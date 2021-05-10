Nintendo annonce les prochaines maintenances pour l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch, 3DS et Wii U

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires 3DS, Nintendo Switch, Wii U

Nintendo a mis à jour son calendrier de maintenance à venir.

Switch – transfert des données de sauvegarde

  • 11 PM PT (9 mai) – 12:30 AM PT (10 mai)
  • 2 h ET (10 mai) – 3 h 30 ET (10 mai)
  • 7 h au Royaume-Uni (10 mai) – 8 h 30 au Royaume-Uni (10 mai)
  • 8 h en Europe (10 mai) – 9 h 30 en Europe (10 mai)

Wii U / 3DS eShops – avec carte de crédit

  • 13h00 PT (10 mai) – 17h00 PT (10 mai)
  • 4 PM ET (10 mai) – 8 PM ET (10 mai)
  • 21 h au Royaume-Uni (10 mai) – 1 h au Royaume-Uni (11 mai)
  • 22 h en Europe (10 mai) – 2 h en Europe (11 mai)

eShops Switch / Wii U / 3DS

  • 13h00 PT (10 mai) – 17h00 PT (10 mai)
  • 4 PM ET (10 mai) – 8 PM ET (10 mai)
  • 21 h au Royaume-Uni (10 mai) – 1 h au Royaume-Uni (11 mai)
  • 22h en Europe (10 mai) – 2h en Europe (11 mai)

Switch / Wii U / 3DS – téléchargement de logiciels

  • 13h00 PT (10 mai) – 17h00 PT (10 mai)
  • 4 PM ET (10 mai) – 8 PM ET (10 mai)
  • 21h00 au Royaume-Uni (10 mai) – 1h00 au Royaume-Uni (11 mai)
  • 22 h en Europe (10 mai) – 2 h en Europe (11 mai)

Wii U / 3DS – confirmation du parent/tuteur

  • 13 h PT (10 mai) – 17 h PT (10 mai)
  • 4 PM ET (10 mai) – 8 PM ET (10 mai)
  • 21 h au Royaume-Uni (10 mai) – 1 h au Royaume-Uni (11 mai)
  • 22 h en Europe (10 mai) – 2 h en Europe (11 mai)
Fire Akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire