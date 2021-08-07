Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Among Us

2. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

3. Minecraft

4. Stardew Valley

5. Amnesia: Collection

6. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Mario Golf: Super Rush

9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

11. Super Mario Party

12. NEO: The World Ends with You

13. NBA 2K21

14. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

15. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

16. Little Nightmares

17. Overcooked 2

18. Ni no Kuni

19. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

20. Overcooked: Special Edition

21. Pokemon Sword

22. Celeste

23. Monster Hunter Stories 2

24. Don’t Starve

25. Cuphead

26. Hollow Knight

27. ATV Drift & Tricks

28. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

29. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

30. Bowling

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us

2. Stardew Valley

3. Amnesia: Collection

4. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!

5. Little Nightmares

6. Celeste

7. Don’t Starve

8. Cuphead

9. Hollow Knight

10. Bowling

11. The Escapists 2

12. Piano

13. Okami HD

14. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger

15. Clone Drone in the Danger Zone

16. Dragon Quest

17. The Escapists: Complete Edition

18. .cat

19. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

20. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto

21. Pico Park

22. Blaster Master Zero 3

23. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3

24. Cozy Grove

25. Minecraft Dungeons

26. The Room

27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy

28. Streets of Rage 4

29. Mark of the Ninja: Remastered

30. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization