Top des ventes de la semaine au Japon: Ring Fit plus en forme que Yu-Gi-Oh!

Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 16 août – 22 août 2021) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).

Comme attendu, Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! baisse fortement cette semaine et laisse la place à Ring Fit Adventure qui reprend la première place sans trop forcer. Pour être poli, on ne parlera pas trop du bide monumental de Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut sur Ps4 comme Ps5. Les scaplers n’achètent pas de jeux…

01./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 17.656 / 2.772.950 (-16%)

02./01. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! <TBL> (Konami) {2021.08.12} (¥6.000) – 16.742 / 113.039 (-83%)

03./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 15.767 / 3.995.095 (-26%)

04./03. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 15.385 / 2.139.193 (-28%)

05./00. [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut <Ghost of Tsushima \ Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island \ Ghost of Tsushima: Legends> <ADV> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2021.08.20} (¥7.900) – 13.745 / NEW

06./02. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 13.581 / 2.336.531 (-38%)

07./00. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut <Ghost of Tsushima \ Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island \ Ghost of Tsushima: Legends> <ADV> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2021.08.20} (¥6.900) – 10.224 / NEW

08./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.870 / 4.389.399 (-32%)

09./10. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury <ACT> (Nintendo) {2021.02.12} (¥5.980) – 8.212 / 857.492 (-35%)

10./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 6.810 / 1.970.823 (-43%)