Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 10 avril aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Among Us
- Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
- Minecraft
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Monster Hunter Rise Deluxe Edition
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Stardew Valley
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim
- Thief Simulator
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Story of Seasons: Pioneers of Olive Town
- Just Dance 2021
- Doom Eternal
- Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville
- Donut County
- Crash Bandicoot 4
- Super Mario Party
- Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Cozy Grove
- LEGO City Undercover
- Pokemon Sword
- Uno
- AER: Memories of Old
- Cuphead
- Hades
- Little Nightmares II
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy
Download-Only Games
- Among Us
- Stardew Valley
- Thief Simulator
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Cozy Grove
- Uno
- AER: Memories of Old
- Cuphead
- Stick Fight: The Game
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
- Overwatch
- Little Nightmares
- RetroMania Wrestling
- Hollow Knight
- Don’t Starve
- Human: Fall Flat
- Night Vision
- Dex
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
- Doom
- Goblin Sword
- Ys Origin
- Streets of Rage 4
- Wheel of Fortune
- Doom 64
- Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
- Cattails
- Ashen
- Sally Face