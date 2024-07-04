En Europe, Nintendo partage le Top 15 mensuel des jeux Nintendo Switch via la fonctionnalité Actualités de la console. Le Top 15 ci-dessous répertorie les jeux les plus vendus sur le Nintendo eShop en juin 2024, et ne concerne que les téléchargements payants du Nintendo eShop.

Voici le dernier Top 15 mensuel des logiciels sur le Nintendo eShop de la Nintendo Switch en Europe, couvrant la période allant du 1er au 30 juin 2024 !

01./00. [NSW] Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD (Nintendo) [27.6.2024] {59.99€ / £49.99} / NEW

02./07. [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft) [21.6.2018] {29.99€ / £19.99}

03./02. [NSW] Stardew Valley (ConcernedApe) [05.10.2017] {13.99€ / £10.99}

04./03. [NSW] Little Kitty, Big City (Double Dagger Studio) [09.5.2024] {24.99€ / £22.49}

05./01. [NSW] Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door (Nintendo) [23.5.2024] {59.99€ / £49.99}

06./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) [28.4.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}

07./05. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo) [29.4.2022] {39.99€ / £30.99}

08./06. [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo) [20.10.2023] {59.99€ / £49.99}

09./00. [NSW] Monster Hunter Stories (Capcom) [14.6.2024] {29.99€ / £24.98} / NEW

10./08. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo) [20.3.2020] {59.99€ / £49.99}

11./11. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo) [29.10.2021] {59.99€ / £49.99}

12./00. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo) [12.5.2023] {69.99€ / £59.99}

13./00. [NSW] Beyond Good & Evil 20th Anniversary Edition (Ubisoft) [25.6.2024] {19.99€ / £17.99} / NEW

14./09. [NSW] Poppy Playtime: Chapter 1 (Mob Entertainment) [15.01.2024] {4.49€ / £4.09}

15./00. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey (Nintendo) [27.10.2017] {59.99€ / £49.99}