Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 8 mai aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. New Pokemon Snap
2. Among Us
3. Minecraft
4. Monster Hunter Rise
5. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Super Mario Party
9. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
10. Stardew Valley
11. Just Dance 2021
12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
13. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
14. Hades
15. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
16. Risk of Rain 2
17. Limbo
18. Pokemon Sword
19. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
20. Stick Fight: The Game
21. Super Mario Odyssey
22. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
23. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
24. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
25. Cuphead
26. Monopoly
27. Final Fantasy VII
28. Castle Crashers Remastered
29. Cozy Grove
30. Spiritfarer
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion
3. Stardew Valley
4. Risk of Rain 2
5. Limbo
6. Stick Fight: The Game
7. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour
8. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition
9. Cuphead
10. Final Fantasy VII
11. Castle Crashers Remastered
12. Cozy Grove
13. Spiritfarer
14. Uno
15. Toree 3D
16. Cooking Tycoons 5 in 1 Bundle
17. Star Wars Episode I: Racer
18. Hollow Knight
19. Final Fantasy IX
20. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
21. Grand Guilds
22. Star Wars: Republic Commando
23. Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle
24. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
25. Under: Depths of Fear
26. Terraria
27. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
28. Tools Up!
29. Sally Face
30. Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia