Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.

1. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

2. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition

3. Minecraft

4. Overcooked 2

5. Stardew Valley

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Portal: Companion Collection

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Epic Mickey: Rebrushed

10. Super Mario Bros. Wonder

11. EA Sports FC 25

12. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition

13. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics

14. Nintendo Switch Sports

15. The Game of Life 2

16. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

18. Mario Party Superstars

19. Just Dance 2024 Edition

20. Among Us

21. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

22. Bloomtown

23. Pac-Man World Re-Pac

24. Little Nightmares

25. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

26. Civilization VI

27. Pico Park 2

28. Little Kitty, Big City

29. The Plucky Squire

30. ARK: Survival Evolved

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. The Game of Life 2

3. Among Us

4. Bloomtown

5. Little Nightmares

6. Pico Park 2

7. Little Kitty, Big City

8. The Plucky Squire

9. Escape Backrooms: Horror

10. Thank Goodness You’re Here

11. Pizza Tower

12. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise

13. Final Fantasy VII

14. Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business

15. Hollow Knight

16. Clue

17. Ori and the Blind Forest

18. Airplane Flight Simulator

19. Inside

20. Risk of Rain 2

21. Don’t Starve Together

22. Buffet Boss

23. Castlevania Dominus Collection

24. Terraria

25. Final Fantasy IX

26. The Suicide of Rachel Foster

27. Human: Fall Flat

28. Blasphemous

29. SteamWorld Dig 2

30. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy