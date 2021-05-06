Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

|Réduction
|Nom
|Date de fin
|Prix
|−50%
|Can Androids Pray: Blue
|21/05/2021 00:59
|3,19 €
|Switch
|6,39 €
|−67%
|Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries Of Fujisawa
|21/05/2021 00:59
|8,24 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|−70%
|Lost Artifacts: Soulstone
|21/05/2021 00:59
|2,63 €
|Switch
|8,79 €
|
|Rez Plz
|20/05/2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Flat Heroes
|06/06/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Kill La Kill — If
|21/05/2021 00:59
|12,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|The King’s Bird
|20/05/2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−80%
|Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams — Owltimate Edition
|14/05/2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−75%
|Ethan: Meteor Hunter
|17/05/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Root Letter: Last Answer
|21/05/2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−75%
|Inside My Radio
|17/05/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Tokyo School Life
|21/05/2021 00:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Danger Scavenger
|03/06/2021 00:59
|6,69 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Bite The Bullet
|20/05/2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Beach Bounce Remastered
|27/05/2021 00:59
|7,19 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Mable & The Wood
|20/05/2021 00:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−50%
|Muddledash
|21/05/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Cyberhive
|14/05/2021 00:59
|7,37 €
|Switch
|8,19 €
|−50%
|Razed
|21/05/2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Blue Fire
|20/05/2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−50%
|Hyperlight Ultimate
|27/05/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator
|21/05/2021 00:59
|5,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−65%
|Ghost 1.0
|21/05/2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−50%
|Dream Gallery
|28/05/2021 00:59
|2,74 €
|Switch
|5,49 €
|
|Double Cross
|19/05/2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−10%
|Tales Of The Tiny Planet
|28/05/2021 00:59
|13,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Nippon Marathon
|21/05/2021 00:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−67%
|Platago! Super Platform Game Maker
|21/05/2021 00:59
|6,59 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Dusk Diver
|21/05/2021 00:59
|19,24 €
|Switch
|34,99 €
|
|Crazy Oce
|28/05/2021 00:59
|3,42 €
|Switch
|4,89 €
|
|Cycle 28
|14/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,59 €
|
|Raging Loop
|21/05/2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
|21/05/2021 00:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story
|21/05/2021 00:59
|3,24 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Gun Gun Pixies
|21/05/2021 00:59
|24,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|
|3000Th Duel
|20/05/2021 00:59
|6,24 €
|Switch
|12,49 €
|
|Aeternoblade II
|21/05/2021 00:59
|16,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|The Shapeshifting Detective
|21/05/2021 00:59
|6,49 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|−75%
|A Ch’ti Bundle
|17/05/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|15,99 €
|
|Warborn
|21/05/2021 00:59
|16,24 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|−10%
|Never Stop
|28/05/2021 00:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Hell Warders
|21/05/2021 00:59
|3,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Summer Sweetheart
|28/05/2021 00:59
|8,39 €
|Switch
|16,79 €
|−45%
|Gal*Gun 2
|21/05/2021 00:59
|16,49 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Guilty Gear
|21/05/2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−25%
|Rune Factory 4 Special
|
|29,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition
|04/06/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−50%
|Aperion Cyberstorm
|21/05/2021 00:59
|6,25 €
|Switch
|12,50 €
|
|Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R
|21/05/2021 00:59
|5,24 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Old Man’s Journey
|06/06/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Noreload Heroes Enhanced Edition
|27/05/2021 00:59
|22,49 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Supermarket Shriek
|21/05/2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Our World Is Ended.
|21/05/2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|49,99 €
|−60%
|All-Star Fruit Racing
|21/05/2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−50%
|Whip! Whip!
|27/05/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−80%
|Rad Rodgers Radical Edition
|14/05/2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Adventures Of Chris
|20/05/2021 00:59
|7,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−68%
|Toejam & Earl: Back In The Groove!
