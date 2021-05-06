Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires C'est Chaud !, Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

2in1 – Appe Driver and Sniper
Beach Bounce Remastered
Blink: Rogues
C14 Dating
Classic Checkers
CyberHive
Dull Grey
Flowing Lights
Football Drama
Go! Birdie
Highway Haste
Infestor
Magical Girls
My Little Fast Food Booth
Ninja Epic Adventure
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition
Olympic Basketball
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition
Save me Mr Tako: Definitive Edition
Sector 781
Skate City
Spirits of Xandu
Super Disc Soccer
Sweets Swap
Techno Tanks
The Colonists
Total Arcade Racing
Ultimate Custom Night

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Crying Suns
Game Builder Garage

Démo de la semaine :

    • Rising Hell
    • Stealth
    • Very Very Valet

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • FUSER™
  • Harvest Moon: One World
  • Hidden Through Time
  • Lethal League Blaze
  • TOUHOU Spell Bubble

Les promotions de la semaine :

Réduction Nom Date de fin Prix
−50% Can Androids Pray: Blue 21/05/2021 00:59 3,19 €
Switch 6,39 €
−67% Kotodama: The 7 Mysteries Of Fujisawa 21/05/2021 00:59 8,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
−70% Lost Artifacts: Soulstone 21/05/2021 00:59 2,63 €
Switch 8,79 €
−50%
Rez Plz 20/05/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Flat Heroes 06/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−35%
Kill La Kill — If 21/05/2021 00:59 12,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75%
The King’s Bird 20/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80% Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams — Owltimate Edition 14/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−75% Ethan: Meteor Hunter 17/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Root Letter: Last Answer 21/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−75% Inside My Radio 17/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−75%
Tokyo School Life 21/05/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−33%
Danger Scavenger 03/06/2021 00:59 6,69 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Bite The Bullet 20/05/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−20%
Beach Bounce Remastered 27/05/2021 00:59 7,19 €
Switch 8,99 €
−75%
Mable & The Wood 20/05/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50% Muddledash 21/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−10%
Cyberhive 14/05/2021 00:59 7,37 €
Switch 8,19 €
−50% Razed 21/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−25%
Blue Fire 20/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Hyperlight Ultimate 27/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−45%
Ciel Fledge: A Daughter Raising Simulator 21/05/2021 00:59 5,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−65% Ghost 1.0 21/05/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50% Dream Gallery 28/05/2021 00:59 2,74 €
Switch 5,49 €
−75%
Double Cross 19/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−10% Tales Of The Tiny Planet 28/05/2021 00:59 13,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Nippon Marathon 21/05/2021 00:59 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
−67% Platago! Super Platform Game Maker 21/05/2021 00:59 6,59 €
Switch 19,99 €
−45%
Dusk Diver 21/05/2021 00:59 19,24 €
Switch 34,99 €
−30%
Crazy Oce 28/05/2021 00:59 3,42 €
Switch 4,89 €
−82%
Cycle 28 14/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,59 €
−50%
Raging Loop 21/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−20%
Nongunz: Doppelganger Edition 21/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−75%
Valthirian Arc: Hero School Story 21/05/2021 00:59 3,24 €
Switch 12,99 €
−50%
Gun Gun Pixies 21/05/2021 00:59 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−50%
3000Th Duel 20/05/2021 00:59 6,24 €
Switch 12,49 €
−45%
Aeternoblade II 21/05/2021 00:59 16,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50%
The Shapeshifting Detective 21/05/2021 00:59 6,49 €
Switch 12,99 €
−75% A Ch’ti Bundle 17/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 15,99 €
−35%
Warborn 21/05/2021 00:59 16,24 €
Switch 24,99 €
−10% Never Stop 28/05/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Hell Warders 21/05/2021 00:59 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−50%
Summer Sweetheart 28/05/2021 00:59 8,39 €
Switch 16,79 €
−45% Gal*Gun 2 21/05/2021 00:59 16,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
−65%
Guilty Gear 21/05/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−25% Rune Factory 4 Special 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−90%
Sin Slayers: Enhanced Edition 04/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Aperion Cyberstorm 21/05/2021 00:59 6,25 €
Switch 12,50 €
−65%
Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R 21/05/2021 00:59 5,24 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Old Man’s Journey 06/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−10%
