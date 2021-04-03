Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 4 avril aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Among Us
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
- Minecraft
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Just Dance 2021
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Uno
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Super Mario Party
- Dex
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town + Season Pass
- Hades
- Pokemon Sword
- Crash Bandicoot 4
- Little Nightmares II
- Borderlands Legendary Collection
- Thief Simulator
- Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection
- Cuphead
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- NBA 2K21
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Uno
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Dex
- Thief Simulator
- Cuphead
- Final Fantasy VII
- Wheel of Fortune
- Child of Light
- Hollow Knight
- Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Okami HD
- South Park: The Stick of Truth
- Legrand Legacy
- Final Fantasy IX
- RetroMania Wrestling
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Little Nightmares
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Blazing Beaks
- Pocket Mini Golf
- Overwatch
- Amnesia Collection
- Paint
- Jeopardy
- AER: Memories of Old
- Bowling
- Arcade Archives VS. Super Mario Bros.