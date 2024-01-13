Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Just Dance 2024 Edition
2. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
4. Overcooked 2
5. Nintendo Switch Sports
6. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
7. Minecraft
8. Among Us
9. Suika Game
10. Stardew Valley
11. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
12. Mario Party Superstars
13. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
14. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
15. Overcooked: All You Can Eat
16. Portal: Companion Collection
17. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
18. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
19. Dave the Diver
20. Super Mario Party
21. Mortal Kombat 11
22. It Takes Two
23. Poppy Playtime
24. Unpacking
25. Bluey: The Videogame
26. Super Mario RPG
27. Pico Park
28. Hades
29. Unravel Two
30. EA Sports FC 24
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Suika Game
3. Stardew Valley
4. Dave the Diver
5. Poppy Playtime
6. Pico Park
7. Inside
8. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
9. Disney Dreamlight Valley
10. A Little to the Left
11. Hollow Knight
12. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
13. Kirby’s Dream Buffet
14. Celeste
15. Limbo
16. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
17. Ori and the Blind Forest
18. Bowling Fever
19. Vampire Survivors
20. Cat Simulator
21. Boomerang Fu
22. Uno
23. Don’t Starve Together
24. The Oregon Trail
25. Truck Simulator 2024: USA Driver Zone
26. Little Nightmares
27. Stick Fight: The Game
28. Sea of Stars
29. Subnautica
30. Ultimate Chicken Horse
