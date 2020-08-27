Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
Giraffe and Annika
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars
Jump Force Deluxe Edition
Nexomon: Extinction
Road to Guangdong
#NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream
A Hero and a Garden
Best Friend Forever
Collapsed
Color Jumper
Death’s Hangover
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
Glitch’s Trip
Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride
Hardcore Maze Cube
Hypnospace Outlaw
Jenny LeClue: Detectivu
Over the Alps
Rusty Gun
Solitaire Klondike Minimal
Struggling
Talking Tom Candy Run
Tank Mechanic Simulator
The Last Campfire
Ultimate Fishing Simulator
West of Dead
Windbound
World of Tanks Blitzr

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend
Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Démo de la semaine :

  • Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise
  • Crypt of the Serpent King
  • Explosive Dinosaurs
  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition
  • Spiral Memoria: The Summer I Meet Myself
  • Yes, Your Grace

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Asphalt 9: Legends
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
  • Children of Morta
  • DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch
  • FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition
  • Gear.Club Unlimited 2
  • GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!
  • Island Saver
  • Jigsaw Masterpieces
  • JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition
  • Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection
  • Mortal Kombat 11
  • West of Dead
  • Windbound

Les promotions de la semaine :

Title Content Type Discount Sale Start Date Sale End Date
Trine 2: Complete Story
(Frozenbyte)		 Game – Digital Only 70% off 24/08/2020 15:00 CEST 07/09/2020, 23:59 LT
Last Day of June
(505 Games)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 25/08/2020 15:00 CEST 30/08/2020, 23:59 LT
Two Point Hospital
(SEGA)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 25/08/2020 15:00 CEST 01/09/2020, 23:59 LT
Wonder Boy: The Dragon’s Trap
(DotEmu)		 Game – Digital Only 60% off 26/08/2020 15:00 CEST 01/09/2020, 23:59 LT
Dead Cells
(Motion Twin)		 Game – Dual Distribution 40% off 26/08/2020 19:00 CEST 08/09/2020, 23:59 LT
Telling Lies
(Annapurna Interactive)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 27/08/2020 15:00 CEST 10/09/2020, 23:59 LT
Blasphemous
(Team17)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 27/08/2020 15:00 CEST 03/09/2020, 23:59 LT
Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair
(Team17)		 Game – Dual Distribution 55% off 27/08/2020 15:00 CEST 03/09/2020, 23:59 LT
Yooka-Laylee
(Team17)		 Game – Digital Only 66% off 27/08/2020 15:00 CEST 03/09/2020, 23:59 LT
Worms W.M.D
(Team17)		 Game – Digital Only 66% off 27/08/2020 15:00 CEST 03/09/2020, 23:59 LT
Yoku’s Island Express
(Team17)		 Game – Dual Distribution 66% off 27/08/2020 15:00 CEST 03/09/2020, 23:59 LT
Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger
(Techland)		 Game – Digital Only 40% off 27/08/2020 15:00 CEST 10/09/2020, 23:59 LT
SteamWorld Dig 2
(Image & Form)		 Game – Digital Only 60% off 28/08/2020 15:00 CEST 11/09/2020, 23:59 LT
SteamWorld Dig
(Image & Form)		 Game – Digital Only 75% off 28/08/2020 15:00 CEST 11/09/2020, 23:59 LT
SteamWorld Heist: Ultimate Edition
(Image & Form)		 Game – Digital Only 75% off 28/08/2020 15:00 CEST 11/09/2020, 23:59 LT
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
(Thunderful)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 28/08/2020 15:00 CEST 11/09/2020, 23:59 LT
