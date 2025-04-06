Comme chaque semaine, nous nous retrouvons pour voir les meilleures ventes du Nintendo eShop français de la Switch.
Cette semaine a eu lieu du 23 au 29 mars 2025:
Classement toutes ventes:
- Just Dance 2025 Edition
- LEGO MARVEL Super Heroes
- Hogwarts Legacy: L’Héritage de Poudlard – Deluxe Edition
- Minecraft
- Fitness Circuit
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
- LEGO Jurassic World
- Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Édition
- Overcooked ! 2
- Super Mario Party Jamboree
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Edition
- Super Mario Bros Wonder
- Crime O’Clock
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Little Strays: Legendary Collection
- Mortal Kombat 11
- It Takes Two
- Degrees of Separation
- Stardew Valley
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- Animal Crossing : New Horizons
- Hadès
- Assassin’s Creed The Rebel Collection
- The Last Campfire
- NBA 2K25
- Kao the Kangaroo
- Rayman Legends
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
- Assassin’s Creed III Remastered
Classement des ventes en téléchargement uniquement :
- Hello Kitty Island Adventure
- Degrees of Separation
- The Last Campfire
- Supermarket Owner Simulator: Business
- Rift of the NecroDancer
- Supermarket Simulator 2024
- Disney Dreamlight Valley
- Among Us
- Disney Vilains Café Enchanté
- Strange Horticulture
- Bus Driving Simulator 24 – City Roads
- Truck Simulator – City Delivery
- Figment
- TCG Card Market Simulator
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 1
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 2
- Poppy Playtime: Chapitre 3
- The Messenger
- Airplane Flight Simulator: Combat Zone
- MotoGP20
- Alba: A Wildlife Adventure
- The Swords of Ditto: Mormo’s Curse
- Truck Simulator 2023 – Driver Europe
- Green Hell
- The Sinking City
- Escape – Backrooms Horror
- Thief Simulator
- Old Man’s Journey
- Football Cup 2023
- Teslagrad 2
C’est la fin du classement des meilleures ventes, on se retrouve la semaine prochaine prochaine.
Laisser un commentaire