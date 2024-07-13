Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.

All Games

1. Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD

2. Minecraft

3. Overcooked 2

4. Hades

5. Stardew Valley

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. EA Sports FC 24

8. Little Kitty, Big City

9. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

10. Dave the Diver

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Nintendo Switch Sports

13. NBA 2K24

14. Among Us

15. Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door

16. Mario Party Superstars

17. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

18. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

19. Inside

20. Just Dance 2024 Edition

21. It Takes Two

22. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

23. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade

24. Sonic Mania

25. Mortal Kombat 11

26. My Universe: Puppies & Kittens

27. Hogwarts Legacy

28. MLB The Show 24

29. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

30. Pico Park

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Little Kitty, Big City

3. Dave the Diver

4. Among Us

5. Inside

6. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade

7. Pico Park

8. Supermarket Simulation Grocery Empire 3D

9. Boomerang Fu

10. Limbo

11. Stick Fight: The Game

12. Hollow Knight

13. Suika Game

14. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

15. Gordian Quest

16. Castle Crashers Remastered

17. Tools Up

18. Blasphemous

19. Moonstone Island

20. Persona 4 Golden

21. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

22. Balatro

23. Goat Simulator

24. SpongeBob SquarePants Krusty Cook-Off

25. Uno

26. Subnautica

27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

28. Human: Fall Flat

29. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

30. Another Crab’s Treasure