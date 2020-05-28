Top des ventes de la semaine au Japon

Comme toutes les semaines, je vous propose de faire le point sur les ventes de la semaine au Japon d’après les chiffres du Famitsu (du 18 au 24 mai).

01./01. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 102.553 / 4.582.670 (-21%)
02./02. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 11.746 / 917.041 (-47%)
03./05. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 10.144 / 3.427.383 (+26%)
04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 8.974 / 2.955.429 (-13%)
05./08. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.107 / 1.393.109 (+1%)
06./03. [PS4] Final Fantasy VII Remake # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2020.04.10} (¥8.980) – 5.902 / 914.239 (-47%)
07./06. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 5.892 / 3.703.810 (-18%)
08./07. [NSW] Dr. Kawashima’s Brain Training for Nintendo Switch <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.12.27} (¥3.480) – 5.678 / 234.735 (-14%)
09./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 4.830 / 1.451.093 (-11%)
10./13. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 4.497 / 3.602.252 (+11%)

Animal Crossing : New Horizons pour Nintendo Switch
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System |  This Week |  Last Week |  Last Year |     YTD    |  Last YTD  |     LTD     |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # |     52.557 |     38.380 |     25.918 |  2.263.683 |  1.294.573 |  13.647.114 |
| PS4 # |      3.771 |      6.241 |      9.642 |    378.726 |    544.869 |   9.126.969 |
| 3DS # |      2.084 |      1.028 |      2.595 |     27.903 |    117.515 |  24.524.050 |
| XB1 # |        223 |         32 |         92 |      2.287 |      2.752 |     113.533 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|  ALL  |     58.635 |     45.681 |     38.561 |  2.672.599 |  1.994.627 |  47.411.666 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW L |     17.205 |     10.483 |            |  1.186.818 |            |   2.232.201 |
|  NSW  |     35.352 |     27.897 |     25.918 |  1.076.865 |  1.294.573 |  11.414.913 |
| XB1 X |        205 |         20 |         53 |      1.602 |      1.934 |      20.244 |
| XB1 S |         18 |         12 |         39 |        685 |        818 |      21.287 |
|PS4 Pro|      2.823 |      4.235 |      4.080 |    142.607 |    195.162 |   1.537.577 |
|  PS4  |        948 |      2.006 |      5.562 |    236.119 |    349.707 |   7.589.392 |
|n-2DSLL|      2.041 |        955 |      2.081 |     26.248 |     93.717 |   1.130.494 |
| n-3DS |         43 |         73 |        514 |      1.655 |     22.707 |   5.887.570 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+

Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! J'aime la Pizza, Jinx, Frozen et le LOSC. AFK je suis volleyeur et ADC/Jgl.

