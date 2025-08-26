De nouvelles offres viennent d’arriver sur le Nintendo eShop nord-américain, et elles comptent parmi les meilleures jamais vues. Plusieurs jeux atteignent leur plus bas prix historique, comme OlliOlli World ou encore les épisodes de la série The Legend of Heroes. À cela s’ajoutent des réductions massives sur des titres incontournables tels que Celeste, Blasphemous 2, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga ou encore Hogwarts Legacy.
Liste complète des promotions eShop US
|Jeu
|Prix actuel
|Ancien prix
|Among Us
|3,00 $
|5,00 $
|Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure
|7,99 $
|19,99 $
|Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration
|19,99 $
|39,99 $
|Blanc
|7,49 $
|14,99 $
|Blasphemous 2
|14,99 $
|29,99 $
|Blossom Tales
|3,74 $
|14,99 $
|Blossom Tales 2
|7,49 $
|14,99 $
|Borderlands Legendary Collection
|9,99 $
|49,99 $
|BPM: Beats Per Minute
|7,49 $
|24,99 $
|Brawlout
|1,99 $
|19,99 $
|Bread & Fred
|8,24 $
|14,99 $
|Celeste
|4,99 $
|19,99 $
|Corpse Party
|9,99 $
|19,99 $
|Crypt of the NecroDancer
|3,99 $
|19,99 $
|Darkwood
|3,74 $
|14,99 $
|Date Everything
|23,99 $
|29,99 $
|Disgaea 5 Complete
|19,99 $
|39,99 $
|Doomsday Hunters
|6,47 $
|17,99 $
|Ender Lilies
|9,99 $
|24,99 $
|Ender Magnolia
|16,24 $
|24,99 $
|Figment
|1,99 $
|19,99 $
|Figment 2
|1,99 $
|24,99 $
|Freedom Planet 2
|12,49 $
|24,99 $
|GrimGrimoire OnceMore
|19,99 $
|49,99 $
|Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions
|5,99 $
|29,99 $
|Heroland
|4,99 $
|19,99 $
|Hogwarts Legacy
|11,99 $
|59,99 $
|Inside
|1,99 $
|19,99 $
|Knight Squad 2
|5,24 $
|14,99 $
|Labyrinth of Refrain: Coven of Dusk
|14,99 $
|49,99 $
|Langrisser 1 & 2
|14,99 $
|49,99 $
|LEGO City Undercover
|4,49 $
|29,99 $
|LEGO DC Super-Villains Deluxe Edition
|7,49 $
|74,99 $
|LEGO Harry Potter Collection
|5,99 $
|29,99 $
|LEGO Jurassic World
|3,99 $
|39,99 $
|LEGO Marvel Super Heroes
|5,99 $
|39,99 $
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|11,99 $
|59,99 $
|Lil Gator Game
|9,99 $
|19,99 $
|Limbo
|1,99 $
|9,99 $
|Little Goody Two Shoes
|11,99 $
|19,99 $
|Mad Rat Dead
|15,99 $
|39,99 $
|Melon Journey: Sweet Memories
|4,49 $
|14,99 $
|Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers: Rita’s Rewind
|24,49 $
|34,99 $
|Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
|9,99 $
|39,99 $
|Mortal Kombat 1
|13,19 $
|39,99 $
|Nexomon
|1,99 $
|9,99 $
|Nexomon: Extinction
|2,99 $
|19,99 $
|Nexomon + Extinction Collection
|3,74 $
|24,99 $
|Ninja Gaiden: Master Collection
|19,99 $
|39,99 $
|Oceanhorn
|3,74 $
|14,99 $
|Oceanhorn 2
|10,49 $
|29,99 $
|Oddworld: Soulstorm
|12,49 $
|49,99 $
|OlliOlli World
|4,99 $
|19,99 $
|Once Upon a Jester
|2,99 $
|14,99 $
|Overcooked: All You Can Eat
|13,59 $
|39,99 $
|Penny-Punching Princess
|2,99 $
|39,99 $
|Phantom Breaker: Omnia
|1,99 $
|19,99 $
|Phoenotopia: Awakening
|5,99 $
|19,99 $
|Pico Park
|3,49 $
|4,99 $
|Piczle Colors
|1,99 $
|12,00 $
|Piczle Lines 2
|2,49 $
|14,99 $
|Piczle Lines DX
|1,99 $
|14,99 $
|Potion Permit
|7,99 $
|19,99 $
|PowerSlave Exhumed
|5,99 $
|19,99 $
|Prinny 2
|6,99 $
|19,99 $
|Prinny: Can I Really Be the Hero
|6,99 $
|19,99 $
|Project Warlock
|2,24 $
|14,99 $
|Psikyo Shooting Stars Alpha
|13,99 $
|39,99 $
|Psikyo Shooting Stars Bravo
|13,99 $
|39,99 $
|Punch Club 2
|4,99 $
|19,99 $
|R-Type Final 2
|17,99 $
|39,99 $
|Rift of the NecroDancer
|14,99 $
|19,99 $
|Rise of the Triad
|5,99 $
|19,99 $
|Risk of Rain
|2,49 $
|9,99 $
|Risk of Rain 2
|6,24 $
|24,99 $
|RollerCoaster Tycoon 3
|7,49 $
|29,99 $
|RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic
|17,49 $
|24,99 $
|RPG Maker MV
|14,99 $
|49,99 $
|Salt and Sacrifice
|4,99 $
|19,99 $
|Salt and Sanctuary
|4,49 $
|17,99 $
|Samurai Shodown Neogeo Collection
|9,99 $
|39,99 $
|Saviors of Sapphire Wings / Stranger of Sword City
|14,99 $
|49,99 $
|Scribblenauts Mega Pack
|3,99 $
|39,99 $
|Shadow Man Remastered
|5,99 $
|19,99 $
|Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments
|3,89 $
|29,99 $
|Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster
|16,49 $
|29,99 $
|Superhot
|7,49 $
|24,99 $
|Thank Goodness You’re Here
|13,99 $
|19,99 $
|The Cruel King and the Great Hero
|11,99 $
|29,99 $
|The House of the Dead: Remake
|2,49 $
|24,99 $
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails into Reverie
|29,99 $
|59,99 $
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 3
|20,00 $
|59,99 $
|The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 4
|20,00 $
|59,99 $
|The Legend of Nayuta: Boundless Trails
|23,99 $
|39,99 $
|The Liar Princess and the Blind Prince
|7,99 $
|19,99 $
|The Longest Five Minutes
|2,99 $
|39,99 $
|The Oregon Trail
|14,99 $
|29,99 $
|The Princess Guide
|2,99 $
|39,99 $
|The Silver Case 2425
|15,99 $
|39,99 $
|The Thing: Remastered
|20,99 $
|29,99 $
|Tinykin
|6,24 $
|24,99 $
|Tsukihime: A Piece of Blue Glass Moon
|29,99 $
|49,99 $
|Turok
|3,99 $
|19,99 $
|Turok 2
|4,99 $
|19,99 $
|Turok 3
|17,99 $
|29,99 $
|Untitled Goose Game
|9,99 $
|19,99 $
|Victory Heat Rally
|17,49 $
|24,99 $
|Witch on the Holy Night
|25,99 $
|39,99 $
|WitchSpring R
|25,99 $
|39,99 $
|Yomawari: Lost in the Dark
|19,99 $
|39,99 $
|Yooka-Laylee
|3,99 $
|19,99 $
