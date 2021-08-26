Top des ventes de la semaine au Japon: Ring Fit plus en forme que Yu-Gi-Oh!

fire_akuma Pas de commentaires C'est Chaud !, Economie

Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 16 août – 22 août 2021) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

Comme attendu, Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! baisse fortement cette semaine et laisse la place à Ring Fit Adventure qui reprend la première place sans trop forcer. Pour être poli, on ne parlera pas trop du bide monumental de Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut sur Ps4 comme Ps5. Les scaplers n’achètent pas de jeux…

01./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 17.656 / 2.772.950 (-16%)
02./01. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! <TBL> (Konami) {2021.08.12} (¥6.000) – 16.742 / 113.039 (-83%)
03./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 15.767 / 3.995.095 (-26%)
04./03. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 15.385 / 2.139.193 (-28%)
05./00. [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut <Ghost of Tsushima \ Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island \ Ghost of Tsushima: Legends> <ADV> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2021.08.20} (¥7.900) – 13.745 / NEW
06./02. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 13.581 / 2.336.531 (-38%)
07./00. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut <Ghost of Tsushima \ Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island \ Ghost of Tsushima: Legends> <ADV> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2021.08.20} (¥6.900) – 10.224 / NEW
08./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.870 / 4.389.399 (-32%)
09./10. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury <ACT> (Nintendo) {2021.02.12} (¥5.980) – 8.212 / 857.492 (-35%)
10./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 6.810 / 1.970.823 (-43%)

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System |  This Week |  Last Week |  Last Year |     YTD    |  Last YTD  |     LTD     |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # |     72.527 |     89.732 |     70.129 |  3.586.976 |  3.533.210 |  20.927.350 |
| PS5 # |     12.638 |      9.056 |            |    720.277 |            |     975.427 |
| XBS # |      5.782 |      1.256 |            |     46.203 |            |      77.627 |
| PS4 # |        943 |      1.170 |        883 |     88.757 |    463.183 |   9.379.647 |
| 3DS # |        522 |        539 |      1.171 |     20.040 |     40.973 |  24.578.948 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|  ALL  |     92.412 |    101.753 |     72.207 |  4.462.253 |  4.040.360 |  57.109.795 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|  PS5  |     10.083 |      7.143 |            |    607.367 |            |     813.989 |
| PS5DE |      2.555 |      1.913 |            |    112.910 |            |     161.438 |
| XBS X |      2.932 |        822 |            |     29.217 |            |      54.093 |
| XBS S |      2.850 |        434 |            |     16.986 |            |      23.534 |
| NSW L |     10.505 |     14.186 |     21.004 |    948.093 |  1.482.858 |   4.020.185 |
|  NSW  |     62.022 |     75.546 |     49.125 |  2.638.883 |  2.050.352 |  16.907.165 |
|  PS4  |        943 |      1.170 |        728 |     88.533 |    286.941 |   7.803.924 |
|n-2DSLL|        522 |        539 |      1.135 |     20.040 |     38.520 |   1.184.003 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Poster un commentaire

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Mot de passe perdu

Please enter your username or email address. You will receive a link to create a new password via email.

S'inscrire