|18/05/2021 00:59
|5,59 €
|Switch
|17,49 €
|−67%
|Leopoldo Manquiseil
|21/05/2021 00:59
|1,30 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|−50%
|Anima: Gate Of Memories — Arcane Edition
|21/05/2021 00:59
|14,99 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|−50%
|Heroes Of The Monkey Tavern
|19/05/2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Freaky Awesome
|21/05/2021 00:59
|3,89 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Riverbond
|13/05/2021 00:59
|4,39 €
|Switch
|21,99 €
|−50%
|Awe
|21/05/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Anima: Gate Of Memories
|21/05/2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Inbento
|06/06/2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−50%
|Anima: Gate Of Memories — The Nameless Chronicles
|21/05/2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−40%
|Crayon Shinchan The Storm Called Flaming Kasukabe Runner!!
|22/05/2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Moero Crystal H
|27/05/2021 00:59
|27,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|−70%
|Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind +
|17/05/2021 00:59
|3,89 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition
|27/05/2021 00:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Mazezam — Puzzle Game
|21/05/2021 00:59
|2,45 €
|Switch
|4,90 €
|
|Deuces Wild — Video Poker
|21/05/2021 00:59
|3,84 €
|Switch
|7,69 €
|
|Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic!
|27/05/2021 00:59
|4,19 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Subsurface Circular
|03/06/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|
|Retrace: Memories Of Death
|27/05/2021 00:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Waifu Uncovered
|27/05/2021 00:59
|4,89 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|The Little Acre
|28/05/2021 00:59
|1,29 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!!
|24/05/2021 00:59
|44,99 €
|Switch
|59,99 €
|
|Crawlco Block Knockers
|27/05/2021 00:59
|5,39 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Robozarro
|27/05/2021 00:59
|2,79 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?
|13/05/2021 00:59
|29,99 €
|Switch
|39,99 €
|
|Street Power Football
|20/05/2021 00:59
|20,09 €
|Switch
|29,99 €
|
|Sweets Swap
|10/05/2021 00:59
|4,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Collapsed
|25/05/2021 00:59
|9,74 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Infernal Radiation
|19/05/2021 00:59
|7,19 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Hero-U: Rogue To Redemption
|19/05/2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Moorhuhn Kart 2
|
|19,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|
|Nirvana Pilot Yume
|04/06/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Space Elite Force II
|19/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Kine
|11/05/2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|-Klaus-
|18/05/2021 00:59
|5,39 €
|Switch
|13,49 €
|−40%
|Warsaw
|18/05/2021 00:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Dogurai
|19/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Flatland Vol.1
|19/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−80%
|99Vidas — Definitive Edition
|19/05/2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Ubermosh:Omega
|19/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Hardcore Maze Cube
|19/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|2,49 €
|
|Knight’s Retreat
|19/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|−30%
|Tiki Brawl
|26/05/2021 00:59
|1,04 €
|Switch
|1,49 €
|−30%
|Kolumno
|26/05/2021 00:59
|1,39 €
|Switch
|1,99 €
|−30%
|Gunpig: Firepower For Hire
|26/05/2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|What Comes After
|26/05/2021 00:59
|4,89 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|−30%
|Explosive Dinosaurs
|26/05/2021 00:59
|4,89 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|−30%
|Laraan
|26/05/2021 00:59
|3,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−60%
|Severed
|10/05/2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−60%
|Guacamelee! 2
|10/05/2021 00:59
|7,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−60%
|Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack
|10/05/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−60%
|Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition
|10/05/2021 00:59
|5,59 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|Norman’s Great Illusion
|24/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Mask Of Mists
|24/05/2021 00:59
|8,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|I, Ai
|24/05/2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−60%
|Animated Jigsaws Collection
|17/05/2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|24,99 €
|−70%
|Junior League Sports — Ice Hockey
|17/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Active Neurons 2
|24/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Santa’s Xmas Adventure
|17/05/2021 00:59
|2,39 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Steam Tactics
|24/05/2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Demon Hunter: Revelation
|24/05/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−70%
|Junior League Sports — Basketball
|17/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Aircraft Evolution
|24/05/2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−70%
|Vegas Party
|17/05/2021 00:59
|6,59 €
|Switch
|21,99 €
|
|Need A Packet?
