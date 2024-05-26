Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par la boutique en ligne elle-même.
1. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
2. Little Kitty, Big City
3. Minecraft
4. Animal Well
5. Stardew Valley
6. Overcooked 2
7. Minecraft Deluxe Collection
8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
9. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Among Us
12. Mario Party Superstars
13. Nintendo Switch Sports
14. The Game of Life 2
15. Stick Fight: The Game
16. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
17. Inside
18. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
19. Another Crab’s Treasure
20. NBA 2K24
21. Just Dance 2024 Edition
22. Endless Ocean Luminous
23. Princess Peach: Showtime
24. Hollow Knight
25. Slime Rancher
26. Unpacking
27. Minecraft Dungeons
28. Untitled Goose Game
29. Minecraft Dungeons Ultimate Edition
30. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
Download-Only Games
1. Little Kitty, Big City
2. Stardew Valley
3. Among Us
4. The Game of Life 2
5. Stick Fight: The Game
6. Inside
7. Another Crab’s Treasure
8. Hollow Knight
9. Slime Rancher
10. Minecraft Dungeons
11. Balatro
12. Surgeon Simulator CPR
13. Suika Game
14. Limbo
15. Ultimate Chicken Horse
16. Blasphemous
17. Dave the Diver
18. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
19. Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection
20. ACA NeoGeo Metal Slug X
21. Grounded
22. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade
23. Disney Dreamlight Valley
24. Human: Fall Flat
25. Little Nightmares
26. Vampire Survivors
27. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
28. Hole io
29. Poppy Playtime
30. Clue
Laisser un commentaire