Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Blue Reflection: Second Light
Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition
Epic Chef
My Singing Monsters Playground
Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital
Real Farm: Premium Edition
Shin Megami Tensei V
890B
A Pretty Odd Bunny
Airborne Kingdom
Amazing Princess Sarah
American Hero
FishWitch Halloween
Football Manager 2022 Touch
Gravity Light
Gunkid 99
Gynoug
Hoplegs
Island Farmer
Joojee’s Journey
Panmorphia: Enchanted
Pukan, Bye-Bye!
Retro Highway
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
TIMINGooo!
Venus: Improbable Dream
X-Force Genesis
Zombie Call: Trigger 3D
Zombie is Planting

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

  • Griftlands
  • Tomb of the Mask

Les DLC de la semaine :

  • Asphalt 9: Legends
  • Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure
  • BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light
  • FUSER
  • Ghostrunner
  • HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED
  • Shin Megami Tensei V
  • Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!

Promotion de la semaine:

Réduction Nom Prix
−40%
Baby Puzzle — First Learning Shapes For Toddlers 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Touhou Spell Bubble 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
25 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Gravity Light 2,14 €
Switch 4,29 €
15 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Truck Simulator 2 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
10 déc. 2021 01:59
−82%
War Of Stealth — Assassin 1,50 €
Switch 8,36 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Pop The Bubbles 3,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Dungeon Solver 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
War Dogs: Red’s Return 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Elli 1,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Zen Chess Collection 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−20%
Gynoug 4,79 €
Switch 5,99 €
3 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Gemini 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Sports Pinball Bundle 4,49 €
Switch 8,99 €
11 déc. 2021 01:59
−42% West Of Loathing 6,38 €
Switch 11 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dininho Adventures 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Super Hiking League DX 1,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Super Space Snake 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−44% Polyroll 4,99 €
Switch 8,99 €
−40%
Super Cable Boy 8,39 €
Switch 13,99 €
19 nov. 2021 01:59
−20%
Om Nom: Run 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Knights & Guns 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−35% It’s Raining Fists And Metal 4,54 €
Switch 6,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−20%
Venus: Improbable Dream 7,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
3 déc. 2021 01:59
−80%
Grood 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−90%
Trancelation 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−80%
Dead Dungeon 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−80%
Build A Bridge! 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Plumber Puzzles 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−35% Animal Fight Club 2,59 €
Switch 3,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team 3,59 €
Switch 11,99 €
10 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
City Bus Driving Simulator 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
10 déc. 2021 01:59
−90%
Cooking Tycoons — 3 In 1 Bundle 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−85%
Pixel Gladiator 0,99 €
Switch 6,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−80%
Funny Bunny Adventures 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−80%
Drawngeon: Dungeons Of Ink And Paper 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−90%
Tardy 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Street Racing: Tokyo Rush 5,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
10 déc. 2021 01:59
−88%
Swaps And Traps 0,99 €
Switch 8,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−83%
Street Basketball 0,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−80%
Bridge Builder Adventure 2,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−40%
Bff Or Die 4,79 €
Switch 7,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−86%
Archaica: The Path Of Light 1,99 €
Switch 14,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−80%
Real Drift Racing 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−83%
Super Battle Cards 0,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
13 déc. 2021 01:59
−75%
Wood Block Escape Puzzles 3 1,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−75%
Wood Block Escape Puzzles 0,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−75% Wood Block Escape Puzzles 2 1,24 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
My Little Dog Adventure 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−33% Old Man’s Journey 6,69 €
Switch 9,99 €
12 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Pipe Fitter 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−40%
My Little Ramenbar 2,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−75%
Dicey Dungeons 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
25 nov. 2021 01:59
−75% Tens! 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.2: 1313 Barnabas Dead End Drive 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−50% Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.1: Ovnifagos Don’t Eat Flamingos 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Aery — A Journey Beyond Time 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−45%
Tropico 6 — Nintendo Switch Edition 27,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars 15,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−25%
Reverse Memories 4,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−60% M.A.C.E. Tower Defense 1,59 €
Switch 3,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Soulslayer 4,49 €
Switch 8,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Qb Planets 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
19 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Toy Stunt Bike: Tiptop’s Trials 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
19 nov. 2021 01:59
−20%
Island Farmer 2,39 €
Switch 2,99 €
