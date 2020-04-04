Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
2. Drawful 2
3. Revenge of the Bird King
4. Watermelon Party
5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
6. Just Dance 2020
7. Pikuniku
8. Minecraft
9. Doom 64
10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
11. Super Mario Party
12. Thief Simulator
13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
14. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
15. Octopath Traveler
16. Good Job!
17. Pocket Mini Golf
18. Stardew Valley
19. Monopoly
20. Pokemon Sword
21. Final Fantasy VII
22. Overcooked 2
23. Draw a Stickman Epic 2
24. Luigi’s Mansion 3
25. Cuphead
26. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe
27. Runner3
28. Untitled Goose Game
29. Super Mario Odyssey
30. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
Download-Only Games
1. Drawful 2
2. Revenge of the Bird King
3. Watermelon Party
4. Pikuniku
5. Doom 64
6. Thief Simulator
7. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
8. Good Job!
9. Pocket Mini Golf
10. Stardew Valley
11. Final Fantasy VII
12. Draw a Stickman Epic 2
13. Cuphead
14. Runner3
15. Untitled Goose Game
16. Uno
17. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
18. Timberman VS
19. Agony
20. Final Fantasy IX
21. Vasara Collection
22. Sheep Patrol
23. Hollow Knight
24. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1
25. Car Mechanic Simulator
26. One Step From Eden
27. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
28. Panzer Dragoon: Remake
29. Old Man’s Journey
30. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
Man Uto
animal crossing en tete, quelle surprise
Juliuxx Potter
AC toujours 1er 😛