Cruis’n Blast aura une version physique

We've been asked the same question a lot since revealing Cruis'n Blast at #E32021 #NintendoDirect… and the answer is yes. Thanks to our partners at @GameMillEnt , Cruis'n Blast will be receiving a physical release for #NintendoSwitch later this year! pic.twitter.com/gLJZj23qNK

— Raw Thrills (@rawthrills) June 18, 2021