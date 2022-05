La PS4 dans le rétroviseur de la Nintendo Switch aux US

Standouts from the April 2022 NPD report:

– Switch has passed PS4 in lifetime sales in the U.S., now 4th best-selling console behind PS2, 360, Wii

– PS5 still lagging behind Switch and Xbox Series in unit sales for 2022 in U.S., 4 months into the year. It's still scarce

— Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) May 13, 2022