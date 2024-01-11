Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous les sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

8-Colors Star Guardians+

All I Want for Christmas are Subgames CE

Arcade Game Zone

Battlefront Trench Warriors: Ops of Warfare

Bike Courier: Bistro Express Delivery

Bulldozer Tycoon: Construction Simulator

Cafe Owner Simulator

Capitals Quizzer

Classic Games Puzzle Collection

Coloring Book Series Zoo

Dungeon Defense Simulator 2024

Gates of the Mind

GeoJelly

Ikkarus and the Prince of Sin

Military Combat Shooter Desert War

Milk Seller

My Life: Farm Vet

nGolf

Nothing to Declare

Pan’orama

Reigns: Three Kingdoms

Shivering Stone

Stellar Interface + Sudoku Zenkai

The Jackbox Party Trilogy 3.0

The Monty Mole Collection

Wild Seas

Nintendo Switch Online :

Switch Online Game Trial:



Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Démo de la semaine :

Les DLC de la semaine :

Les promotions de la semaine :

Jeu Base % Prix Date Fin Deadliest Catch – Ocean Boat Driving & Fishing 2022 Simulator 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 30-janv PAINT PRO for KIDS 0+ 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 29-janv Firefighter:Car Fire Truck Sim Driving 2022 Simulator 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 28-janv TOW TRUCK Driver Simulator 2023 13,99 € -93% 0,99€ 27-janv Syndrome 24,99 € -92% 1,99€ 10-févr Furniture Flipper Simulator 2023: Revive, Restoration & Creative Crafting 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 29-janv Cooking Tycoons 2 – 3 in 1 Bundle 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 04-févr Prison Life Simulator Jail – Gangster Escape Games Scary Architect Battle 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 27-janv Hooligan Simulator – San Gangster Andreas Fight for City, Battle Gangs, Shooter, Police 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 27-janv City Bus Driver Simulator 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 05-févr Jet Ski Mania Aqua Rush 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 26-janv Ultreïa 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 05-févr Call of Sniper Combat – WW2 11,99 € -92% 0,99€ 26-janv Car Parking Multiplayer 24,99 € -90% 2,49€ 06-févr Krispain Hero:Roguelite Dungeon Shooter Fire Simulator Counter FPS World 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 31-janv Demolish Derby Nitro-Battle Driving Car Games 2022 Deluxe Driver 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 29-janv Zumba Burn It Up! 39,99 € -90% 3,99€ 14-janv Attack Strategy – Battle Simulator Accurate 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 27-janv Milk Seller 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 05-févr Maze Blaze 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 04-févr Faith & Shield :Tower Defense Space Wars Game 2022 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 25-janv Rolling Car 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 08-févr Torn Tales: Rebound Edition 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 21-janv Classic Pool 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 04-févr Train Driver Simulator 14,99 € -87% 1,99€ 09-févr DRAW AND COLOR: KAWAII 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 09-févr Tiny Dragon Story 12,99 € -85% 1,99€ 08-févr Paratopic 5,49 € -82% 0,99€ 04-févr Solitaire Klondike BLACK 5,09 € -81% 0,99€ 10-févr Retrace: Memories of Death 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 25-janv Dungeon Escape 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 25-janv Robozarro 6,99 € -80% 1,39€ 25-janv Tales of Shinobi Fantasy Magic Anime World Fight RPG Simulator 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 31-janv Mojito the Cat 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 25-janv LEGRAND LEGACY: Tale of the Fatebounds 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 29-janv SuperEpic: The Entertainment War 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 04-févr My Coloring Book 2 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-févr Deep Space:Action Fire Sci-Fi Game 2023 Shooter Strike Simulator Alien Death Ultimate Games 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 28-janv Z World Zombie Death War : Survival Platformer Game Left Killer Box 2023 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 27-janv Ultimate 4×4 Offroad Parking Trucks :Car Driving Racing Simulator 2023 LITE Speed Games 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-janv Rally Race Car Simulator Poly : World Driver Arcade Real Driving Games Sim 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 26-janv Erogods: Olympus 7,49 € -80% 1,49€ 18-janv WildTrax Racing 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 02-févr Speedway Racing 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 02-févr Diabolic 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-févr Minigolf Adventure 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-févr Cyber Pool 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-févr Super Box Delivery: Beyond the Horizon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 04-févr Outcasts of Dungeon: Epic Magic World Fight Rogue Game Simulator 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 25-janv Towertale 8,99 € -78% 1,99€ 30-janv Conga Master Party! 