Top des ventes de la semaine au Japon: Ring Fit plus en forme que Yu-Gi-Oh!

Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 16 août – 22 août 2021) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement).
Comme attendu, Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! baisse fortement cette semaine et laisse la place à Ring Fit Adventure qui reprend la première place sans trop forcer. Pour être poli, on ne parlera pas trop du bide monumental de Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut sur Ps4 comme Ps5. Les scaplers n’achètent pas de jeux…
01./05. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 17.656 / 2.772.950 (-16%)
02./01. [NSW] Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel: Saikyou Battle Royale!! <TBL> (Konami) {2021.08.12} (¥6.000) – 16.742 / 113.039 (-83%)
03./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 15.767 / 3.995.095 (-26%)
04./03. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 15.385 / 2.139.193 (-28%)
05./00. [PS5] Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut <Ghost of Tsushima \ Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island \ Ghost of Tsushima: Legends> <ADV> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2021.08.20} (¥7.900) – 13.745 / NEW
06./02. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 13.581 / 2.336.531 (-38%)
07./00. [PS4] Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut <Ghost of Tsushima \ Ghost of Tsushima: Iki Island \ Ghost of Tsushima: Legends> <ADV> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2021.08.20} (¥6.900) – 10.224 / NEW
08./08. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 8.870 / 4.389.399 (-32%)
09./10. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury <ACT> (Nintendo) {2021.02.12} (¥5.980) – 8.212 / 857.492 (-35%)
10./11. [NSW] Super Mario Party # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) – 6.810 / 1.970.823 (-43%)
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
|System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| NSW # | 72.527 | 89.732 | 70.129 | 3.586.976 | 3.533.210 | 20.927.350 |
| PS5 # | 12.638 | 9.056 | | 720.277 | | 975.427 |
| XBS # | 5.782 | 1.256 | | 46.203 | | 77.627 |
| PS4 # | 943 | 1.170 | 883 | 88.757 | 463.183 | 9.379.647 |
| 3DS # | 522 | 539 | 1.171 | 20.040 | 40.973 | 24.578.948 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| ALL | 92.412 | 101.753 | 72.207 | 4.462.253 | 4.040.360 | 57.109.795 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+
| PS5 | 10.083 | 7.143 | | 607.367 | | 813.989 |
| PS5DE | 2.555 | 1.913 | | 112.910 | | 161.438 |
| XBS X | 2.932 | 822 | | 29.217 | | 54.093 |
| XBS S | 2.850 | 434 | | 16.986 | | 23.534 |
| NSW L | 10.505 | 14.186 | 21.004 | 948.093 | 1.482.858 | 4.020.185 |
| NSW | 62.022 | 75.546 | 49.125 | 2.638.883 | 2.050.352 | 16.907.165 |
| PS4 | 943 | 1.170 | 728 | 88.533 | 286.941 | 7.803.924 |
|n-2DSLL| 522 | 539 | 1.135 | 20.040 | 38.520 | 1.184.003 |
+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+