Je vous propose de faire le point des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch. Pas de très « grosses » sorties cette semaine, mais toujours des belles promotions en cours ! Par contre ça va bouger un peu plus la semaine prochaine au niveau des nouveautés… En attendant, vous pouvez profiter de la démo de Dragon Quest 7 ou re-découvrir Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance
Les sorties de la semaine :
Nintendo Switch 2 :
- Suika Game Planet
Nintendo Switch :
- American Car Parking Simulator 2025
- Blablublas Battle Royale Shooter
- Brainrot & Tung Collection 5 in 1
- Christmas Holidays
- Clothing Store Simulator
- Construction Sim: City and Road Builder
- Dunkirk: The Forgotten Soldier
- Enchantment 2 Sun Tear’s Collector’s Edition
- Fairy Tail: Dungeons
- Geo IQ World Master
- Gray War Conflict
- Gridz Keeper
- Hero Seekers
- Hidden Cats in Istanbul
- I Am Future
- Jewel Match Solitaire L’Amour
- Kawaii Girls: Vegas Romance
- Kick it to Stickman
- Lalulu Island Survival
- M.A.U.S
- Mom Life Simulator
- Nature Escapes 5 Collector’s Edition
- Owlen and the Spirits of the Past
- Pin Strike 2
- Pursuit
- Rammy’s Great Adventure 1 & 2 Remake
- SCP / Backrooms / Exit Bundle 6 in 1
- SnapCat: Mia’s Cozy Adventure
- SpotCat vs The Cheddar Mafia in the Americas
- Sugoroku New Year’s Party
- Suika Game Planet
- Tile Jong
- Tomba Special Edition
- Whiskers Warehouse: Logic Puzzle Game
- Zombie Gorge: Survival Defense
Démo de la semaine :
Nintendo Switch Online :
- Fire Emblem: Path of Radiance (GameCube)
