Tokyo Game Show: Project Triangle Strategy y sera, mais pas Nintendo

Square Enix présentera le Project Triangle Strategy au Tokyo Game Show (TGS 2021). Nintendo annonce lui son absence du salon.

Les jeux confirmés pour Square Enix au TGS 2021 sont les suivants :

– Project Triangle Strategy

– Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

– Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

– Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier

– Final Fantasy XIV

– NEO: The World Ends With You

– Bravely Default II

– Outriders

Nintendo de son coté annonce qu’il se sera pas présent au salon cette année et laisse les partenaires présentés des jeux sur leur console. Attention, ne pas être présent ne veut pas dire ne pas faire de Nintendo Direct…

2021年9月30日から開催される「TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE」におきまして、任天堂はブースおよびゲームタイトルの出展をいたしません。他社インディーゲームの出展協力のみ行います。同イベントへの参加をご検討されている方は、お間違えのないよう、よろしくお願いいたします。 — 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) September 3, 2021

Tokyo Game Show 2021 aura lieu en ligne du jeudi 30 septembre au dimanche 3 octobre 2021.

LISTE DES CONFÉRENCES TGS ONLINE 2021

DATE HEURE CONFÉRENCE ÉVÉNEMENT 30 Septembre 03h Cérémonie d’ouverture TGS 2021 30 Septembre 06h Spectacle spécial The King of Fighters XV TGS 2021 30 Septembre 11h Conférence Xbox TGS 2021 30 Septembre 12h Conférence Konami TGS 2021 30 Septembre 15h Conférence Capcom TGS 2021 01 Octobre 11h Conférence 505 Games TGS 2021 01 Octobre 12h Conférence Square Enix TGS 2021 01 Octobre 13h Conférence Bandai/Namco TGS 2021 01 Octobre 14h Conférence Level 5 TGS 2021 01 Octobre 15h Conférence SEGA/Atlus TGS 2021 02 Octobre 05h Conférence Tencent TGS 2021 02 Octobre 13h Conférence Koei Tecmo TGS 2021 03 Octobre 06h Conférence Arc System Works TGS 2021 03 Octobre 08h Conférence 101 Industries TGS 2021 03 Octobre 11h Conférence Ubisoft TGS 2021 03 Octobre 14h Conférence Genshin Impact TGS 2021