Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Les annonces majeures de cette semaine sont : la disponibilité de Mario Party Superstars, du DLC d’Hyrule Warriors : L’ère du Fléau – Vague 2 : Le Gardien du souvenir et les précommandes pour Animal Crossing : New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties importantes de la semaine :

  • Mario Party Superstars
    Enfilez les jet-bottes de Star-Lord et embarquez pour une virée déjantée à travers la galaxie dans ce jeu d’action/aventure à la troisième personne offrant un regard nouveau sur Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Accompagné des Gardiens imprévisibles, tirez-vous de situations plus explosives les unes que les autres et rencontrez des nouveaux venus ainsi que des personnages emblématiques de Marvel, tous impliqués dans le destin de la galaxie. Ça va le faire. Normalement.
  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version

    Charmez le cœur de vos armes pour les faire gagner en puissance et parcourez les donjons de ce « shack-and-slash ». Faites la cour à des armes à la personnalité unique. Explorez des donjons générés de façon procédurale et expérimentez différents styles de combat. Chaque arme se manie différemment et influence votre façon de jouer. Frappez avec précision et esquivez avec la dague ou affrontez des hordes de monstres avec le sabre laser. Une approche inclusive des genres et de la sexualité : homme, femme et relation non-binaire.

    Vous avez réussi à vous dégoter un job d’été : vous devez vous débarrasser des créatures présentes dans « le dunj ». Très vite, vous vous rendez compte que les armes que vous y trouvez se transforment en personnes très sexy… et CÉLIBATAIRES ! (et quelle merveilleuse coïncidence, il semblerait que vous soyez vous-même disponible).

  • PROJECT ZERO : LA PRÊTRESSE DES EAUX NOIRE
    « PROJECT ZERO : LA PRÊTRESSE DES EAUX NOIRES » arrive sur Nintendo Switch pour célébrer le 20e anniversaire de la série d’aventure horrifique, PROJECT ZERO.

    [L’histoire]

    Le mont Hikami était autrefois vénéré comme un lieu spirituel.

    Il abritait une religion unique qui vénérait l’eau comme une divinité, et aurait été le théâtre de nombreux incidents macabres et de phénomènes mystérieux.

    Cette histoire mystérieuse et entrelacée suit trois protagonistes (Yuri Kozukata, Miu Hinasaki et Ren Hojo) tandis que chacun d’entre eux cherche à découvrir les secrets du sinistre mont Hikami, où nombre de personnes sont venues mourir.

  • Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
    Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars est un RPG entièrement raconté par le biais de cartes et se déroulant dans un monde où épées et sorcellerie sont monnaie courante.
    Le scénario suit un héros autoproclamé dans son aventure pour occire un dragon récemment éveillé, et se présente sous la forme d’un RPG sur table, narré par un maître de jeu.
    Découvrez une expérience inédite empreinte d’une irrésistible nostalgie proposée par YOKO TARO (directeur créatif), Keiichi Okabe (musique) et Kimihiko Fujisaka (conception des personnages).

    *Ce produit est également inclus dans d’autres lots vendus séparément. Veillez à ne pas acheter plusieurs fois le même contenu.
    *Veuillez noter que les fonctionnalités du jeu nécessitant une connexion internet peuvent ne plus être prises en charge à tout moment.

  • DUSK

    Affrontez un assaut de cultistes mystiques, de militants possédés et de forces encore plus sombres alors que vous tentez de découvrir ce qui se cache sous la Terre dans ce FPS rétro.

  • Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut

    Kathy Rain se déroule dans les années 90. Il raconte l’histoire d’une jeune journaliste particulièrement déterminée qui doit affronter son passé troublé tandis qu’elle enquête sur la mort étrange de son grand-père.

    « Conwell Springs. Je n’aurais jamais cru y revenir un jour… »

    Armée de sa moto, d’un paquet de cigarettes et d’un bloc-notes, Kathy se jette à corps perdu dans un mystère qui ébranlera ses certitudes et l’obligera à remettre beaucoup de choses en question.

    « Je me sens vraiment… étrange. Serais-je en train de rêver ? »

    Alors qu’elle suit la piste d’indices laissée par son grand-père, de nombreuses questions commencent à émerger. Qu’est-ce que Joseph Rain pouvait bien chercher, cette fameuse nuit il y a tant d’années ? Qu’est-ce qui l’a affecté au point qu’il ne soit plus que l’ombre de lui-même, cloué à son fauteuil roulant ? Quel secret une jeune artiste suicidaire a-t-elle emporté avec elle dans la tombe, et pourquoi tant d’habitants de Conwell Springs semblent-ils en train de perdre la raison ? La vérité est particulièrement dérangeante, et c’est à vous de la découvrir…

Les autres sorties de la semaine:

Gas Guzzlers Extreme
L.O.L. Surprise! Move Night
Okinawa Rush
PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night
Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation
Air Stunt Racing
Amazing Breaker
Black Widow: Recharged
Brain Meltdown: Into Despair
City Pipes
Composer
Cotton 100%
Distraint Collection
Dollhouse
Dragon Hills
Dusk
Endocrisis
Ghosts and Apples
Halloween Snowball Bubble
Hermitage: Strange Case Files
Hexceed
Holy Cow! Milking Simulator
Horror & Adventure Pinball
Jigsaw Finale
Jigsaw Fun: Amazing Animals
Kathy Rain: Director’s Cut
Lost Dream
Lucid Cycle
Panorama Cotton
Princess.Loot.Pixel.Again
Shadow Corridor
Shinrain: Broken Beyond Despair
The Sokobond
The Suicide of Rachel
VirtuaVerse
Zombo Buster Rising
Zumba Aqua

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise

Démo de la semaine :

  • Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: Cloud Version

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Hyrule Warriors : L’ère du Fléau – Vague 2 : Le Gardien du souvenir
    Nouveaux épisodes mettant en scène les personnages, incluant notamment le Sauvetage de Cocorico et la Bataille des Anémones
    Nouveaux stages, incluant notamment l’amphithéâtre
    Choix de personnages étendu : Pru’ha et Faras, + un autre personnage
    Nouvelles capacités pour les personnages existants
  • Aeon Must Die!
  • DRAGON BALL Z : KAKAROT + A NEW POWER AWAKENS SET
  • hexceed
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED™
  • MONSTER HUNTER RISE
  • RiMS Racing
  • R-Type® Final 2
  • Voice of Cards: The Isle Dragon Roars
  • WorldNeverland – Elnea Kingdom

Les promotions de la semaine :

