Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.

1. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

2. Little Kitty, Big City

3. Minecraft

4. Animal Well

5. Stardew Valley

6. Overcooked 2

7. Minecraft Deluxe Collection

8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

9. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Among Us

12. Mario Party Superstars

13. Nintendo Switch Sports

14. The Game of Life 2

15. Stick Fight: The Game

16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

17. Inside

18. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

19. Another Crab’s Treasure

20. NBA 2K24

21. Just Dance 2024 Edition

22. Endless Ocean Luminous

23. Princess Peach: Showtime

24. Hollow Knight

25. Slime Rancher

26. Unpacking

27. Minecraft Dungeons

28. Untitled Goose Game

29. Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition

30. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Download-Only Games

1. Little Kitty, Big City

2. Stardew Valley

3. Among Us

4. The Game of Life 2

5. Stick Fight: The Game

6. Inside

7. Another Crab’s Treasure

8. Hollow Knight

9. Slime Rancher

10. Minecraft Dungeons

11. Balatro

12. Surgeon Simulator CPR

13. Suika Game

14. Limbo

15. Ultimate Chicken Horse

16. Blasphemous

17. Dave the Diver

18. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

19. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection

20. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X

21. Grounded

22. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade

23. Disney Dreamlight Valley

24. Human: Fall Flat

25. Little Nightmares

26. Vampire Survivors

27. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

28. Hole io

29. Poppy Playtime

30. Clue