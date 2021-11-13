Les sorties et les nouvelles promotions de la semaine sur Nintendo Switch

Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Blue Reflection: Second Light

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition

Epic Chef

My Singing Monsters Playground

Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital

Real Farm: Premium Edition

Shin Megami Tensei V

890B

A Pretty Odd Bunny

Airborne Kingdom

Amazing Princess Sarah

American Hero

FishWitch Halloween

Football Manager 2022 Touch

Gravity Light

Gunkid 99

Gynoug

Hoplegs

Island Farmer

Joojee’s Journey

Panmorphia: Enchanted

Pukan, Bye-Bye!

Retro Highway

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

TIMINGooo!

Venus: Improbable Dream

X-Force Genesis

Zombie Call: Trigger 3D

Zombie is Planting

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

NC

Démo de la semaine :

Griftlands

Tomb of the Mask

Les DLC de la semaine :

Asphalt 9: Legends

Beach Buggy Racing 2: Island Adventure

BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light

FUSER

Ghostrunner

HOT WHEELS UNLEASHED

Shin Megami Tensei V

Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum’n’Fun!

Promotion de la semaine: