Nintendo annonce de nouvelles promotions Blockbuster ce jeudi sur Switch

Nintendo annonce une nouvelle période de promotions Blockbuster qui sera bientôt en ligne sur l’eShop européen de la Switch.

Des titres de first-party et de tiers seront inclus, et les fans pourront économiser jusqu’à 75%. Chez Nintendo, Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda : Link’s Awakening et Splatoon 2 font partie des remises. Les éditeurs tiers proposent The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, Persona 5 Strikers, etc. La promotions blockbuster Nintendo sur l’eShop européen de la Switch commenceront le 23 septembre à 15h00 CEST et se termineent le 3 octobre à 23h59 heure locale. Lors de sa mise en ligne, plus de 300 jeux seront inclus.

Jeux

Éditeur

réduction

Super Mario Odyssey

Nintendo

33%

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening

Nintendo

33%

Splatoon 2

Nintendo

33%

51 Worldwide Games

Nintendo

30%

Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

Nintendo

33%

Overcooked Special Edition

Team17

75%

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

CD PROJEKT

40%

Sonic Mania

SEGA

50%

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

SEGA

50%

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster

SEGA

33%

Persona 5 Strikers

SEGA

35%

Mortal Kombat 11

WB Games

60%

LEGO DC Super-Villains

WB Games

75%

DOOM Slayers Collection

Bethesda

40%

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment

80%

Rune Factory 4 Special

Marvelous Europe

30%

STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town

Marvelous Europe

40%

Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove

Yacht Club Games

25%

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

iam8bit

35%

Metro: Last Light Redux

Koch Media

65%

Borderlands Legendary Collection

Take-Two Interactive

60%

BioShock: The Collection

Take-Two Interactive

60%

 

Ecrit par
Webmaster à votre service ! Il y a des articles sous les titres. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

3 commentaires

  1. Ori en promo !

    Répondre

  2. C’est nickel ça

    Répondre

  3. De supers jeux!

    Répondre