2 déc. 2021 01:59
−75%
Red Siren: Space Defense 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
9 déc. 2021 01:59
−60% Radon Blast 1,59 €
Switch 3,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−33% Flat Heroes 6,69 €
Switch 9,99 €
12 déc. 2021 01:59
−90% Brunch Club 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−40%
Gaokao.Love.100Days 5,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−60% Monster Blast 3,19 €
Switch 7,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−80% Solitaire Card Games 1,18 €
Switch 5,90 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−75% Smash Rush 2,49 €
Switch 9,99 €
9 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Aery — Calm Mind 4,49 €
Switch 8,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−60% Word Mesh 2,79 €
Switch 6,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Aery — Broken Memories 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Paper Train 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
9 déc. 2021 01:59
−90%
Caveblazers 1,29 €
Switch 12,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−75% 8-Ball Pocket 1,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
10 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Nyan Cat: Lost In Space 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
9 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Mad Bullets 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
9 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition 8,49 €
Switch 16,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Green Phoenix 1,49 €
Switch 2,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−60%
Links Puzzle 1,39 €
Switch 3,49 €
19 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Air Bounce — The Jump ‘N’ Run Challenge 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Rainbocorns 5,54 €
Switch 11,09 €
2 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Life Of Fly 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Baobabs Mausoleum Ep.3: Un Pato En Muertoburgo 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−60%
Bubble Shooter Fx 1,59 €
Switch 3,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Holy Cow! Milking Simulator 5,94 €
Switch 8,49 €
19 nov. 2021 01:59
−85%
Crunchtime 1,34 €
Switch 8,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
The Bear And The Admiral 4,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−80% Inversus Deluxe 2,39 €
Switch 11,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−45%
Railway Empire — Nintendo Switch Edition 21,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Lily Of The Hollow — Resurrection 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−66%
Helheim Hassle 5,70 €
Switch 16,79 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−25%
Youkai Poetry 4,49 €
Switch 5,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Blocky Puzzle 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−87%
Drink More Glurp 1,15 €
Switch 8,89 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−80%
Bring Honey Home 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−30%
Lost Dream 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
19 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Love Letter From Thief X 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Null Drifter 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Star-Crossed Myth — The Department Of Punishments – 20,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Her Love In The Force 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Enchanted In The Moonlight — Miyabi, Kyoga & Samon – 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−25%
Star Hunter DX 8,99 €
Switch 11,99 €
−30%
Star-Crossed Myth — The Department Of Wishes – 20,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Red Death 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−30% Muse Dash 20,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
#Sinucaattack 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Many Faces 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Glo 3,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Texas Hold’Em 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
Pocket Stables 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
2 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Game Dev Story 6,50 €
Switch 13 €
2 déc. 2021 01:59
−80%
Pity Pit 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
Pocket Clothier 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
2 déc. 2021 01:59
−30%
My Forged Wedding 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Bishoujo Battle Mahjong Solitaire 4,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Our Two Bedroom Story 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
Oh!Edo Towns 7,80 €
Switch 13 €
2 déc. 2021 01:59
−30%
Enchanted In The Moonlight — Kiryu, Chikage & Yukinojo – 13,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−30%
Kissed By The Baddest Bidder 17,49 €
Switch 24,99 €
26 nov. 2021 01:59
−73% Neverout 1,98 €
Switch 7,49 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−20%
Tales From The Borderlands 19,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−20%
Story Of Seasons: Pioneers Of Olive Town 31,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Super Ping Pong Trick Shot 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
8 déc. 2021 01:59
−60%
Bioshock: The Collection 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Animal Hunter Z 4,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
8 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Mini Car Racing 2 2,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−60%
Borderlands: The Handsome Collection 15,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Bioshock Remastered 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
My Universe — Pet Clinic Cats & Dogs 23,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−67% WWE 2K18 14,84 €
Switch 44,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Borderlands Legendary Collection 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−33%
WWE 2K18 20,09 €
Switch 29,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
WWE 2K Battlegrounds 19,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−75%
Carnival Games 9,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
My Universe — My Baby 15,99 €
