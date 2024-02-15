Comme chaque semaine via Famitsu, voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 5 au 11 février 2024) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

Ventes jeux :

01./09. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder <ACT> (Nintendo) {2023.10.20} (¥5.980) – 16.978 / 1.732.088 (+20%)

02./10. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! <TBL> (Konami) {2023.11.16} (¥6.300) – 10.254 / 970.536 (-11%)

03./06. [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island <RPG> (Spike Chunsoft) {2024.01.25} (¥6.350) – 10.244 / 113.771 (-43%)

04./01. [PS5] Persona 3 Reload # <RPG> (Atlus) {2024.02.02} (¥8.800) – 9.686 / 86.054 (-87%)

05./02. [PS5] Granblue Fantasy Relink # <RPG> (Cygames) {2024.02.01} (¥7.980) – 8.448 / 57.202 (-83%)

06./07. [PS4] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth <RPG> (Sega) {2024.01.26} (¥8.800) – 8.054 / 101.691 (-51%)

07./12. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.669 / 5.703.258 (+0%)

08./11. [PS5] Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 # <ACT> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2023.10.20} (¥8.164) – 7.415 / 283.089 (-31%)

09./08. [PS5] Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth <RPG> (Sega) {2024.01.26} (¥8.800) – 7.164 / 125.492 (-53%)

10./03. [PS4] Persona 3 Reload # <RPG> (Atlus) {2024.02.02} (¥8.800) – 6.811 / 46.835 (-83%)

Ventes consoles :

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 49.543 | 41.966 | 55.025 | 332.791 | 538.864 | 32.119.447 | | PS5 # | 40.745 | 34.484 | 93.574 | 260.709 | 420.929 | 5.225.566 | | XBS # | 3.093 | 3.177 | 3.935 | 13.924 | 23.580 | 554.031 | | PS4 # | 940 | 605 | 1.115 | 4.119 | 10.900 | 9.495.178 | | 3DS # | 15 | 12 | 91 | 84 | 830 | 24.601.014 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 94.336 | 80.244 | 153.740 | 611.627 | 995.103 | 73.188.064 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 34.940 | 27.066 | 81.798 | 211.402 | 364.870 | 4.509.572 | | PS5DE | 5.805 | 7.418 | 11.776 | 49.307 | 56.059 | 715.994 | | XBS X | 2.167 | 1.564 | 506 | 8.228 | 1.980 | 253.212 | | XBS S | 926 | 1.613 | 3.429 | 5.696 | 21.600 | 300.819 | |NSWOLED| 36.770 | 30.419 | 32.464 | 234.484 | 309.593 | 6.662.642 | | NSW L | 8.031 | 7.376 | 10.048 | 63.094 | 102.061 | 5.737.168 | | NSW | 4.742 | 4.171 | 12.513 | 35.213 | 127.210 | 19.719.637 | | PS4 | 940 | 605 | 1.115 | 4.119 | 10.900 | 7.919.455 | |n-2DSLL| 15 | 12 | 91 | 84 | 830 | 1.206.069 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+