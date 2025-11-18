Comme chaque fin d’année, les annonces des Game Awards sont tombées. Cette année, sans grande surprise, le jeu le plus nommé est Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, qui a marqué l’année 2025 de son empreinte.

Le titre est largement apprécié par les joueurs et critiques, ce qui explique ses 12 nominations dans 29 catégories. À ses côtés, on retrouve des habitués des nominations comme Kingdom Come: Deliverance II ou Death Stranding 2: On The Beach, ainsi que des jeux disponibles sur Nintendo Switch et Switch 2, tels que Hollow Knight: Silksong et Hades II.

Du côté de Nintendo, la Switch 2, malgré sa jeunesse, voit déjà deux de ses titres se distinguer. Donkey Kong Bananza est nommé pour Game of the Year et Best Family, tandis que Mario Kart World figure dans la catégorie Best Family ainsi que pour Best Sport/Racing.

Vous pouvez allez voter sur le site officiel des Game Awards. Pour rappel la cérémonie se déroulera le 11 décembre prochain dès 1h30 du matin (heure française) diffusés sur Twitch, YouTube et Amazon Prime !