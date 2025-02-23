Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch. Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
- VoidCraft Island Chronicles: Sky Survival – 4.3GB
- Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – 3.9GB
- Sorry We’re Closed – 1.9GB
- The Bodycam Shooter – 1.8GB
- Destino Indomable – 1.6GB
- Lost and Hound – 1.6GB
- Vertical Kingdom – 1.5GB
- Backrooms: Exit from Supermarket Horror – 859MB
- Morkull Ragast’s Rage – 756MB
- Omega 6: The Triangle Stars – 513MB
- Antipaint – 502MB
- The Zebra-Man – 500MB
- Escape Game The Painting Mansion – 424MB
- Vaulting Champions – 313MB
- Mycelium Heaven – 296MB
- Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists – 280MB
- Cyber Quest – 268MB
- Art of Glide 3 – 250MB
- Hentai Waifu 5 – 248MB
- LAPIDARY: Jewel Craft Simulator – 230MB
- Party Poppers – 205MB
- Cat Spotting Challenge – 181MB
- Fable of Fairy Stones – 159MB
- The Bad Parents – 106MB
- Heroes of Loot: Gauntlet of Power – 104MB
- Justice Ninja Casey – 63MB
Laisser un commentaire