Découvrez le classement des ventes de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis, basé sur les données fournies par la boutique en ligne officielle.
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Boomerang Fu
- Stardew Valley
- Minecraft
- Among Us
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Cult of the Lamb
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Sonic x Shadow Generations Digital Deluxe Edition
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
- Dave the Diver
- My Universe: Puppies & Kittens
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Overcooked: Special Edition
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- It Takes Two
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Sonic x Shadow Generations
- Neva
- Overcooked: All You Can Eat
- Pokemon Legends: Arceus
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
Download-Only Games
- Boomerang Fu
- Stardew Valley
- Among Us
- Dave the Diver
- Tomb Raider I-III Remastered
- Sonic x Shadow Generations
- Neva
- Castlevania Anniversary Collection
- Balatro
- Hello Kitty and Friends Happiness Parade
- Hollow Knight
- Inside
- Europa
- Hide ‘N Seek
- Yakuza Kiwami
- Call of Honor: Duty of Warfare
- Slime Rancher
- The Oregon Trail
- Five Nights at Freddy’s
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Pico Park 2
- Doom + Doom II
- Oxenfree II
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Splintered Fate
- Minute of Islands
- Death’s Door
- Little Kitty, Big City
- PowerWash Simulator
- Limbo
