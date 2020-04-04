Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

2. Drawful 2

3. Revenge of the Bird King

4. Watermelon Party

5. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

6. Just Dance 2020

7. Pikuniku

8. Minecraft

9. Doom 64

10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

11. Super Mario Party

12. Thief Simulator

13. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

14. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

15. Octopath Traveler

16. Good Job!

17. Pocket Mini Golf

18. Stardew Valley

19. Monopoly

20. Pokemon Sword

21. Final Fantasy VII

22. Overcooked 2

23. Draw a Stickman Epic 2

24. Luigi’s Mansion 3

25. Cuphead

26. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

27. Runner3

28. Untitled Goose Game

29. Super Mario Odyssey

30. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Download-Only Games

1. Drawful 2

2. Revenge of the Bird King

3. Watermelon Party

4. Pikuniku

5. Doom 64

6. Thief Simulator

7. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

8. Good Job!

9. Pocket Mini Golf

10. Stardew Valley

11. Final Fantasy VII

12. Draw a Stickman Epic 2

13. Cuphead

14. Runner3

15. Untitled Goose Game

16. Uno

17. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

18. Timberman VS

19. Agony

20. Final Fantasy IX

21. Vasara Collection

22. Sheep Patrol

23. Hollow Knight

24. Classic Games Collection Vol. 1

25. Car Mechanic Simulator

26. One Step From Eden

27. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

28. Panzer Dragoon: Remake

29. Old Man’s Journey

30. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.