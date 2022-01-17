Les promotions de la semaine sur l’eShop de la Nintendo Switch (US)

Comme chaque lundi, Nintendo propose via l’eShop de nouvelles promotions sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les promotions ne sont disponibles que sur l’eShop US, il faudra donc crée un compte US pour rendre ces promotions accessibles et utilisé une carte bleue compatible ou des cartes eShop US. Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits (encore plus en ce moment, avec -3% en plus via le code promo NT59), qui permettent d’aller aussi sur l’eShop Us. De plus, si vous ne savez pas comment aller sur l’eShop US, voici un guide qui vous y aidera.

– 99Vidas: Definitive Edition – $1.99 (Prix de base avant promotion: $9.99)

– Abzu – $6.99 ($19.99)

– AI: The Somnium Files – ($39.99)

– Alien: Isolation – $17.49 ($34.99)

– Amnesia: Collection – $4.49 ($29.99)

– Among the Sleep – $6.99 ($24.99)

– Arcade Classics Anniversary Collection – $4.99 ($19.99)

– ARMS – $41.99 ($59.99)

– Aviary Attorney – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Azure Striker Gunvolt: Striker Pack – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Batman: The Enemy Within – $4.94 ($14.99)

– Batman: The Telltale Series – $4.94 ($14.99)

– Blaster Master Zero – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Blaster Master Zero 2 – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Blaster Master Zero 3 – $10.49 ($14.99)

– BlazBlue: Central Fiction Special Edition – $19.50 ($49.99)

– BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle – $5.00 ($19.99)

– Blizzard Arcade Collection – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Bloodstained: Curse of the Moon 2 – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Boomerang X – $11.99 ($19.99)

– BoxBoy! + BoxGirl! – $6.99 ($9.99)

– Broforce – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Bug Fables – $12.49 ($24.99)

– Bulletstorm – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Burnout Paradise Remastered – $8.99 ($29.99)

– Call of Cthulhu – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker – $27.99 ($39.99)

– Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions – $19.79 ($59.99)

– Carcassonne – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Carrion – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Castlevania Anniversary Collection – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Catan – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Catherine: Full Body – $19.99 ($49.99)

– Child of Light Ultimate Edition – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Cities: Skylines – $9.99 ($39.99)

– City of Brass – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Civilization VI – $8.99 ($29.99)

– Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics – $27.99 ($39.99)

– Contra Anniversary Collection – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Cook, Serve, Delicious! 2!! – $2.59 ($12.99)

– Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3?! – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Crash Bandicoot 4 – $29.99 ($39.99)

– Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – $15.99 ($39.99)

– Cris Tales – $19.99 ($39.99)

– CrossCode – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Cursed Castilla – $8.39 ($13.99)

– Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Darksiders III – $29.99 ($39.99)

– Darksiders Warmastered Edition – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Dead by Daylight – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Dead Cells – $12.49 ($24.99)

– de Blob – $8.99 ($29.99)

– de Blob 2 – $8.99 ($29.99)

– Deponia – $1.99 ($19.99)

– Destroy All Humans! – $27.99 ($39.99)

– Devil May Cry – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Devil May Cry 2 – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Devil May Cry 3 Special Edition – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Diablo II: Resurrected – $29.99 ($39.99)

– Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth: Complete Edition – $14.99 ($49.99)

– Disgaea 6 – $39.99 ($59.99)

– Divinity: Original Sin 2 – $34.99 ($49.99)

– Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze – $41.99 ($59.99)

– Doom (1993) – $2.49 ($4.99)

– Doom – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Doom 3 – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Doom 64 – $2.49 ($4.99)

– Doom Eternal – $23.99 ($59.99)

– Doom II (Classic) – $2.49 ($4.99)

– Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle – $10.00 ($39.99)

– Downwell – $2.00 ($2.99)

– Dragon Ball FighterZ – $9.59 ($59.99)

– Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – $7.99 ($49.990

– Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot – $35.99 ($59.99)

– Dragon Marked for Death – $8.24 ($14.99)

– Dragon Quest Builders – $34.99 ($49.99)

– Dragon Quest Builders 2 – $34.99 ($49.99)

– Duke Nukem 3D: 20th Anniversary World Tour – $2.49 ($9.99)

– Earthlock – $5.68 ($29.90)

– Empire of Sin – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Evoland Legendary Edition – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Exit the Gungeon – $5.99 ($9.99)

– Falcon Age – $4.99 ($19.99)

– FIFA 22 Legacy Edition – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Fitness Boxing – $34.99 ($49.99)

– Fitness Boxing 2 – $34.99 ($49.99)

– Flinthook – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Fuga: Melodies of Steel – $31.99 ($39.99)

– Gal Gun 2 – $10.49 ($29.99)

– Gal Gun Returns – $33.49 ($49.99)

– Ghostrunner – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Goat Simulator: The GOATY – $7.49 ($29.99)

– God Eater 3 – $9.59 ($59.99)

– Go Vacation – $34.99 ($49.99)

– Grandia HD Collection – $19.99 ($39.99)

– GRID Autosport – $17.49 ($34.99)

