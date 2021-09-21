Nintendo annonce de nouvelles promotions Blockbuster ce jeudi sur Switch

Nintendo annonce une nouvelle période de promotions Blockbuster qui sera bientôt en ligne sur l’eShop européen de la Switch.
Des titres de first-party et de tiers seront inclus, et les fans pourront économiser jusqu’à 75%. Chez Nintendo, Super Mario Odyssey, Zelda : Link’s Awakening et Splatoon 2 font partie des remises. Les éditeurs tiers proposent The Witcher 3, Sonic Mania, Persona 5 Strikers, etc. La promotions blockbuster Nintendo sur l’eShop européen de la Switch commenceront le 23 septembre à 15h00 CEST et se termineent le 3 octobre à 23h59 heure locale. Lors de sa mise en ligne, plus de 300 jeux seront inclus.
|
Jeux
|
Éditeur
|
réduction
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
Splatoon 2
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
51 Worldwide Games
|
Nintendo
|
30%
|
Pokémon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
|
Nintendo
|
33%
|
Overcooked Special Edition
|
Team17
|
75%
|
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|
CD PROJEKT
|
40%
|
Sonic Mania
|
SEGA
|
50%
|
Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|
SEGA
|
50%
|
Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster
|
SEGA
|
33%
|
Persona 5 Strikers
|
SEGA
|
35%
|
Mortal Kombat 11
|
WB Games
|
60%
|
LEGO DC Super-Villains
|
WB Games
|
75%
|
DOOM Slayers Collection
|
Bethesda
|
40%
|
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch
|
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment
|
80%
|
Rune Factory 4 Special
|
Marvelous Europe
|
30%
|
STORY OF SEASONS: Friends of Mineral Town
|
Marvelous Europe
|
40%
|
Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove
|
Yacht Club Games
|
25%
|
Ori and the Will of the Wisps
|
iam8bit
|
35%
|
Metro: Last Light Redux
|
Koch Media
|
65%
|
Borderlands Legendary Collection
|
Take-Two Interactive
|
60%
|
BioShock: The Collection
|
Take-Two Interactive
|
60%
Parconico
Ori en promo !
Rabkitu
C’est nickel ça
Spoudy
De supers jeux!