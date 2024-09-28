Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
1. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
2. Portal: Companion Collection
3. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
4. Minecraft
5. Hogwarts Legacy
6. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
7. Overcooked 2
8. Stardew Valley
9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
10. The Plucky Squire
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Just Dance 2024 Edition
13. Among Us
14. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
15. The Game of Life 2
16. Nintendo Switch Sports
17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
18. Mario Party Superstars
19. Ori and the Blind Forest
20. The Last Campfire
21. Pizza Tower
22. ARK: Survival Evolved
23. SteamWorld Dig 2
24. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
25. The Oregon Trail
26. Pico Park 2
27. Buffet Boss
28. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
29. Castlevania Dominus Collection
30. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. The Plucky Squire
3. Among Us
4. The Game of Life 2
5. Ori and the Blind Forest
6. The Last Campfire
7. Pizza Tower
8. SteamWorld Dig 2
9. Pico Park 2
10. The Oregon Trail
11. Buffet Boss
12. Castlevania Dominus Collection
13. Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
14. Slime Rancher
15. Hollow Knight
16. The Jackbox Naughty Pack
17. Little Misfortune
18. Final Fantasy VII
19. Bloomtown: A Different Story
20. Thank Goodness You’re Here
21. Little Nightmares
22. Little Kitty, Big City
23. Blasphemous
24. Modern Combat Blackout
25. Warzone Chronicles 2
26. Pico Park
27. Figment
28. Final Fantasy IX
29. Star Ocean: First Departure R
30. Escape Backrooms Horror
