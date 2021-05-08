Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch de la semaine du 8 mai aux États-Unis

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. New Pokemon Snap

2. Among Us

3. Minecraft

4. Monster Hunter Rise

5. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

6. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Super Mario Party

9. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

10. Stardew Valley

11. Just Dance 2021

12. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

13. Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

14. Hades

15. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

16. Risk of Rain 2

17. Limbo

18. Pokemon Sword

19. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

20. Stick Fight: The Game

21. Super Mario Odyssey

22. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

23. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition

24. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

25. Cuphead

26. Monopoly

27. Final Fantasy VII

28. Castle Crashers Remastered

29. Cozy Grove

30. Spiritfarer

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion

3. Stardew Valley

4. Risk of Rain 2

5. Limbo

6. Stick Fight: The Game

7. Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour

8. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition

9. Cuphead

10. Final Fantasy VII

11. Castle Crashers Remastered

12. Cozy Grove

13. Spiritfarer

14. Uno

15. Toree 3D

16. Cooking Tycoons 5 in 1 Bundle

17. Star Wars Episode I: Racer

18. Hollow Knight

19. Final Fantasy IX

20. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

21. Grand Guilds

22. Star Wars: Republic Commando

23. Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle

24. Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

25. Under: Depths of Fear

26. Terraria

27. Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

28. Tools Up!

29. Sally Face

30. Little Mouse’s Encyclopedia