8,99 € -78% 1,99€ 04-févr Mr. Shifty 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv Surgeon Simulator CPR 10,99 € -75% 2,74€ 31-janv Secret Neighbor 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 31-janv The Final Station 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv Punch Club 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv Graveyard Keeper 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 31-janv Guts & Glory 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv Party Hard 2 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 31-janv Soulblight 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv Hellpoint 34,99 € -75% 8,74€ 31-janv Trash Sailors 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 31-janv SpeedRunners 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv Kill It With Fire 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv Totally Reliable Delivery Service 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv Clustertruck 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv Road to Ballhalla 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv Garage 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv Hello Neighbor 39,99 € -75% 9,99€ 31-janv Community Inc 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv Phantom Trigger 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv Streets of Rogue 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 31-janv Hello Neighbor Hide and Seek 29,99 € -75% 7,49€ 31-janv Undungeon 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 31-janv Party Hard 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 31-janv THE HOUSE OF THE DEAD: Remake 24,99 € -75% 6,24€ 07-févr SlabWell: The Quest For Kaktun’s Alpaca 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 04-févr Summer Paws 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 21-janv Bike Courier: Bistro Express Delivery 11,99 € -75% 2,99€ 21-janv Go! Fish Go! 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 04-févr Adventure Pinball Bundle 8,99 € -75% 2,24€ 02-févr Run the Fan 3,79 € -74% 0,99€ 21-janv Clumsy Rush: Ultimate Guys 6,99 € -72% 1,99€ 09-févr Explosive Candy World 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 25-janv Project Starship X 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 25-janv Immortal Planet 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 09-févr Die for Valhalla! 11,99 € -70% 3,59€ 09-févr Tetsumo Party 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 09-févr STAB STAB STAB! 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 09-févr Steamburg 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 09-févr Thea: The Awakening 17,99 € -70% 5,39€ 09-févr Super Tennis Blast 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 28-janv She Sees Red – Interactive Movie 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 06-févr Barn Finders 18,99 € -70% 5,69€ 04-févr Baby Shapes for Kids – Puzzle,Animal,Funny, Parent,Coloring,Farm Simulator Games 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 31-janv Lotus Bloom 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 21-janv Sticks Collection 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 21-janv Chess Pills 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 21-janv Mini Gardens 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 21-janv Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 21-janv Debtor 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 04-févr Island Maze 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 04-févr Fortress Building Puzzle – Galaxy Cube Tower Simulator Game 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 25-janv The Testament of Sherlock Holmes 24,99 € -65% 8,74€ 08-févr Hidden Paws 3,99 € -63% 1,49€ 21-janv Football Kicks 3,99 € -63% 1,49€ 21-janv Hidden Paws Bundle 7,99 € -63% 2,99€ 21-janv Pirates Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 02-févr If My Heart Had Wings 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 31-janv Arsonist Heaven 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-janv Wind of Shuriken 7,99 € -60% 3,19€ 25-janv Casual Challenge Players’ Club 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 25-janv The Sorrowvirus – A Faceless Short Story 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 25-janv Revertia 3,99 € -60% 1,59€ 25-janv Superola and the Lost Burgers 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 04-févr Mail Mole 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 04-févr Rise: Race The Future 17,99 € -60% 7,19€ 26-janv Girabox 2,49 € -60% 0,99€ 04-févr Throne Quest Deluxe 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 20-janv Chasing Light 18,00 € -50% 9,00€ 25-janv Karma. Incarnation 1 11,99 € -50% 5,99€ 25-janv Yoko & Yuki: Dr. Rat’s Revenge 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-janv Space Roguelike Adventure 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-janv Dead Station 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-janv Zombo Buster Rising 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-janv Earth Marines 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-janv Radioactive Dwarfs: Evil From the Sewers 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-janv Devoured by Darkness 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 25-janv Avia corporation 14,80 € -50% 7,40€ 31-janv Flewfie’s Adventure 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 20-janv Pinku Kult: Hex Mortis 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 20-janv 9th Dawn III 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 20-janv Spot The Differences: Party! 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-janv Bombing Busters 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 25-janv Twist & Match 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 25-janv Drum Box 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 25-janv Kirakira stars idol project Ai 8,00 € -50% 4,00€ 10-févr BlackJack Waifu Tour 4,50 € -50% 2,25€ 31-janv Spectrolite 13,99 € -50% 6,99€ 31-janv Super Trunko Go 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 31-janv Beholgar 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 31-janv MOTHERED – A ROLE-PLAYING HORROR GAME 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 31-janv Alterity Experience 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 31-janv Kirakira stars idol project Nagisa 8,00 € -50% 4,00€ 10-févr JUSTICE SUCKS 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 31-janv Mayhem in Single Valley 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 31-janv Happy’s Humble Burger Farm 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 31-janv Despot’s Game 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 31-janv Low Story 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 31-janv Kirakira stars idol project Reika 8,00 € -50% 4,00€ 10-févr Viviette 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 08-févr Mercury Race 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 25-janv Reptilian Rebellion 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 25-janv Job the Leprechaun 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 25-janv Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 06-févr Moe Waifu H 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 25-janv Pretty Girls Speed 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 25-janv Waifu Discovered 2: Medieval Fantasy 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 25-janv Pretty Girls Panic! PLUS 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 25-janv Pretty Girls Breakers! PLUS 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 25-janv Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 25-janv Demon Turf 21,99 € -50% 10,99€ 09-févr The Oregon Trail 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 29-janv Chain Car Stunt Simulator – 3D Extreme Highway Car Driving Games 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 29-janv Super Soccer Blast 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 28-janv Super Volley Blast 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 28-janv Hidden Paws Mystery 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 21-janv Strike Team Gladius 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 21-janv Tcheco in the Castle of Lucio 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 26 heures. Galaxy Shooter 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 26 heures. Hero Express 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ dans 26 heures. Firework 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ dans 26 heures. I, AI 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 26-janv Dungeons & Bombs 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-janv Catty & Batty: The Spirit Guide 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-janv In rays of the Light 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 26-janv Alveole 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 26-janv Moorhuhn Remake 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 04-févr Lovekami -Divinity Stage- 13,99 € -45% 7,69€ 31-janv Black Skylands 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 31-janv Tinykin 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 31-janv Rhythm Sprout 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 31-janv SpiderHeck 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 31-janv Punch Club 2: Fast Forward 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 31-janv Hello Engineer 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 31-janv Lovekami -Healing Harem- 13,99 € -40% 8,39€ 31-janv Lovekami -Useless Goddess- 13,99 € -40% 8,39€ 31-janv Fluffy Milo 4,99 € -40% 2,99€ 25-janv Terraformers 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 31-janv The House of Da Vinci 3 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 16-janv Neko Secret Homecoming 9,99 € -35% 6,49€ 25-janv 1993 Shenandoah 12,99 € -33% 8,70€ 13-janv SUBNET – Escape Room Adventure 5,99 € -30% 4,19€ 18-janv Excessive Trim 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 25-janv Lily in Puzzle World 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 25-janv Demon Turf: Neon Splash 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 09-févr High Noon Revolver 2,59 € -23% 1,99€ 30-janv Gnome More War 2,49 € -20% 1,99€ 30-janv Hentai Dream 2,50 € -20% 2,00€ 23-janv Hentai: Japanese Goblins 2,49 € -20% 1,99€ 23-janv Hentai: Make love not war 2,20 € -20% 1,76€ 23-janv Hentai Uni 2,20 € -20% 1,76€ 23-janv Spirittea 19,99 € -15% 16,99€ 04-févr