Nintendo a dévoilé les détails complets de la compatibilité amiibo pour la mise à jour gratuite 3.0 d’Animal Crossing: New Horizons, qui débarquera le 15 janvier 2026. Cette actualisation majeure introduit quatre nouveaux villageois issus des franchises The Legend of Zelda et Splatoon, invitables uniquement via des figurines amiibo spécifiques.

Les deux représentants de l’univers Zelda apportent une dimension inédite aux îles des joueurs. Babil, le jeune Piaf apparu dans Breath of the Wild et développé dans Tears of the Kingdom, peut être invité en scannant l’un des quinze amiibo compatibles : Link (Super Smash Bros.), Toon Link (Super Smash Bros.), Young Link (Super Smash Bros.), Link (Majora’s Mask), Link (Skyward Sword), Toon Link (The Wind Waker), Zelda (The Wind Waker), Link Archer (Breath of the Wild), Bokoblin (Breath of the Wild), Daruk (Breath of the Wild), Revali (Breath of the Wild), Zelda et son Célestrier (The Legend of Zelda), Link (Tears of the Kingdom), Ganondorf (Tears of the Kingdom), Babil (Breath of the Wild) et Yunobo (Breath of the Wild).

Mineru, la Sage de l’Esprit de Tears of the Kingdom, nécessite l’un des quinze amiibo suivants : Zelda (Super Smash Bros.), Sheik (Super Smash Bros.), Ganondorf (Super Smash Bros.), Wolf Link (Super Smash Bros.), Link (Ocarina of Time), Link (Twilight Princess), Link (The Legend of Zelda), Link Rider (Breath of the Wild), Guardian (Breath of the Wild), Zelda (Breath of the Wild), Urbosa (Breath of the Wild), Link (The Legend of Zelda), Zelda (Tears of the Kingdom), Sidon (Breath of the Wild) et Riju (Breath of the Wild).

Du côté de Splatoon, Mara et Kala font leur retour dans New Horizons après avoir déjà figuré dans New Leaf. Cette fois, les deux sœurs écureuils se déguisent en Angie et Pasquale du groupe Tridenfer, alors qu’elles cosplayaient Marie et Callie des Calamazones dans leur précédente apparition.

Mara peut être invitée avec treize amiibo différents : Inkling (Super Smash Bros.), Inkling Girl Orange (Splatoon), Inkling Boy Bleu (Splatoon), Inkling Squid (Splatoon), Oly (Splatoon), Inkling Girl Vert citron (Splatoon), Inkling Boy Violet (Splatoon), Inkling Squid Orange (Splatoon), Inkling Girl Rose néon (Splatoon), Inkling Boy Vert citron (Splatoon), Inkling Squid Violet (Splatoon), Perle (Splatoon), Inkling Jaune (Splatoon), Angie (Splatoon), Oly Alterna (Splatoon) et Perle Tour de L’ordre (Splatoon).

Kala requiert dix amiibo pour apparaître : Ayo (Splatoon), Coralie (Splatoon), Octoling Girl (Splatoon), Octoling Boy (Splatoon), Octoling Bleu (Splatoon), Smallfry (Splatoon), Pasquale (Splatoon), Ayo Alterna (Splatoon) et Coralie Tour de L’ordre (Splatoon).

Raimi constitue une exception particulière puisqu’il permet d’invoquer aussi bien Mara que Kala offrant une flexibilité bienvenue aux joueurs possédant cette figurine.

Pour inviter ces villageois crossover, les joueurs doivent disposer d’un campement fonctionnel et avoir transformé la tente des Services aux résidents en mairie. Il suffit ensuite de scanner l’amiibo compatible au campement pour que le personnage correspondant apparaisse et puisse être convié à s’installer sur l’île.

La mise à jour gratuite 3.0 d’Animal Crossing: New Horizons sera disponible le 15 janvier 2026.