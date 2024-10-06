Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
1. Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
2. Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition
3. Minecraft
4. Overcooked 2
5. Stardew Valley
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Portal: Companion Collection
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Epic Mickey: Rebrushed
10. Super Mario Bros. Wonder
11. EA Sports FC 25
12. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Galactic Edition
13. Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics
14. Nintendo Switch Sports
15. The Game of Life 2
16. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
17. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
18. Mario Party Superstars
19. Just Dance 2024 Edition
20. Among Us
21. Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
22. Bloomtown
23. Pac-Man World Re-Pac
24. Little Nightmares
25. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
26. Civilization VI
27. Pico Park 2
28. Little Kitty, Big City
29. The Plucky Squire
30. ARK: Survival Evolved
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. The Game of Life 2
3. Among Us
4. Bloomtown
5. Little Nightmares
6. Pico Park 2
7. Little Kitty, Big City
8. The Plucky Squire
9. Escape Backrooms: Horror
10. Thank Goodness You’re Here
11. Pizza Tower
12. Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Paradise
13. Final Fantasy VII
14. Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
15. Hollow Knight
16. Clue
17. Ori and the Blind Forest
18. Airplane Flight Simulator
19. Inside
20. Risk of Rain 2
21. Don’t Starve Together
22. Buffet Boss
23. Castlevania Dominus Collection
24. Terraria
25. Final Fantasy IX
26. The Suicide of Rachel Foster
27. Human: Fall Flat
28. Blasphemous
29. SteamWorld Dig 2
30. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
