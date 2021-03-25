Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

3D Arcade Fishing
Balan Wonderworld
Bladed Fury
Kaze and the Wild Masks
Monster Hunter Rise
Overcooked! All You Can Eat
Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
Angry Golf
Arkham Horror: Mother’s Embrace
Barrage Fantasia
Black Legend
BodyQuest
Clea 2
Danger Scavenger
Die With Glory
Doodle Games Bundle
El Hijo: A Wild West Tale
Evil Inside
From Shadows
Funimation
Future Aero Racing S Ultra: Far S Ultra
Gallic Wars: Battle Simulator
Genesis Noir
Get-a-Grip Chip
Ghost: Elisa Cameron
Gold Digger
Hellbreachers
Kosmokrats
Krystopia: A Puzzle Journey
Laws of Machine
Little Kite
Littlewood
Mahluk Dark Demon
MazM: The Phantom of the Opera
Mega Mall Story 2
Mermaid Castle
Mr Trials
One Escape
Paperball Deluxe
Power Racing Bundle 2
Rip Them Off
Tales from the Borderlands
Tank Battle Heroes
Tesla Force
Toon Shooters 2: The Freelancers
Vaporum: Lockdown
Wild Park Manager

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Aucune

Démo de la semaine :

  • Aucune

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
  • FUSER™
  • Harvest Moon: One World
  • IMMORTALS FENYX RISING
  • Lethal League Blaze
  • MONSTER HUNTER RISE
  • Overcooked! All You Can Eat
  • Override 2: Super Mech League
  • ROMANCE OF THE THREE KINGDOMS XIV: Diplomacy and Strategy Expansion Pack Bundle
  • STORY OF SEASONS: Pioneers of Olive Town
  • Touhou spell bubble
  • YOGA MASTER

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−10%
Black Legend 2 avr. 2021 00:59 26,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−70%
Garfield Kart Furious Racing 15 avr. 2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−10%
Killer Chambers 9 avr. 2021 00:59 8,09 €
Switch 8,99 €
−50%
Call Of Juarez: Gunslinger 13 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Jdm Racing 25 avr. 2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−92% Plague Road 15 avr. 2021 00:59 1 €
Switch 12,50 €
−90%
Spyhack 22 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40% Antventor 4 avr. 2021 00:59 4,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
−80% Stunt Kite Party 2 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30% Draw Chilly 2 avr. 2021 00:59 2,09 €
Switch 2,99 €
−75%
Hot Shot Burn 22 avr. 2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70%
Lost Artifacts: Golden Island 9 avr. 2021 00:59 2,63 €
Switch 8,79 €
−50%
Hook 16 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−10%
Danger Scavenger 8 avr. 2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70% Wuppo: Definitive Edition 1 avr. 2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Bite The Bullet 8 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Escape Game Fort Boyard 15 avr. 2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−30%
Mahluk Dark Demon 15 avr. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
Double Cross 9 avr. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Adventures Of Chris 8 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
12 Is Better Than 6 2 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80% Dynamite Fishing — World Games 2 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Simulacra 9 avr. 2021 00:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−50%
Rez Plz 8 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−15% Never Stop 2 avr. 2021 00:59 4,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30% Barrier X 2 avr. 2021 00:59 2,09 €
Switch 2,99 €
−80%
Vortex Attack Ex 9 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−20%
Gold Digger 2 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Sine Mora Ex 2 avr. 2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−90%
Ploid Saga 16 avr. 2021 00:59 1,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
−20% Lyrica 9 avr. 2021 00:59 15,19 €
Switch 18,99 €
−50%
My Universe — My Baby 15 avr. 2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−50% Reventure 2 avr. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Mable & The Wood 8 avr. 2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Mini Island Challenge Bundle 22 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−20%
Blue Fire 8 avr. 2021 00:59 15,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Asterix & Obelix Xxl3: The Crystal Menhir 15 avr. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
−80%
Standby 2 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Peace, Death! Complete Edition 2 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Bomber Fox 22 avr. 2021 00:59 1,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
−90%
Aeolis Tournament 22 avr. 2021 00:59 1,24 €
Switch 12,49 €
−50% Speed Dating For Ghosts 5 avr. 2021 00:59 3,33 €
Switch 6,66 €
−75%
The King’s Bird 8 avr. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−20% Panty Party 9 avr. 2021 00:59 11,67 €
Switch 14,59 €
−60%
Terror Squid 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−77%
The Gardens Between 12 avr. 2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Green Hell 22 avr. 2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−66% The Storytale 3,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−44% Cube Creator X 22 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 17,99 €
−50%
The Takeover 15 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90% Brunch Club 8 avr. 2021 00:59 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
−40% Asdivine Hearts 15 avr. 2021 00:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−25% Charterstone: Digital Edition 1 avr. 2021 00:59 18,74 €
Switch 24,99 €
−40% Dragon Sinker 15 avr. 2021 00:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−80% Pix The Cat 9 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% Istanbul: Digital Edition 1 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−33% Monstrum 9 avr. 2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−40%
Asdivine Kamura 15 avr. 2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60%
Grizzland 15 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Project Starship X 15 avr. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−72% Among The Sleep — Enhanced Edition 9 avr. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−40%
Asdivine Menace 15 avr. 2021 00:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−50%
Trailer Trashers 8 avr. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Truck Driver 9 avr. 2021 00:59 34,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−25%
Hero-U: Rogue To Redemption 8 avr. 2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Rover Wars 8 avr. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−93%
Defunct 9 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−30%
The Pillar: Puzzle Escape 15 avr. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−31%
Madorica Real Estate 1 avr. 2021 00:59 8,90 €
Switch 12,99 €
−40% Asdivine Hearts II 15 avr. 2021 00:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−95%
Dog Duty 9 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Adam’s Venture: Origins 9 avr. 2021 00:59 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−60%
Red Death 15 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Asdivine Dios 15 avr. 2021 00:59 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
−60%
Eight-Minute Empire: Complete Edition 1 avr. 2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60% Perils Of Baking 15 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Mancala 9 avr. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Habroxia 2 15 avr. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−10%
Cozy Grove 15 avr. 2021 00:59 12,59 €
Switch 13,99 €
−73%
Golazo! 20 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Roarr! Jurassic Edition 20 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−66%
Hexologic 8 avr. 2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50%
Bdsm: Big Drunk Satanic Massacre 23 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Beholder: Complete Edition 14 avr. 2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Smoke And Sacrifice 14 avr. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Space Crew 14 avr. 2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
Manual Samuel 14 avr. 2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−85% When Ski Lifts Go Wrong 14 avr. 2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
The Flame In The Flood: Complete Edition 14 avr. 2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−66%
