
|3,19€
|25-janv
|Casual Challenge Players’ Club
|-60%
|1,99€
|25-janv
|The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story
|-60%
|5,99€
|25-janv
|Revertia
|-60%
|1,59€
|25-janv
|Superola and the Lost Burgers
|-60%
|1,99€
|04-févr
|Mail Mole
|-60%
|5,99€
|04-févr
|Rise: Race The Future
|-60%
|7,19€
|26-janv
|Girabox
|-60%
|0,99€
|04-févr
|Throne Quest Deluxe
|-50%
|2,49€
|20-janv
|Chasing Light
|-50%
|9,00€
|25-janv
|Karma. Incarnation 1
|-50%
|5,99€
|25-janv
|Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-janv
|Space Roguelike Adventure
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-janv
|Dead Station
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-janv
|Zombo Buster Rising
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-janv
|Earth Marines
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-janv
|Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil From the Sewers
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-janv
|Devoured by Darkness
|-50%
|2,99€
|25-janv
|Avia corporation
|-50%
|7,40€
|31-janv
|Flewfie’s Adventure
|-50%
|4,49€
|20-janv
|Pinku Kult: Hex Mortis
|-50%
|4,49€
|20-janv
|9th Dawn III
|-50%
|7,49€
|20-janv
|Spot The Differences: Party!
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-janv
|Bombing Busters
|-50%
|3,49€
|25-janv
|Twist & Match
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-janv
|Drum Box
|-50%
|3,99€
|25-janv
|Kirakira stars idol project Ai
|-50%
|4,00€
|10-févr
|BlackJack Waifu Tour
|-50%
|2,25€
|31-janv
|Spectrolite
|-50%
|6,99€
|31-janv
|Super Trunko Go
|-50%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Beholgar
|-50%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|MOTHERED – A ROLE-PLAYING HORROR GAME
|-50%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Alterity Experience
|-50%
|4,99€
|31-janv
|Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa
|-50%
|4,00€
|10-févr
|JUSTICE SUCKS
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-janv
|Mayhem in Single Valley
|-50%
|7,49€
|31-janv
|Happy’s Humble Burger Farm
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-janv
|Despot’s Game
|-50%
|9,99€
|31-janv
|Low Story
|-50%
|3,99€
|31-janv
|Kirakira stars idol project Reika
|-50%
|4,00€
|10-févr
|Viviette
|-50%
|4,99€
|08-févr
|Mercury Race
|-50%
|3,99€
|25-janv
|Reptilian Rebellion
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-janv
|Job the Leprechaun
|-50%
|1,49€
|25-janv
|Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game
|-50%
|2,49€
|06-févr
|Moe Waifu H
|-50%
|2,49€
|25-janv
|Pretty Girls Speed
|-50%
|2,99€
|25-janv
|Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy
|-50%
|4,99€
|25-janv
|Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS
|-50%
|2,99€
|25-janv
|Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS
|-50%
|3,49€
|25-janv
|Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire
|-50%
|2,99€
|25-janv
|Demon Turf
|-50%
|10,99€
|09-févr
|The Oregon Trail
|-50%
|14,99€
|29-janv
|Chain Car Stunt Simulator – 3D Extreme Highway Car Driving Games
|-50%
|0,99€
|29-janv
|Super Soccer Blast
|-50%
|3,99€
|28-janv
|Super Volley Blast
|-50%
|4,99€
|28-janv
|Hidden Paws Mystery
|-50%
|1,99€
|21-janv
|Strike Team Gladius
|-50%
|4,99€
|21-janv
|Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 26 heures.
|Galaxy Shooter
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 26 heures.
|Hero Express
|-50%
|2,49€
|dans 26 heures.
|Firework
|-50%
|3,49€
|dans 26 heures.
|I, AI
|-50%
|4,99€
|26-janv
|Dungeons & Bombs
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-janv
|Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-janv
|In rays of the Light
|-50%
|3,99€
|26-janv
|Alveole
|-50%
|2,49€
|26-janv
|Moorhuhn Remake
|-50%
|3,49€
|04-févr
|Lovekami -Divinity Stage-
|-45%
|7,69€
|31-janv
|Black Skylands
|-40%
|11,99€
|31-janv
|Tinykin
|-40%
|14,99€
|31-janv
|Rhythm Sprout
|-40%
|8,99€
|31-janv
|SpiderHeck
|-40%
|8,99€
|31-janv
|Punch Club 2: Fast Forward
|-40%
|11,99€
|31-janv
|Hello Engineer
|-40%
|8,99€
|31-janv
|Lovekami -Healing Harem-
|-40%
|8,39€
|31-janv
|Lovekami -Useless Goddess-
|-40%
|8,39€
|31-janv
|Fluffy Milo
|-40%
|2,99€
|25-janv
|Terraformers
|-40%
|11,99€
|31-janv
|The House of Da Vinci 3
|-40%
|5,99€
|16-janv
|Neko Secret Homecoming
|-35%
|6,49€
|25-janv
|1993 Shenandoah
|-33%
|8,70€
|13-janv
|SUBNET – Escape Room Adventure
|-30%
|4,19€
|18-janv
|Excessive Trim
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-janv
|Lily in Puzzle World
|-30%
|3,49€
|25-janv
|Demon Turf: Neon Splash
|-30%
|3,49€
|09-févr
|High Noon Revolver
|-23%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Gnome More War
|-20%
|1,99€
|30-janv
|Hentai Dream
|-20%
|2,00€
|23-janv
|Hentai: Japanese Goblins
|-20%
|1,99€
|23-janv
|Hentai: Make love not war
|-20%
|1,76€
|23-janv
|Hentai Uni
|-20%
|1,76€
|23-janv
|Spirittea
|-15%
|16,99€
|04-févr
