Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Foreclosed

PAW Patrol the Movie: Adventure City Calls

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle

Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine

.cat Milk

Axiom Verge 2

Barry the Bunny

Black Book

Boyfriend Dungeon

Button City

Cardaclysm: Shards of Four

Crimson Spires

Curious Expedition 2

Dungeon’s Hell

Fhtagn! Tales of the Creeping Madness

Fire Tonight

Fort Triumph

Garden Story

Islanders: Console Edition

Links Puzzle

Love Esquire

Magnus Failure

Mahjong Masters

Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper

Necrobarista: Final Pour

One Deck Dungeon

Poker Champion: Texas Hold’em

Scrap Garden

Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition

Sudoku Classic

Super Hiking League DX

Tetragon

Tomb Sweeper

Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Eastward

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Démo de la semaine :

Little Kite

Les DLC de la semaine :

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny

OBAKEIDORO!

One Deck Dungeon

Plague Inc: Evolved

Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!

TOUHOU Spell Bubble

WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :