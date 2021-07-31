Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

2. Among Us

3. NBA 2K21

4. Minecraft

5. Mario Golf: Super Rush

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

9. Stardew Valley

10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

11. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

12. Monster Hunter Stories 2

13. NEO: The World Ends with You

14. Celeste

15. Just Dance 2021

16. Little Nightmares

17. Super Mario Party

18. Ni no Kuni

19. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

20. Amnesia: Collection

21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

22. Hungry Shark World

23. Monopoly

24. Pokemon Sword

25. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

26. Hollow Knight

27. Cuphead

28. Nickelodeon Kart Racers

29. LEGO Worlds

30. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

4. Celeste

5. Little Nightmares

6. Amnesia: Collection

7. Hungry Shark World

8. Hollow Knight

9. Cuphead

10. Streets of Rage 4

11. Terraria

12. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game

13. Human: Fall Flat

14. .cat

15. Don’t Starve

16. Goblin Sword

17. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle

18. Blaster Master Zero 3

19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

20. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

21. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

22. Bowling

23. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

24. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

25. Piano

26. Crypt of the NecroDancer

27. Minecraft Dungeons

28. Blazing Beaks

29. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

30. Cozy Grove