Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Giraffe and Annika

Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars

Jump Force Deluxe Edition

Nexomon: Extinction

Road to Guangdong

#NoLimitFantasy, Super Puzzles Dream

A Hero and a Garden

Best Friend Forever

Collapsed

Color Jumper

Death’s Hangover

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Glitch’s Trip

Grim Legends: The Forsaken Bride

Hardcore Maze Cube

Hypnospace Outlaw

Jenny LeClue: Detectivu

Over the Alps

Rusty Gun

Solitaire Klondike Minimal

Struggling

Talking Tom Candy Run

Tank Mechanic Simulator

The Last Campfire

Ultimate Fishing Simulator

West of Dead

Windbound

World of Tanks Blitzr

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :



Collection of SaGa Final Fantasy Legend

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Démo de la semaine :

Agent A: A Puzzle in Disguise

Crypt of the Serpent King

Explosive Dinosaurs

Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition

Spiral Memoria: The Summer I Meet Myself

Yes, Your Grace

Les DLC de la semaine :

Asphalt 9: Legends

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions

Children of Morta

DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 for Nintendo Switch

FINAL FANTASY CRYSTAL CHRONICLES Remastered Edition

Gear.Club Unlimited 2

GROOVE COASTER WAI WAI PARTY!!!!

Island Saver

Jigsaw Masterpieces

JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition

Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection

Mortal Kombat 11

West of Dead

Windbound

Les promotions de la semaine :