Top des ventes sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch aux États-Unis

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Among Us
2. Zelda: Skyward Sword HD
3. Minecraft
4. Stardew Valley
5. Amnesia: Collection
6. The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles
7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
8. Mario Golf: Super Rush
9. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
10. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
11. Super Mario Party
12. NEO: The World Ends with You
13. NBA 2K21
14. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
15. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
16. Little Nightmares
17. Overcooked 2
18. Ni no Kuni
19. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
20. Overcooked: Special Edition
21. Pokemon Sword
22. Celeste
23. Monster Hunter Stories 2
24. Don’t Starve
25. Cuphead
26. Hollow Knight
27. ATV Drift & Tricks
28. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2
29. Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
30. Bowling

Download-Only Games

1. Among Us
2. Stardew Valley
3. Amnesia: Collection
4. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
5. Little Nightmares
6. Celeste
7. Don’t Starve
8. Cuphead
9. Hollow Knight
10. Bowling
11. The Escapists 2
12. Piano
13. Okami HD
14. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
15. Clone Drone in the Danger Zone
16. Dragon Quest
17. The Escapists: Complete Edition
18. .cat
19. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
20. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto
21. Pico Park
22. Blaster Master Zero 3
23. One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3
24. Cozy Grove
25. Minecraft Dungeons
26. The Room
27. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
28. Streets of Rage 4
29. Mark of the Ninja: Remastered
30. Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization

fire_akuma
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire