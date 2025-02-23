Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch. Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).

VoidCraft Island Chronicles: Sky Survival – 4.3GB

Capcom Fighting Collection 2 – 3.9GB

Sorry We’re Closed – 1.9GB

The Bodycam Shooter – 1.8GB

Destino Indomable – 1.6GB

Lost and Hound – 1.6GB

Vertical Kingdom – 1.5GB

Backrooms: Exit from Supermarket Horror – 859MB

Morkull Ragast’s Rage – 756MB

Omega 6: The Triangle Stars – 513MB

Antipaint – 502MB

The Zebra-Man – 500MB

Escape Game The Painting Mansion – 424MB

Vaulting Champions – 313MB

Mycelium Heaven – 296MB

Alruna and the Necro-Industrialists – 280MB

Cyber Quest – 268MB

Art of Glide 3 – 250MB

Hentai Waifu 5 – 248MB

LAPIDARY: Jewel Craft Simulator – 230MB

Party Poppers – 205MB

Cat Spotting Challenge – 181MB

Fable of Fairy Stones – 159MB

The Bad Parents – 106MB

Heroes of Loot: Gauntlet of Power – 104MB

Justice Ninja Casey – 63MB