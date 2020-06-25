Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Collar X Malice
SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
The Forgotten Land
Trucks and Logistics Simulator
Ultracore
AntVentor
A Summer with the Shiba Inu
Blair Witch
Brigandine: The Legend of Runersia
City Driving Simulator
Conjurer Andy’s Repeatable Dungeon
Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
Grimshade
HexON
Holy Potatoes! What the Hell?!
Iron Wings
Miden Tower
Mr. Driller DrillLand
Night Call
Ninjala
Pachi Pachi on a Roll
Ploid Saga
Pokemon Cafe Mix
Poopdie: Chapter One
Quell Zen
Star Wars Episode I Racer
Sudoky
The Almost Gone
Towaga: Among Shadows
Tower of Time
Unitied
Urban Flow
Urban Trial Tricky
Yes, Your Grace

  • Précommandes Nintendo Switch
    Fairy Tail

Démo de la semaine :

  • Lost Lands: Dark Overlord
  • Mr. Driller DrillLand
  • My Butler

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Fell Seal: Arbiter’s Mark
  • Fight of Animals
  • Miden Tower
  • Ninjala
  • Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee
  • Old School Musical
  • Prison Architect: Nintendo Switch Edition
  • SAMURAI SHODOWN
  • YOGA MASTER

Les promotions de la semaine:

Trine: Ultimate Collection (Modus Games) -60% Tue 30th Jun
Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince (Modus Games) -60% Tue 30th Jun
Football Manager 2020 Touch (SEGA) -50% Thu 9th Jul
SpeedRunners (tinyBuild Games) -50% Mon 13th Jul
VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (Ysbryd Games) -34% Thu 9th Jul
