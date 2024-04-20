Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Stardew Valley
2. Princess Peach: Showtime
3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
4. Minecraft
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Just Dance 2024 Edition
7. Overcooked: Special Edition
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Hollow Knight
10. Balatro
11. Mario Party Superstars
12. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
13. Inside
14. Nintendo Switch Sports
15. Mortal Kombat 11
16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
17. Among Us
18. Bendy and the Ink Machine
19. It Takes Two
20. Unravel Two
21. EA Sports FC 24
22. Grounded
23. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
24. Just Dance 2023 Edition
25. Mario vs. Donkey Kong
26. Sprout Valley Ultimate Edition
27. Overcooked 2
28. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
29. Poppy Playtime
30. Hades
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Hollow Knight
3. Balatro
4. Inside
5. Among Us
6. Grounded
7. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
8. Poppy Playtime
9. Limbo
10. Disney Dreamlight Valley
11. Amnesia: Collection
12. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
13. Call of Honor: Duty of Warfare
14. Slime Rancher
15. Stick Fight: The Game
16. Airplane Flight Simulator
17. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
18. Suika Game
19. Dave the Diver
20. Stitch
21. South Park: The Stick of Truth
22. Pico Park
23. The Oregon Trail
24. Goat Simulator
25. Vampire Survivors
26. Ultimate Chicken Horse
27. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
28. Uno
29. Botany Manor
30. Disco Elysium