Switch 39,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Fly Punch Boom! 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−50% L.A. Noire 24,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Ping Pong Trick Shot Evolution 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
8 déc. 2021 01:59
−80% Find 10 Differences 1,19 €
Switch 5,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−75%
Xcom 2 Collection 12,49 €
Switch 49,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−60% The Outer Worlds 23,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Bioshock Infinite: The Complete Edition 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−43%
Sweets Swap Classic 1,98 €
Switch 3,49 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−60%
Bioshock 2 Remastered 7,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−66% #Womenup, Super Puzzles Dream 2,06 €
Switch 6,19 €
10 déc. 2021 01:59
−50% Dungeon Shooting 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
8 déc. 2021 01:59
−20%
Metal Unit 9,75 €
Switch 12,19 €
24 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
Sid Meier’s Civilization VI 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Pga Tour 2K21 29,99 €
Switch 59,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−60%
Borderlands: Game Of The Year Edition 11,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−66% #Wish Travel, Super Puzzles Dream 1,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
10 déc. 2021 01:59
−50% Pga Tour 2K21 34,99 €
Switch 69,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−75% NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 7,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Caterpillar Royale 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
8 déc. 2021 01:59
−66% Loco-Sports 1,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
10 déc. 2021 01:59
−50% Collide-A-Ball 2 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
8 déc. 2021 01:59
−60%
WWE 2K Battlegrounds 19,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−50% Bingo For Nintendo Switch 2,49 €
Switch 4,99 €
8 déc. 2021 01:59
−87%
Glam’s Incredible Run: Escape From Dukha 0,99 €
Switch 7,90 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−20%
The Outer Worlds 19,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
18 nov. 2021 01:59
−85% Air Conflicts: Secret Wars 2,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
3 déc. 2021 01:59
−85%
Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers 2,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
3 déc. 2021 01:59
−25%
Gunkid 99 5,24 €
Switch 6,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−60%
Defend The Kingdom 1,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−20%
890B 3,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−75%
Evoland Legendary Edition 4,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−40%
Haustoria 7,79 €
Switch 12,99 €
9 déc. 2021 01:59
−60%
Northgard 13,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Ultra Foodmess 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
24 nov. 2021 01:59
−25%
Monster Train First Class 22,49 €
Switch 29,99 €
16 nov. 2021 01:59
−20% Among Us 3,43 €
Switch 4,29 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−20%
Airborne Kingdom 17,59 €
Switch 21,99 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−20%
Knight Squad 2 9,99 €
Switch 12,49 €
16 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Lost Words: Beyond The Page 7,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Trine: Ultimate Collection 9,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
16 nov. 2021 01:59
−75% Knight Squad 3,74 €
Switch 14,99 €
16 nov. 2021 01:59
−28%
Instant Sports Paradise 24,99 €
Switch 34,99 €
−20% Instant Sports Summer Games 19,99 €
Switch 24,99 €
−87%
Crash Drive 2 0,99 €
Switch 7,99 €
9 déc. 2021 01:59
−90%
Dreamwalker: Never Fall Asleep 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
Skyland: Heart Of The Mountain 1,49 €
Switch 14,99 €
29 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
Fhtagn! — Tales Of The Creeping Madness 4,19 €
Switch 6,99 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−90%
.Dog 0,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
9 déc. 2021 01:59
−25% Instant Sports 14,99 €
Switch 19,99 €
−92%
Marooners 0,99 €
Switch 12,99 €
9 déc. 2021 01:59
−40%
Deemo -Reborn- 12,60 €
Switch 21 €
17 nov. 2021 01:59
−83%
Spellkeeper 0,99 €
Switch 5,99 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Tetraminos 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−33% Wolfenstein: Youngblood Standard Edition 19,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
−45%
Caves And Castles: Underworld 2,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−45%
Cattch 3,85 €
Switch 7 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Premium Pool Arena 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
Street Power Football 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−45%
Glittering Sword 2,74 €
Switch 4,99 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% V-Rally 4 14,99 €
Switch 49,99 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
My Little Riding Champion 10,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
The Unicorn Princess 10,49 €
Switch 34,99 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−70% Brick Breaker 2,99 €
Switch 9,99 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−40%
Summer Paws 2,39 €
Switch 3,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−20%
Spacetime Odissey 4,79 €
Switch 5,99 €
7 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Animal Fun For Toddlers And Kids 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−92%
Last Encounter 0,99 €
Switch 13,49 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Boot Hill Heroes 4,25 €
Switch 8,50 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Ellipsis 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−80%
Fin And The Ancient Mystery 0,99 €
Switch 4,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Sir Tincan — Adventures In The Castle 3,49 €
Switch 6,99 €
23 nov. 2021 01:59
−70%
Quest Hunter 8,99 €
Switch 29,99 €
5 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Boot Hill Bounties 6,74 €
Switch 13,49 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−25%
Shadow Gangs 17,99 €
Switch 23,99 €
22 nov. 2021 01:59
−50%
Dungeon Bricker 1,99 €
Switch 3,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Pixel Head Soccer 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
−50%
Magical Maze 0,99 €
Switch 1,99 €
1 déc. 2021 01:59
