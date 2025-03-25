Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch. Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
- Lunar Remastered Collection – 8.5GB
- I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream – 3.2GB
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Muui-do – 2.5GB
- Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark – 2.1GB
- Jennifer Wilde: Unlikely Revolutionaries – 2.1GB
- Tiny Lands – Deluxe Edition – 1.7GB
- Destind: Mr. Almost Right – 1.6GB
- Bubble Ghost Remake – 1.2GB
- Urban Car Driver Simulator: City Explorer Challenge – 1.2GB
- Trade Em Up: TCG Empire Shop – 924MB
- Cozy Land – 907MB
- Breakout Beyond – 891MB
- Zombie Blocks: Pixel Shooter Gun – 781MB
- Sniper Scope: Realistic Tactical Shooter – 650MB
- Internet Caffe Manager 2025 – 494MB
- Chained Through Hell – 450MB
- Care Bears: Unlock The Magic – 443MB
- Fuel Station Simulator – 426MB
- Escape Game The House Under Rain – 361MB
- Alice in Dinerland – 343MB
- Shadow of the Orient – 343MB
- Pet & Dog Simulator – 317MB
- Star Leaping Story – 295MB
- Dance Mania – 292MB
- Supermarket Simulator 2024 – 246MB
- The Eightfold Path – 214MB
- Hungry Brain Challenge – 206MB
- Cryken Part 1 – 188MB
- Wheel of Words: Crossword – 183MB
- Colorizing: Sunrise – 176MB
- Steampunch – 171MB
- Unblock Now – 118MB
- The Running Toaster – 104MB
- Kara Fantasy – 93MB
