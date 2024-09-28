Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.

1. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

2. Portal: Companion Collection

3. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

4. Minecraft

5. Hogwarts Legacy

6. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

7. Overcooked 2

8. Stardew Valley

9. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

10. The Plucky Squire

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Just Dance 2024 Edition

13. Among Us

14. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

15. The Game of Life 2

16. Nintendo Switch Sports

17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

18. Mario Party Superstars

19. Ori and the Blind Forest

20. The Last Campfire

21. Pizza Tower

22. ARK: Survival Evolved

23. SteamWorld Dig 2

24. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

25. The Oregon Trail

26. Pico Park 2

27. Buffet Boss

28. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

29. Castlevania Dominus Collection

30. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. The Plucky Squire

3. Among Us

4. The Game of Life 2

5. Ori and the Blind Forest

6. The Last Campfire

7. Pizza Tower

8. SteamWorld Dig 2

9. Pico Park 2

10. The Oregon Trail

11. Buffet Boss

12. Castlevania Dominus Collection

13. Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business

14. Slime Rancher

15. Hollow Knight

16. The Jackbox Naughty Pack

17. Little Misfortune

18. Final Fantasy VII

19. Bloomtown: A Different Story

20. Thank Goodness You’re Here

21. Little Nightmares

22. Little Kitty, Big City

23. Blasphemous

24. Modern Combat Blackout

25. Warzone Chronicles 2

26. Pico Park

27. Figment

28. Final Fantasy IX

29. Star Ocean: First Departure R

30. Escape Backrooms Horror