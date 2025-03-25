Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch. Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).

Lunar Remastered Collection – 8.5GB

I Have No Mouth, and I Must Scream – 3.2GB

Korean Drone Flying Tour Muui-do – 2.5GB

Gal Guardians: Servants of the Dark – 2.1GB

Jennifer Wilde: Unlikely Revolutionaries – 2.1GB

Tiny Lands – Deluxe Edition – 1.7GB

Destind: Mr. Almost Right – 1.6GB

Bubble Ghost Remake – 1.2GB

Urban Car Driver Simulator: City Explorer Challenge – 1.2GB

Trade Em Up: TCG Empire Shop – 924MB

Cozy Land – 907MB

Breakout Beyond – 891MB

Zombie Blocks: Pixel Shooter Gun – 781MB

Sniper Scope: Realistic Tactical Shooter – 650MB

Internet Caffe Manager 2025 – 494MB

Chained Through Hell – 450MB

Care Bears: Unlock The Magic – 443MB

Fuel Station Simulator – 426MB

Escape Game The House Under Rain – 361MB

Alice in Dinerland – 343MB

Shadow of the Orient – 343MB

Pet & Dog Simulator – 317MB

Star Leaping Story – 295MB

Dance Mania – 292MB

Supermarket Simulator 2024 – 246MB

The Eightfold Path – 214MB

Hungry Brain Challenge – 206MB

Cryken Part 1 – 188MB

Wheel of Words: Crossword – 183MB

Colorizing: Sunrise – 176MB

Steampunch – 171MB

Unblock Now – 118MB

The Running Toaster – 104MB

Kara Fantasy – 93MB