– Grindstone – $9.99 ($19.99)

– GRIS – $4.24 ($16.99)

– GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition – $47.99 ($59.99)

– Guilty Gear – $6.90 ($9.99)

– Guilty Gear XX Accent core Plus R – $9.80 ($14.99)

– Gunvolt Chronicles: Luminous Avenger iX – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Hatsune Miku: Project Diva Mega Mix – $19.69 ($39.39)

– Huntdown – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Inversus Deluxe – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Ion Fury – $12.49 ($24.99)

– John Wick Hex – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Jotun: Valhalla Edition – $3.74 ($14.99)

– Journey to the Savage Planet – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Jump Force – $12.49 ($49.99)

– Katamari Damacy Reroll – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Katana Zero – $8.99 ($14.99)

– Kill la Kill: IF – $10.00 ($19.99)

– Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning – $27.99 ($39.99)

– Kirby Fighters 2 – $13.99 ($19.99)

– L.A. Noire – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Last Day of June – $9.99 ($19.99)

– LEGO City Undercover – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO DC Super-Villains – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Harry Potter Collection – $9.99 ($49.99)

– LEGO Jurassic World – $7.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes – $19.99 ($39.99)

– LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2 – $5.99 ($29.99)

– LEGO The Incredibles – $8.99 ($59.99)

– LEGO Worlds – $5.99 ($29.99)

– Little Nightmares – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Little Nightmares II – $20.09 ($29.99)

– Lost in Random – $19.99 ($29.99)

– Lovers in a Dangerous Spacetime – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Lumines Remastered – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – $29.99 ($59.99)

– Mario Tennis Aces – $41.99 ($59.99)

– Mercenary Kings: Reloaded Edition – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Metro 2033 Redux – $7.49 ($24.99)

– Metro: Last Light Redux – $7.49 ($24.99)

– Mighty Gunvolt Burst – $3.99 ($9.99)

– Minoria – $11.99 ($19.99)

– Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight – $5.99 ($14.990

– Mortal Kombat 11 – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Mr. Driller DrillLand – $7.49 ($29.99)

– MudRunner: American Wilds – $7.49 ($24.99)

– Murder by Numbers – $7.49 ($14.99)

– My Friend Pedro – $7.99 ($19.99)

– My Hero One’s Justice – $9.59 ($59.99)

– My Hero One’s Justice 2 – $20.99 ($59.99)

– Namco Museum – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Namco Museum Archives Vol 1 – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Namco Museum Archives Vol 2 – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road to Boruto – $16.49 ($49.99)

– Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy – $11.99 ($39.99)

– NBA 2K22 – $29.99 ($59.99)

– Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – $11.99 ($39.99)

– Ni no Kuni – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Ni no Kuni II – $41.99 ($59.99)

– Northgard – $13.99 ($34.99)

– Odallus: The Dark Call – $2.99 ($11.99)

– Oddworld: Munch’s Oddysee – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Olija – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Olympic Games Tokyo 2020: The Official Video Game – $19.99 ($39.99)

– One Piece: Pirate Warriors 3 – $6.39 ($39.99)

– One Piece: Pirate warriors 4 – $17.99 ($59.99)

– One Piece: Unlimited World Red Deluxe Edition – $6.39 ($39.99)

– Oniken: Unstoppable Edition – $2.49 ($9.99)

– Ori and the Blind Forest – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Ori and the Will of the Wisps – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Overwatch – $14.99 ($39.99)

– Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 Plus – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Pandemic – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Panzer Dragoon: Remake – $6.24 ($24.99)

– PC Building Simulator – $7.99 ($19.990

– PGA Tour 2K21 – $14.99 ($59.99)

– Pikuniku – $3.24 ($12.99)

– PixelJunk Monsters 2 – $2.24 ($14.99)

– Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville – $17.99 ($39.99)

– Postal Redux – $4.49 ($9.99)

– Presona 5 Strikers – $29.99 ($59.99)

– Prinny Presents Vol 1 – $29.99 ($39.99)

– Prison Architect – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Quake – $6.99 ($9.99)

– Quarantine Circular – $2.99 ($5.99)

– R-Type Final 2 – $29.99 ($39.99)

– Raiden V: Director’s Cut – $8.99 ($29.99)

– Raji: An Ancient Epic – $12.49 ($24.99)

– Rayman Legends Definitive Edition – $9.99 ($39.990

– Re:Zero: Starting Life in Another World Phophecy of the Throne – $29.99 ($59.99)

– Red Faction Guerrila Re-Mars-tered – $2.99 ($29.99)

– Rise: Race the Future – $9.89 ($16.49)

– Riverbond – $4.99 ($24.99)

– River City Melee Mach!! – $4.80 ($13.99)

– Robotics;Notes DaSH – $13.99 ($34.99)

– Robotics;Notes Elite – $13.99 ($34.99)

– Roki – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Ruiner – $4.99 ($19.99)

– RWBY: Grimm Eclipse – $9.99 ($29.99)

– Samurai Warriors 5 – $38.99 ($59.99)

– Sausage Sports Club – $4.50 ($15.00)