American Fugitive 14 avr. 2021 00:59 6,79 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70%
Narcos: Rise Of The Cartels 14 avr. 2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−70%
Motorsport Manager For Nintendo Switch 14 avr. 2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Peaky Blinders: Mastermind 14 avr. 2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−75%
The Swindle 14 avr. 2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Warsaw 7 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Galaxy Warfighter 15 avr. 2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−33%
My Hidden Things 23 avr. 2021 00:59 4,01 €
Switch 5,99 €
−80% Bomber Crew 14 avr. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80% Hue 14 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80% Rogue Aces 14 avr. 2021 00:59 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
−70% Cel Damage HD 7 avr. 2021 00:59 2,69 €
Switch 8,99 €
−66%
For The King 14 avr. 2021 00:59 8,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−40%
Hotshot Racing 14 avr. 2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70%
A Knight’s Quest 14 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−60%
One Dog Story 23 avr. 2021 00:59 5,19 €
Switch 12,99 €
−85% Serial Cleaner 14 avr. 2021 00:59 2,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Mystery Mine 23 avr. 2021 00:59 1,64 €
Switch 3,29 €
−75%
Pumped Bmx Pro 14 avr. 2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Velocity 2X 14 avr. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70%
Hardcube 23 avr. 2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Ghostanoid 15 avr. 2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
−20%
Tales From The Borderlands 12 avr. 2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−20%
Hellbreachers 14 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−65%
Freedom Finger 14 avr. 2021 00:59 4,89 €
Switch 13,99 €
−40% Spirit Of The North 30/03/2021 00:59 12,59 €
Switch 20,99 €
−50% Stranded Sails — Explorers Of The Cursed Islands 30/03/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−30%
Tank Battle Heroes 22 avr. 2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
Super Arcade Soccer 21 avr. 2021 00:59 1,74 €
Switch 6,99 €
−88%
Polyroll 12 avr. 2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 8,99 €
−35%
Override 2: Super Mech League 31/03/2021 00:59 19,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−25% Skybolt Zack 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−65% Purrs In Heaven 21 avr. 2021 00:59 2,44 €
Switch 6,99 €
−70% Mainlining 30/03/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Bounty Battle 30/03/2021 00:59 12,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Depth Of Extinction 12 avr. 2021 00:59 6,74 €
Switch 13,49 €
−50%
Murder By Numbers 29/03/2021 00:59 6,24 €
Switch 12,49 €
−70% Cast Of The Seven Godsends 30/03/2021 00:59 3,89 €
Switch 12,99 €
−70% The Count Lucanor 30/03/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Jump King 7 avr. 2021 00:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−63% Pixark 30/03/2021 00:59 18,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
−33%
Jet Kave Adventure 23 avr. 2021 00:59 13,39 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50%
Five Nights At Freddy’s: Help Wanted 31/03/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−30% Voxelgram 30/03/2021 00:59 4,61 €
Switch 6,59 €
−33%
Super Puzzle Pack 1 avr. 2021 00:59 19,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−66%
Werewolf Pinball 20 avr. 2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−62%
Firework 29/03/2021 00:59 5,59 €
Switch 14,99 €
−63% The Mystery Of Woolley Mountain 30/03/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 10,99 €
−50% Hero Express 29/03/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Gems Of Magic: Lost Family 1 avr. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−67% Adventure Pinball Bundle 20 avr. 2021 00:59 2,96 €
Switch 8,99 €
−80%
Silk 30/03/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−65% Wildtrax Racing 20 avr. 2021 00:59 2,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
−70% Junior League Sports — Soccer 5 avr. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−66% Darts Up 20 avr. 2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−83%
Hyper Sentinel 30/03/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−70% Vegas Party 5 avr. 2021 00:59 6,59 €
Switch 21,99 €
−70% Junior League Sports — Basketball 5 avr. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Jigsaw Fun: Piece It Together! 1 avr. 2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70% Grand Prix Rock ‘N Racing 20 avr. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−66%
Mummy Pinball 20 avr. 2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−66%
Pirates Pinball 20 avr. 2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−60% Animated Jigsaws Collection 5 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−50%
Shing! 6 avr. 2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70% Junior League Sports 3-In-1 Collection 5 avr. 2021 00:59 8,39 €
Switch 27,99 €
−20% While True: Learn() 30/03/2021 00:59 10,39 €
Switch 12,99 €
−70%
Santa’s Xmas Adventure 5 avr. 2021 00:59 2,39 €
Switch 7,99 €
−60%
Speedway Racing 20 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−66%
Halloween Pinball 20 avr. 2021 00:59 1,01 €
Switch 2,99 €
−37%
Candy 2048 Challenge 1 avr. 2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−70% Crash Dummy 5 avr. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70% Contraptions 5 avr. 2021 00:59 2,69 €
Switch 8,99 €
−70% Junior League Sports — Ice Hockey 5 avr. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−85% Air Conflicts: Secret Wars 15 avr. 2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Path Of Sin: Greed 12 avr. 2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−90%
Family Mysteries: Poisonous Promises 12 avr. 2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−85%
Last Encounter 12 avr. 2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 13,49 €
−60%
Stones Of The Revenant 6 avr. 2021 00:59 3,59 €
Switch 8,99 €
−40% Journey Of The Broken Circle 5 avr. 2021 00:59 4,80 €
Switch 8 €
−10%
Vaporum: Lockdown 29/03/2021 00:59 19,79 €
Switch 21,99 €
−25% Drink More Glurp 29/03/2021 00:59 6,66 €
Switch 8,89 €
−40%
Ultra Foodmess 12 avr. 2021 00:59 2,39 €
Switch 3,99 €
−70%
Ellipsis 12 avr. 2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40% Eqqo 5 avr. 2021 00:59 3,60 €
Switch 6 €
−68%
#Womenup, Super Puzzles Dream 20 avr. 2021 00:59 1,98 €
Switch 6,19 €
−67% Loco-Sports 20 avr. 2021 00:59 1,93 €
Switch 5,99 €
−60% Wanderjahr Tryagainorwalkaway 5 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40% Rusty Spout Rescue Adventure 11 avr. 2021 00:59 4,19 €
Switch 6,99 €
−60% Crazy Strike Bowling Ex 5 avr. 2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% Aeternoblade 5 avr. 2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40% Dyna Bomb 11 avr. 2021 00:59 1,19 €
Switch 1,99 €
