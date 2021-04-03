Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 4 avril aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Monster Hunter Rise
  2. Among Us
  3. Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
  4. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  5. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
  6. Minecraft
  7. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  8. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  9. Stardew Valley
  10. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  11. Just Dance 2021
  12. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
  13. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  14. Uno
  15. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  16. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
  17. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  18. Super Mario Party
  19. Dex
  20. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town + Season Pass
  21. Hades
  22. Pokemon Sword
  23. Crash Bandicoot 4
  24. Little Nightmares II
  25. Borderlands Legendary Collection
  26. Thief Simulator
  27. Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
  28. Cuphead
  29. Immortals Fenyx Rising
  30. NBA 2K21

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Uno
  4. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  5. Dex
  6. Thief Simulator
  7. Cuphead
  8. Final Fantasy VII
  9. Wheel of Fortune
  10. Child of Light
  11. Hollow Knight
  12. Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  13. Okami HD
  14. South Park: The Stick of Truth
  15. Legrand Legacy
  16. Final Fantasy IX
  17. RetroMania Wrestling
  18. Star Wars: Republic Commando
  19. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
  20. Little Nightmares
  21. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
  22. Blazing Beaks
  23. Pocket Mini Golf
  24. Overwatch
  25. Amnesia Collection
  26. Paint
  27. Jeopardy
  28. AER: Memories of Old
  29. Bowling
  30. Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.
