Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Cafe Enchante
Descenders
Fantasy Friends
The Bluecoats: North & South
Tropico 6: Nintendo Switch Edition
8-Bit Farm
Arcade Archives Pettan Pyuu
Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia
Chess Minimal
Chicken Police: Paint it Red!
Choices That matter: And the Sun Went Out
Crazy BMX World
Dragon Lapis
Fantasy Tavern Sextet: Vol. 1 New World Days
Gunslugs
Iris and the Giant
Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
Lunch A Palooza
Memoranda
My Little Dog Adventure
Oneiros
Ord
Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles
The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1
Pick Me Up! Rescue Rangers
Roah
Salad Bar Tycoon
Seven Knights: Time Wanderer
Slots of the Seasons
Squeakers
Survival
Tauronos
Tens!
Trail Boss BMX
What the Fork
World of Solitaire
YesterMorrow
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
Sniper Elite 4
Fuser
Démo de la semaine :
Les DLC de la semaine :
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
- Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
- Dragon Lapis
- JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition
- Naught
- Salad Bar Tycoon
- Seven Knights -Time Wanderer-
- The Bluecoats North & South
- Urban Trial Tricky
- WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Réduction
|Nom
|Date de fin
|Prix
|−70%
|Cinders
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Mousecraft
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−70%
|Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−60%
|My Memory Of Us
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−50%
|Darkwood
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−70%
|Butcher
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−30%
|Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs — Royal Edition
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|17,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|#Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream
|5 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Tanks Meet Zombies
|20 nov. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Project Warlock
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Timber Tennis: Versus
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|
|Takotan
|26 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,89 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Levels+: Addictive Puzzle Game
|2 déc. 2020 01:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!!
|24 nov. 2020 01:59
|44,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Grizzland
|26 nov. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−60%
|Perils Of Baking
|26 nov. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Waifu Uncovered
|26 nov. 2020 01:59
|5,59 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Must Dash Amigos
|26 nov. 2020 01:59
|2,79 €
|Switch
|5,59 €
|−10%
|Mindseize
|10 nov. 2020 01:59
|17,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Subsurface Circular
|26 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out
|12 nov. 2020 01:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Robozarro
|26 nov. 2020 01:59
|4,19 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Sir Eatsalot
|4 déc. 2020 01:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Chinese Parents
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|7,69 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|Lumo
|19 nov. 2020 01:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Water Balloon Mania
|17 nov. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Without Escape
|26 nov. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Monster Bugs Eat People
|1 déc. 2020 01:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|−20%
|Moorhuhn Remake
|22 nov. 2020 01:59
|5,59 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Sniper Elite 4
|18 nov. 2020 01:59
|33,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Shanky: The Vegan`S Nightmare
|8 nov. 2020 01:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Kingdom Two Crowns
|11 nov. 2020 01:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €