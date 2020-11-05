Les sorties et les promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Cafe Enchante
Descenders
Fantasy Friends
The Bluecoats: North & South
Tropico 6: Nintendo Switch Edition
8-Bit Farm
Arcade Archives Pettan Pyuu
Bakugan: Champions of Vestroia
Chess Minimal
Chicken Police: Paint it Red!
Choices That matter: And the Sun Went Out
Crazy BMX World
Dragon Lapis
Fantasy Tavern Sextet: Vol. 1 New World Days
Gunslugs
Iris and the Giant
Jurassic World Evolution: Complete Edition
Lunch A Palooza
Memoranda
My Little Dog Adventure
Oneiros
Ord
Outbreak: The Nightmare Chronicles
The Pew Pew Bundle Vol. 1
Pick Me Up! Rescue Rangers
Roah
Salad Bar Tycoon
Seven Knights: Time Wanderer
Slots of the Seasons
Squeakers
Survival
Tauronos
Tens!
Trail Boss BMX
What the Fork
World of Solitaire
YesterMorrow

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Sniper Elite 4
Fuser

Démo de la semaine :

  • Chinese Parents

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Borderlands: The Handsome Collection
  • Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions
  • Dragon Lapis
  • JUMP FORCE – Deluxe Edition
  • Naught
  • Salad Bar Tycoon
  • Seven Knights -Time Wanderer-
  • The Bluecoats North & South
  • Urban Trial Tricky
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−70% Cinders 19 nov. 2020 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Mousecraft 19 nov. 2020 01:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70% Lichtspeer: Double Speer Edition 19 nov. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% My Memory Of Us 19 nov. 2020 01:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Darkwood 19 nov. 2020 01:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70% Butcher 19 nov. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30% Regalia: Of Men And Monarchs — Royal Edition 19 nov. 2020 01:59 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
#Halloween, Super Puzzles Dream 5 déc. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−90%
Tanks Meet Zombies 20 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−20%
Project Warlock 19 nov. 2020 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Timber Tennis: Versus 19 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−30%
Takotan 26 nov. 2020 01:59 4,89 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Levels+: Addictive Puzzle Game 2 déc. 2020 01:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−25%
Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!! 24 nov. 2020 01:59 44,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−60%
Grizzland 26 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60% Perils Of Baking 26 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−20%
Waifu Uncovered 26 nov. 2020 01:59 5,59 €
Switch 6,99 €
−50%
Must Dash Amigos 26 nov. 2020 01:59 2,79 €
Switch 5,59 €
−10% Mindseize 10 nov. 2020 01:59 17,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−20%
Subsurface Circular 26 nov. 2020 01:59 4,79 €
Switch 5,99 €
−20%
Choices That Matter: And The Sun Went Out 12 nov. 2020 01:59 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Robozarro 26 nov. 2020 01:59 4,19 €
Switch 6,99 €
−90%
Sir Eatsalot 4 déc. 2020 01:59 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
−30%
Chinese Parents 19 nov. 2020 01:59 7,69 €
Switch 10,99 €
−90%
Lumo 19 nov. 2020 01:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Water Balloon Mania 17 nov. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Without Escape 26 nov. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Monster Bugs Eat People 1 déc. 2020 01:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−20% Moorhuhn Remake 22 nov. 2020 01:59 5,59 €
Switch 6,99 €
−15%
Sniper Elite 4 18 nov. 2020 01:59 33,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50%
Shanky: The Vegan`S Nightmare 8 nov. 2020 01:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−40%
Kingdom Two Crowns 11 nov. 2020 01:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
