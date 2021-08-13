Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Foreclosed
PAW Patrol the Movie: Adventure City Calls
Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle
Witch Spring 3 Re:Fine
.cat Milk
Axiom Verge 2
Barry the Bunny
Black Book
Boyfriend Dungeon
Button City
Cardaclysm: Shards of Four
Crimson Spires
Curious Expedition 2
Dungeon’s Hell
Fhtagn! Tales of the Creeping Madness
Fire Tonight
Fort Triumph
Garden Story
Islanders: Console Edition
Links Puzzle
Love Esquire
Magnus Failure
Mahjong Masters
Mary Kay Andrews: The Fixer Upper
Necrobarista: Final Pour
One Deck Dungeon
Poker Champion: Texas Hold’em
Scrap Garden
Slime Rancher: Plortable Edition
Sudoku Classic
Super Hiking League DX
Tetragon
Tomb Sweeper
Whiskey Mafia: Frank’s Story

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Eastward
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Démo de la semaine :

  • Little Kite

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny
  • OBAKEIDORO!
  • One Deck Dungeon
  • Plague Inc: Evolved
  • Shadowverse: Champion’s Battle
  • Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!
  • TOUHOU Spell Bubble
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :

