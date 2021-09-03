Tokyo Game Show: Project Triangle Strategy y sera, mais pas Nintendo

Square Enix présentera le Project Triangle Strategy au Tokyo Game Show (TGS 2021). Nintendo annonce lui son absence du salon.
Les jeux confirmés pour Square Enix au TGS 2021 sont les suivants :
– Project Triangle Strategy
– Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin
– Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
– Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier
– Final Fantasy XIV
– NEO: The World Ends With You
– Bravely Default II
– Outriders
Nintendo de son coté annonce qu’il se sera pas présent au salon cette année et laisse les partenaires présentés des jeux sur leur console. Attention, ne pas être présent ne veut pas dire ne pas faire de Nintendo Direct…
2021年9月30日から開催される「TOKYO GAME SHOW 2021 ONLINE」におきまして、任天堂はブースおよびゲームタイトルの出展をいたしません。他社インディーゲームの出展協力のみ行います。同イベントへの参加をご検討されている方は、お間違えのないよう、よろしくお願いいたします。
— 任天堂株式会社 (@Nintendo) September 3, 2021
Tokyo Game Show 2021 aura lieu en ligne du jeudi 30 septembre au dimanche 3 octobre 2021.
LISTE DES CONFÉRENCES TGS ONLINE 2021
|DATE
|HEURE
|CONFÉRENCE
|ÉVÉNEMENT
|30 Septembre
|03h
|Cérémonie d’ouverture
|TGS 2021
|30 Septembre
|06h
|Spectacle spécial The King of Fighters XV
|TGS 2021
|30 Septembre
|11h
|Conférence Xbox
|TGS 2021
|30 Septembre
|12h
|Conférence Konami
|TGS 2021
|30 Septembre
|15h
|Conférence Capcom
|TGS 2021
|01 Octobre
|11h
|Conférence 505 Games
|TGS 2021
|01 Octobre
|12h
|Conférence Square Enix
|TGS 2021
|01 Octobre
|13h
|Conférence Bandai/Namco
|TGS 2021
|01 Octobre
|14h
|Conférence Level 5
|TGS 2021
|01 Octobre
|15h
|Conférence SEGA/Atlus
|TGS 2021
|02 Octobre
|05h
|Conférence Tencent
|TGS 2021
|02 Octobre
|13h
|Conférence Koei Tecmo
|TGS 2021
|03 Octobre
|06h
|Conférence Arc System Works
|TGS 2021
|03 Octobre
|08h
|Conférence 101 Industries
|TGS 2021
|03 Octobre
|11h
|Conférence Ubisoft
|TGS 2021
|03 Octobre
|14h
|Conférence Genshin Impact
|TGS 2021
Manuto
j’attend des news sur Triangle Strategy
Et un trailer dejanté pour gardiens de la galaxie
Parconico
Ah cool des news sur Triangle Strategy !