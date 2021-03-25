Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

3D Arcade Fishing

Balan Wonderworld

Bladed Fury

Kaze and the Wild Masks

Monster Hunter Rise

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town

Angry Golf

Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace

Barrage Fantasia

Black Legend

BodyQuest

Clea 2

Danger Scavenger

Die With Glory

Doodle Games Bundle

El Hijo: A Wild West Tale

Evil Inside

From Shadows

Funimation

Future Aero Racing S Ultra: Far S Ultra

Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator

Genesis Noir

Get-a-Grip Chip

Ghost: Elisa Cameron

Gold Digger

Hellbreachers

Kosmokrats

Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey

Laws of Machine

Little Kite

Littlewood

Mahluk Dark Demon

MazM: The Phantom of the Opera

Mega Mall Story 2

Mermaid Castle

Mr Trials

One Escape

Paperball Deluxe

Power Racing Bundle 2

Rip Them Off

Tales from the Borderlands

Tank Battle Heroes

Tesla Force

Toon Shooters 2: The Freelancers

Vaporum: Lockdown

Wild Park Manager

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Aucune

Démo de la semaine :

Aucune

Les DLC de la semaine :

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

FUSER™

Harvest Moon: One World

IMMORTALS FENYX RISING

Lethal League Blaze

MONSTER HUNTER RISE

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Override 2: Super Mech League

ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle

STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town

Touhou spell bubble

YOGA MASTER

Les promotions de la semaine :