Noreload Heroes Enhanced Edition 27/05/2021 00:59 22,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
−25%
Supermarket Shriek 21/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−70%
Our World Is Ended. 21/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
−60% All-Star Fruit Racing 21/05/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−50% Whip! Whip! 27/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−80% Rad Rodgers Radical Edition 14/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50%
Adventures Of Chris 20/05/2021 00:59 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−68% Toejam & Earl: Back In The Groove! 18/05/2021 00:59 5,59 €
Switch 17,49 €
−67% Leopoldo Manquiseil 21/05/2021 00:59 1,30 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50% Anima: Gate Of Memories — Arcane Edition 21/05/2021 00:59 14,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−50% Heroes Of The Monkey Tavern 19/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70%
Freaky Awesome 21/05/2021 00:59 3,89 €
Switch 12,99 €
−80%
Riverbond 13/05/2021 00:59 4,39 €
Switch 21,99 €
−50% Awe 21/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Anima: Gate Of Memories 21/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−30%
Inbento 06/06/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50% Anima: Gate Of Memories — The Nameless Chronicles 21/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40% Crayon Shinchan The Storm Called Flaming Kasukabe Runner!! 22/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−30%
Moero Crystal H 27/05/2021 00:59 27,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−70% Red Rope: Don’t Fall Behind + 17/05/2021 00:59 3,89 €
Switch 12,99 €
−20%
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition 27/05/2021 00:59 4,79 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Mazezam — Puzzle Game 21/05/2021 00:59 2,45 €
Switch 4,90 €
−50%
Deuces Wild — Video Poker 21/05/2021 00:59 3,84 €
Switch 7,69 €
−30%
Bishoujo Battle Cyber Panic! 27/05/2021 00:59 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50%
Subsurface Circular 03/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−40%
Retrace: Memories Of Death 27/05/2021 00:59 4,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
−30%
Waifu Uncovered 27/05/2021 00:59 4,89 €
Switch 6,99 €
−90%
The Little Acre 28/05/2021 00:59 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
−25%
Groove Coaster Wai Wai Party!!!! 24/05/2021 00:59 44,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
−40%
Crawlco Block Knockers 27/05/2021 00:59 5,39 €
Switch 8,99 €
−60%
Robozarro 27/05/2021 00:59 2,79 €
Switch 6,99 €
−25%
Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? 13/05/2021 00:59 29,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
−33%
Street Power Football 20/05/2021 00:59 20,09 €
Switch 29,99 €
−10%
Sweets Swap 10/05/2021 00:59 4,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−35%
Collapsed 25/05/2021 00:59 9,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
−20%
Infernal Radiation 19/05/2021 00:59 7,19 €
Switch 8,99 €
−30%
Hero-U: Rogue To Redemption 19/05/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−20%
Moorhuhn Kart 2 19,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−60%
Nirvana Pilot Yume 04/06/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Space Elite Force II 19/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−50%
Kine 11/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60%
-Klaus- 18/05/2021 00:59 5,39 €
Switch 13,49 €
−40% Warsaw 18/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80%
Dogurai 19/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80%
Flatland Vol.1 19/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−80% 99Vidas — Definitive Edition 19/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−80%
Ubermosh:Omega 19/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60%
Hardcore Maze Cube 19/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 2,49 €
−50%
Knight’s Retreat 19/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
−30% Tiki Brawl 26/05/2021 00:59 1,04 €
Switch 1,49 €
−30% Kolumno 26/05/2021 00:59 1,39 €
Switch 1,99 €
−30% Gunpig: Firepower For Hire 26/05/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
What Comes After 26/05/2021 00:59 4,89 €
Switch 6,99 €
−30% Explosive Dinosaurs 26/05/2021 00:59 4,89 €
Switch 6,99 €
−30% Laraan 26/05/2021 00:59 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−60% Severed 10/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−60% Guacamelee! 2 10/05/2021 00:59 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60% Tales From Space: Mutant Blobs Attack 10/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% Guacamelee! Super Turbo Championship Edition 10/05/2021 00:59 5,59 €
Switch 13,99 €
−40%
Norman’s Great Illusion 24/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Mask Of Mists 24/05/2021 00:59 8,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40%
I, Ai 24/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% Animated Jigsaws Collection 17/05/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−70% Junior League Sports — Ice Hockey 17/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Active Neurons 2 24/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70%
