Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Just Dance 2024 Edition

2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

4. Overcooked 2

5. Nintendo Switch Sports

6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

7. Minecraft

8. Among Us

9. Suika Game

10. Stardew Valley

11. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

12. Mario Party Superstars

13. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

15. Overcooked: All You Can Eat

16. Portal: Companion Collection

17. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

18. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

19. Dave the Diver

20. Super Mario Party

21. Mortal Kombat 11

22. It Takes Two

23. Poppy Playtime

24. Unpacking

25. Bluey: The Videogame

26. Super Mario RPG

27. Pico Park

28. Hades

29. Unravel Two

30. EA Sports FC 24

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Suika Game

3. Stardew Valley

4. Dave the Diver

5. Poppy Playtime

6. Pico Park

7. Inside

8. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

9. Disney Dreamlight Valley

10. A Little to the Left

11. Hollow Knight

12. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

13. Kirby’s Dream Buffet

14. Celeste

15. Limbo

16. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

17. Ori and the Blind Forest

18. Bowling Fever

19. Vampire Survivors

20. Cat Simulator

21. Boomerang Fu

22. Uno

23. Don’t Starve Together

24. The Oregon Trail

25. Truck Simulator 2024: USA Driver Zone

26. Little Nightmares

27. Stick Fight: The Game

28. Sea of Stars

29. Subnautica

30. Ultimate Chicken Horse