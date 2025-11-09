Les eShops européen, américain et japonais ont récemment publié de nombreuses fiches de jeux, permettant ainsi de faire le point sur les tailles que ces jeux occuperont sur la mémoire de vos Nintendo Switch.
Note : 1 MB = 1 Mo = 8 Mb (respectivement MegaBytes, MégaOctets, et Megabits ; le premier terme est en anglais, le deuxième en français, et le troisième, utilisé dans les deux langues, désigne une autre unité de mesure).
- Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road – 29.1GB
- Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key DX – 11.9GB
- Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy DX – 9.3GB
- Atelier Ryza: Ever Darkness & the Secret Hideout DX – 8.1GB
- Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero – 6.7GB
- Mistonia’s Hope: The Lost Delight – 5.6GB
- Train Delux 2026 Kurakyu – 5.2GB
- All Hands on Deck – 1.6GB
- Winter Burrow – 1.5GB
- Bibi Blocksberg – Big Broom Race 4 – 1.3GB
- Korean Drone Flying Tour Woryeongsan – 1.2GB
- Master Lemon: The Quest for Iceland – 1.1GB
- Wildkeepers Rising – 1.0GB
- Hidden Cats in Rio de Janeiro – 1018MB
- Sin Slayers: Reign of The 8th – 1015MB
- Clawpunk – 973MB
- Zumba World: The Lost Marble Island – 938MB
- The Hollow Lighthouse – 917MB
- Smack It Punch Champion – 796MB
- Funimal: Fusion Animal – 761MB
- Supermarket Simulator 25 – 736MB
- Hymer 2000 – 580MB
- Lia: Hacking Destiny – 579MB
- Horror Tale 3: The Witch – 533MB
- Videoverse – 323MB
- Windswept – 309MB
- Cyclia Journey – 276MB
- BeautyDarling – 273MB
- Picnic Girls – 264MB
- Dunk Trickster – 254MB
- Gigasword – 223MB
- Climb Jump Obby Tower – 194MB
- Dream Animal – 161MB
- Catnigma – 134MB
- Sokomine – 117MB
- Bomb Kitten – 98MB
- Sector Force – 52MB
- Eggconsole Crystal Chaser: Overlord’s Orb of the Sky – Refined PC-9801 – 41MB
