Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Among Us
2. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
3. Minecraft
4. Stardew Valley
5. Amnesia: Collection
6. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Mario Golf: Super Rush
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
11. Super Mario Party
12. NEO: The World Ends with You
13. NBA 2K21
14. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
15. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
16. Little Nightmares
17. Overcooked 2
18. Ni no Kuni
19. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
20. Overcooked: Special Edition
21. Pokemon Sword
22. Celeste
23. Monster Hunter Stories 2
24. Don’t Starve
25. Cuphead
26. Hollow Knight
27. ATV Drift & Tricks
28. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
29. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
30. Bowling
Download-Only Games
1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Amnesia: Collection
4. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
5. Little Nightmares
6. Celeste
7. Don’t Starve
8. Cuphead
9. Hollow Knight
10. Bowling
11. The Escapists 2
12. Piano
13. Okami HD
14. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
15. Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
16. Dragon Quest
17. The Escapists: Complete Edition
18. .cat
19. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
20. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
21. Pico Park
22. Blaster Master Zero 3
23. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
24. Cozy Grove
25. Minecraft Dungeons
26. The Room
27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
28. Streets of Rage 4
29. Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
30. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization