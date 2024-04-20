Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Stardew Valley

2. Princess Peach: Showtime

3. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

4. Minecraft

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Just Dance 2024 Edition

7. Overcooked: Special Edition

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Hollow Knight

10. Balatro

11. Mario Party Superstars

12. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

13. Inside

14. Nintendo Switch Sports

15. Mortal Kombat 11

16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

17. Among Us

18. Bendy and the Ink Machine

19. It Takes Two

20. Unravel Two

21. EA Sports FC 24

22. Grounded

23. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

24. Just Dance 2023 Edition

25. Mario vs. Donkey Kong

26. Sprout Valley Ultimate Edition

27. Overcooked 2

28. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

29. Poppy Playtime

30. Hades

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Hollow Knight

3. Balatro

4. Inside

5. Among Us

6. Grounded

7. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

8. Poppy Playtime

9. Limbo

10. Disney Dreamlight Valley

11. Amnesia: Collection

12. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

13. Call of Honor: Duty of Warfare

14. Slime Rancher

15. Stick Fight: The Game

16. Airplane Flight Simulator

17. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

18. Suika Game

19. Dave the Diver

20. Stitch

21. South Park: The Stick of Truth

22. Pico Park

23. The Oregon Trail

24. Goat Simulator

25. Vampire Survivors

26. Ultimate Chicken Horse

27. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

28. Uno

29. Botany Manor

30. Disco Elysium