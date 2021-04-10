Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 10 avril aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

  1. Monster Hunter Rise
  2. Among Us
  3. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
  4. Minecraft
  5. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
  6. Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
  7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
  8. Stardew Valley
  9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
  10. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
  11. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
  12. Thief Simulator
  13. Star Wars: Republic Commando
  14. Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
  15. Just Dance 2021
  16. Doom Eternal
  17. Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
  18. Donut County
  19. Crash Bandicoot 4
  20. Super Mario Party
  21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
  22. Cozy Grove
  23. LEGO City Undercover
  24. Pokemon Sword
  25. Uno
  26. AER: Memories of Old
  27. Cuphead
  28. Hades
  29. Little Nightmares II
  30. Spyro Reignited Trilogy

Download-Only Games

  1. Among Us
  2. Stardew Valley
  3. Thief Simulator
  4. Star Wars: Republic Commando
  5. Cozy Grove
  6. Uno
  7. AER: Memories of Old
  8. Cuphead
  9. Stick Fight: The Game
  10. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
  11. Overwatch
  12. Little Nightmares
  13. RetroMania Wrestling
  14. Hollow Knight
  15. Don’t Starve
  16. Human: Fall Flat
  17. Night Vision
  18. Dex
  19. Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
  20. Doom
  21. Goblin Sword
  22. Ys Origin
  23. Streets of Rage 4
  24. Wheel of Fortune
  25. Doom 64
  26. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
  27. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
  28. Cattails
  29. Ashen
  30. Sally Face