Santa’s Xmas Adventure 17/05/2021 00:59 2,39 €
Switch 7,99 €
−40%
Steam Tactics 24/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−90%
Demon Hunter: Revelation 24/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−70% Junior League Sports — Basketball 17/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Aircraft Evolution 24/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70% Vegas Party 17/05/2021 00:59 6,59 €
Switch 21,99 €
−40%
Need A Packet? 24/05/2021 00:59 4,19 €
Switch 6,99 €
−70% Junior League Sports 3-In-1 Collection 17/05/2021 00:59 8,39 €
Switch 27,99 €
−70% Contraptions 17/05/2021 00:59 2,69 €
Switch 8,99 €
−40%
Active Neurons 3 — Wonders Of The World 24/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−40%
Space Aliens Invaders 01/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−70% Chicken Range 17/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Gunlord X 24/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70% Crash Dummy 17/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
My Aunt Is A Witch 24/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−70% Junior League Sports — Soccer 17/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
7Th Sector 24/05/2021 00:59 11,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−40%
Active Neurons — Puzzle Game 24/05/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
−30%
Stardash 08/05/2021 00:59 5,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
−90%
Binaries 31/05/2021 00:59 1,19 €
Switch 11,99 €
−30%
Heroes Of Loot 08/05/2021 00:59 5,59 €
Switch 7,99 €
−70%
The Stillness Of The Wind 10/05/2021 00:59 3,44 €
Switch 11,49 €
−80%
The Church In The Darkness 10/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−60% Aeternoblade 24/05/2021 00:59 5,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Think Of The Children 10/05/2021 00:59 2,59 €
Switch 12,99 €
−30%
In Other Waters 10/05/2021 00:59 10,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−80%
Super Mutant Alien Assault 10/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 8,99 €
−90%
Soul Searching 21/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60%
Framed Collection 10/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−60% Crazy Strike Bowling Ex 24/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Brutal Rage 17/05/2021 00:59 4,19 €
Switch 6,99 €
−87%
Cloudbase Prime 18/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 8,19 €
−60% Wanderjahr Tryagainorwalkaway 24/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−80%
Neo Cab 10/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−90%
Scarlett Mysteries: Cursed Child 24/05/2021 00:59 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
−91%
Infini 21/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 12 €
−28% Stealth 4,16 €
Switch 5,79 €
−75%
Lydia 21/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 4 €
−40%
2Urvive 17/05/2021 00:59 4,19 €
Switch 6,99 €
−30%
Paradise Killer 10/05/2021 00:59 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−75% Dungeon Warfare 17/05/2021 00:59 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−80% X-Morph: Defense 02/06/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−80% Zombie Driver Immortal Edition 02/06/2021 00:59 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
−40% Top Gun Air Combat 01/06/2021 00:59 4,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
−87%
Journey Of The Broken Circle 21/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 8 €
−67%
Tumbleseed 10/05/2021 00:59 4,61 €
Switch 13,99 €
−83%
Eqqo 21/05/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 6 €
−30%
Artifact Adventure Gaiden DX 15/05/2021 00:59 6,29 €
Switch 8,99 €
−25%
Baby Puzzle — First Learning Shapes For Toddlers 22/05/2021 00:59 9,74 €
Switch 12,99 €
−30%
World For Two 15/05/2021 00:59 7,69 €
Switch 10,99 €
−40%
Tap Tap Legions 31/05/2021 00:59 2,39 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
Unrailed! 01/06/2021 00:59 9,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−83%
Suicide Guy: Sleepin’ Deeply 01/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
−50% Ao Tennis 2 10/05/2021 00:59 27,49 €
Switch 54,99 €
−50%
Happy Animals Bowling 16/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−87%
Suicide Guy 01/06/2021 00:59 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
−40%
Legend Of Numbers 31/05/2021 00:59 1,79 €
Switch 2,99 €
−50%
Half Dead 16/05/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
−75%
Ultimate Racing 2D 01/06/2021 00:59 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
−40%
Battle For Blood 31/05/2021 00:59 2,39 €
Switch 3,99 €
−50%
Overpass 10/05/2021 00:59 27,49 €
Switch 54,99 €
−30% Drink More Glurp 08/05/2021 00:59 6,22 €
Switch 8,89 €
−30%
1912: Titanic Mystery 31/05/2021 00:59 6,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−50%
Zotrix Starglider 31/05/2021 00:59 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
−20%
Glittering Sword 18/05/2021 00:59 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire