Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
2. Among Us
3. NBA 2K21
4. Minecraft
5. Mario Golf: Super Rush
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
8. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
9. Stardew Valley
10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
11. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
12. Monster Hunter Stories 2
13. NEO: The World Ends with You
14. Celeste
15. Just Dance 2021
16. Little Nightmares
17. Super Mario Party
18. Ni no Kuni
19. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
20. Amnesia: Collection
21. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
22. Hungry Shark World
23. Monopoly
24. Pokemon Sword
25. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
26. Hollow Knight
27. Cuphead
28. Nickelodeon Kart Racers
29. LEGO Worlds
30. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
4. Celeste
5. Little Nightmares
6. Amnesia: Collection
7. Hungry Shark World
8. Hollow Knight
9. Cuphead
10. Streets of Rage 4
11. Terraria
12. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
13. Human: Fall Flat
14. .cat
15. Don’t Starve
16. Goblin Sword
17. Cooking Tycoons 3 in 1 Bundle
18. Blaster Master Zero 3
19. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
20. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
21. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
22. Bowling
23. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
24. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization
25. Piano
26. Crypt of the NecroDancer
27. Minecraft Dungeons
28. Blazing Beaks
29. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
30. Cozy Grove