– Scribblenauts Mega Pack – $5.99 ($39.99)

– SEGA Ages Alex Kidd in Miracle World – $3.99 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Columns II: A Voyage Through Time – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Fantasy Zone – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages G-LOC Air Battle – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Gain Ground – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Herzog Zwei – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Ichidant-R – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Lightening Force: Quest for the Darkstar – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Out Run – $5.99 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Phantasy Star – $5.99 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Puyo Puyo 2 – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Shinobi – $5.99 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Space Harrier – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Thunder Force AC – $2.79 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Virtua Racing – $5.99 ($7.99)

– SEGA Ages Wonder Boy: Monster Land – $3.99 ($7.99)

– SEGA Genesis Classics – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Shin Megami Tensei V – $41.99 ($59.99)

– Slain: Back From Hell – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Slender: The Arrival – $1.99 ($9.99)

– SmileBasic 4 – $12.49 ($24.99)

– SnowRunner – $27.99 ($39.99)

– Sonic Colors: Ultimate – $29.99 ($39.99)

– South Park: The Fractured but Whole – $14.99 ($59.99)

– South Park: The Stick of Truth – $7.49 ($29.99)

– Sphinx and the Cursed Mummy – $8.99 ($29.99)

– Spiritfarer – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Spirit Hunter: Death Mark – $19.99 ($49.99)

– Spirit Hunter: NG – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Spyro Reignited Trilogy – $19.99 ($39.99)

– Starlink: Battle for Atlas – $11.99 ($59.99)

– Starlink: Battle for Atlas Deluxe Edition – $19.99 ($79.990

– Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic – $11.24 ($14.99)

– Star Wars: Republic Commando – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Star Wars Episode I: Racer – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Stay Cool, Kobayashi-san!: A River City Ransom Story – $5.60 ($13.99)

– Steins;Gate 0 – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Steins;Gate: My Darling’s Embrace – $11.99 ($29.99)

– Steins;Gate Elite – $23.99 ($59.99)

– Stubbs the Zombie in Rebel Without a Pulse – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Subsurface Circular – $2.99 ($5.99)

– Sundered: Eldrich Edition – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Super Bomberman R – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Super Crush KO – $3.70 ($14.99)

– Super Dragon Ball Heroes: World Mission – $8.99 ($59.990

– Superhot – $14.99 ($24.99)

– Super Mario Maker 2 – $41.99 ($59.99)

– Super Meat Boy – $7.49 ($14.99)

– Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania – $29.99 ($39.99)

– Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet – $9.59 ($59.99)

– Sword Art Online: Hollow Realization – $7.49 ($49.99)

– Sydney Hunter and the Curse of the Mayan – $4.99 ($9.99)

– Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun! – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack – $24.99 ($49.99)

– Tales from the Borderlands – $14.99 ($24.99)

– Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition – $12.49 ($49.99)

– Team Sonic Racing – $14.99 ($29.99)

– TerraTech – $14.99 ($24.99)

– Tetris Effect: Connected – $26.79 ($39.99)

– The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles – $29.99 ($39.99)

– The Jackbox Party Pack – $12.49 ($24.99)

– The Jackbox Party Pack 2 – $14.99 ($24.99)

– The Jackbox Party Pack 3 – $16.24 ($24.99)

– The Keep – $2.99 ($17.99)

– The Last Campfire – $4.49 ($14.99)

– The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel IV – $35.99 ($59.99)

– The Messenger – $7.99 ($19.99)

– The Missing – $7.50 ($29.99)

– The Walking Dead: A New Frontier – $7.49 ($14.99)

– The Walking Dead: Season Two – $7.49 ($14.99)

– The Walking Dead: The Complete First Season – $7.49 ($14.99)

– The Walking Dead: The Final Season – Season Pass – $9.99 ($19.99)

– The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition – $29.99 ($59.99)

– The Wonderful 101: Remastered – $17.99 ($39.99)

– Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – $21.99 ($39.99)

– To the Moon – $7.79 ($11.99)

– Trials Rising – $5.99 ($19.99)

– Trine: Ultimate Collection – $9.99 ($49.99)

– Trover Saves the Universe – $10.49 ($29.99)

– Ultra Street Fighter II – $19.99 (was 39.99)

– Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r] – $27.99 ($39.990

– Unrailed! – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Unravel Two – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Untitled Goose Game – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Urban Flow – $1.99 ($14.99)

– Valfaris – $11.24 ($24.99)

– Valiant Hearts: The Great War – $4.99 ($19.99)

– Valkyria Chronicles – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Valkyria Chronicles 4 – $14.99 ($29.99)

– Vampyr – $15.19 ($39.99)

– Wargroove – $9.99 ($19.99)

– Where the Bees Make Honey – $1.99 ($9.99)

– Wolfenstein: Youngblood – $7.99 ($19.99)

– Wolfenstein II – $11.99 ($39.99)

– World War Z – $29.99 ($39.99)

– Xeodrifter – $1.99 ($9.99)

– Ys IX – $39.99 ($59.99)

– Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution – $15.99 ($39.99)