Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
All Games
1. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD
2. Minecraft
3. Overcooked 2
4. Hades
5. Stardew Valley
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. EA Sports FC 24
8. Little Kitty, Big City
9. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
10. Dave the Diver
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Nintendo Switch Sports
13. NBA 2K24
14. Among Us
15. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door
16. Mario Party Superstars
17. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
18. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
19. Inside
20. Just Dance 2024 Edition
21. It Takes Two
22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
23. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade
24. Sonic Mania
25. Mortal Kombat 11
26. My Universe: Puppies & Kittens
27. Hogwarts Legacy
28. MLB The Show 24
29. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
30. Pico Park
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Little Kitty, Big City
3. Dave the Diver
4. Among Us
5. Inside
6. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade
7. Pico Park
8. Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D
9. Boomerang Fu
10. Limbo
11. Stick Fight: The Game
12. Hollow Knight
13. Suika Game
14. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
15. Gordian Quest
16. Castle Crashers Remastered
17. Tools Up
18. Blasphemous
19. Moonstone Island
20. Persona 4 Golden
21. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
22. Balatro
23. Goat Simulator
24. SpongeBob SquarePants Krusty Cook-Off
25. Uno
26. Subnautica
27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
28. Human: Fall Flat
29. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
30. Another Crab’s Treasure
Laisser un commentaire