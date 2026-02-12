Voici le tableau des sorties de la semaine.
|Nom du jeu
|Prix
|Type
|Console
|ChromaGun 2: Dye Hard
|€19.99
|Magasin
|Switch 2
|Mario Tennis Fever
|€69.99
|Magasin
|Switch 2
|Reanimal
|€39.99
|Magasin
|Switch 2
|Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties
|€59.99
|Magasin
|Switch 2
|Hollow Knight – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|€15.00
|eShop
|Switch 2
|Star Trek: Voyager – Across the Unknown
|€39.99
|eShop
|Switch 2
|Super Bomberman Collection – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition
|€24.99
|eShop
|Switch 2
|BlazBlue Entropy Effect X
|€24.99
|Magasin
|Switch
|Calamity Angels: Special Delivery
|€29.99
|Magasin
|Switch
|(Dis)Assemble
|€4.99
|eShop
|Switch
|A Dance of Fire and Ice
|€9.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Bartender Simulator 2026
|€9.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Blaze of Storm
|€14.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Bloclash
|€5.00
|eShop
|Switch
|Bubble Battle
|€2.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Build A Queen
|€4.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Bus Driving Simulator 24 City Roads & Farmer Simulator Bundle
|€29.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Cakey’s Twisted Bakery
|€9.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Calyssa
|€4.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Centipede Gun
|€4.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Clue: Murder by Death
|€19.90
|eShop
|Switch
|Dark Town Secrets: Lost Lulu Collector’s Edition
|€6.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Dear Me, I Was
|€7.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Down Among the Dead Men
|€4.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Eggconsole Eggy PC-8801
|€6.49
|eShop
|Switch
|Escape Prison Obby: Getaway
|€2.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Find the Four-Leaf Clover
|€3.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Frogging Up
|€9.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Hakuoki SSL: Sweet School Life
|€49.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Heart of the Forest
|€12.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Hunters Music World
|€2.80
|eShop
|Switch
|Jigsaw Realms: Seasons
|€3.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Lil Gator Game: Gator of the Year Edition
|€29.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Lumberjack Simulator – Made in Alaska 2026
|€7.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Modern Naval Warfare: Sea Combat
|€9.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Optical Illusion Test
|€3.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Ready or Die
|€9.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Sakura Peak
|€4.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Solitaire Crime Stories Chapter 2
|€6.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Speed Dates
|€5.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Super Bomberman Collection
|€19.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Super Sticker Studio: Creative Sticker Book Game for Kids
|€16.99
|eShop
|Switch
|The Island: Escape Room
|€9.99
|eShop
|Switch
|Under the Island
|€19.99
|eShop
|Switch