|24/05/2021 00:59
|4,19 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|−70%
|Junior League Sports 3-In-1 Collection
|17/05/2021 00:59
|8,39 €
|Switch
|27,99 €
|−70%
|Contraptions
|17/05/2021 00:59
|2,69 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Active Neurons 3 — Wonders Of The World
|24/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Space Aliens Invaders
|01/06/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|−70%
|Chicken Range
|17/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Gunlord X
|24/05/2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−70%
|Crash Dummy
|17/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|My Aunt Is A Witch
|24/05/2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−70%
|Junior League Sports — Soccer
|17/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|7Th Sector
|24/05/2021 00:59
|11,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Active Neurons — Puzzle Game
|24/05/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Stardash
|08/05/2021 00:59
|5,59 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Binaries
|31/05/2021 00:59
|1,19 €
|Switch
|11,99 €
|
|Heroes Of Loot
|08/05/2021 00:59
|5,59 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|The Stillness Of The Wind
|10/05/2021 00:59
|3,44 €
|Switch
|11,49 €
|
|The Church In The Darkness
|10/05/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−60%
|Aeternoblade
|24/05/2021 00:59
|5,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Think Of The Children
|10/05/2021 00:59
|2,59 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|In Other Waters
|10/05/2021 00:59
|10,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Super Mutant Alien Assault
|10/05/2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Soul Searching
|21/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Framed Collection
|10/05/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|−60%
|Crazy Strike Bowling Ex
|24/05/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Brutal Rage
|17/05/2021 00:59
|4,19 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Cloudbase Prime
|18/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|8,19 €
|−60%
|Wanderjahr Tryagainorwalkaway
|24/05/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Neo Cab
|10/05/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child
|24/05/2021 00:59
|1,49 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|
|Infini
|21/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|12 €
|−28%
|Stealth
|
|4,16 €
|Switch
|5,79 €
|
|Lydia
|21/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|4 €
|
|2Urvive
|17/05/2021 00:59
|4,19 €
|Switch
|6,99 €
|
|Paradise Killer
|10/05/2021 00:59
|13,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−75%
|Dungeon Warfare
|17/05/2021 00:59
|1,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|−80%
|X-Morph: Defense
|02/06/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|−80%
|Zombie Driver Immortal Edition
|02/06/2021 00:59
|2,99 €
|Switch
|14,99 €
|−40%
|Top Gun Air Combat
|01/06/2021 00:59
|4,79 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Journey Of The Broken Circle
|21/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|8 €
|
|Tumbleseed
|10/05/2021 00:59
|4,61 €
|Switch
|13,99 €
|
|Eqqo
|21/05/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|6 €
|
|Artifact Adventure Gaiden DX
|15/05/2021 00:59
|6,29 €
|Switch
|8,99 €
|
|Baby Puzzle — First Learning Shapes For Toddlers
|22/05/2021 00:59
|9,74 €
|Switch
|12,99 €
|
|World For Two
|15/05/2021 00:59
|7,69 €
|Switch
|10,99 €
|
|Tap Tap Legions
|31/05/2021 00:59
|2,39 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Unrailed!
|01/06/2021 00:59
|9,99 €
|Switch
|19,99 €
|
|Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply
|01/06/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|5,99 €
|−50%
|Ao Tennis 2
|10/05/2021 00:59
|27,49 €
|Switch
|54,99 €
|
|Happy Animals Bowling
|16/05/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Suicide Guy
|01/06/2021 00:59
|0,99 €
|Switch
|7,99 €
|
|Legend Of Numbers
|31/05/2021 00:59
|1,79 €
|Switch
|2,99 €
|
|Half Dead
|16/05/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|4,99 €
|
|Ultimate Racing 2D
|01/06/2021 00:59
|2,49 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Battle For Blood
|31/05/2021 00:59
|2,39 €
|Switch
|3,99 €
|
|Overpass
|10/05/2021 00:59
|27,49 €
|Switch
|54,99 €
|−30%
|Drink More Glurp
|08/05/2021 00:59
|6,22 €
|Switch
|8,89 €
|
|1912: Titanic Mystery
|31/05/2021 00:59
|6,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Zotrix Starglider
|31/05/2021 00:59
|4,99 €
|Switch
|9,99 €
|
|Glittering Sword
|18/05/2021 00:59
|3,99 €
|Switch
|4,99 €