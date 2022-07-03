Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 20 juin au 26 juin 2022) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

Semaine de grosse sortie avec Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes qui fait un joli score. Je vous propose le classement des premières semaines des jeux Warriors ) la sauce Nintendo :

Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity: 173k FIRE EMBLEM WARRIORS THREE HOPES: 97k Hyrule Warriors (Wii U): 69k Hyrule Warriors Legends (3DS): 54k Fire Emblem Warriors (Switch): 41k Hyrule Warriors DE (Switch): 24k Fire Emblem Warriors (3DS) 18k

Bon lancement donc, ce qui n’est logiquement pas le cas des sorties Capcom Fighting Collection et encore moins d’AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative. Comme le top est très en retard (my bad), je vous propose cette semaine le top 30 au lieu du top 10.

01./00. [NSW] Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes # <ACT> (Koei Tecmo) {2022.06.24} (¥7.200) – 97.538 / NEW <60-80%>

02./02. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 19.255 / 512.301 <80-100%> (+2%)

03./01. [NSW] Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles # <FTG> (Aniplex) {2022.06.09} (¥6.800) – 10.663 / 122.512 <60-80%> (-49%)

04./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 9.261 / 4.691.651 <80-100%> (+10%)

05./04. [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.03.25} (¥5.980) – 8.239 / 777.810 <80-100%> (-5%)

06./03. [NSW] Mario Strikers: Battle League <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.06.10} (¥5.980) – 7.688 / 52.863 <60-80%> (-41%)

07./08. [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure # <HOB> (Nintendo) {2019.10.18} (¥7.980) – 7.437 / 3.188.728 <80-100%> (+36%)

08./06. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 7.095 / 2.684.472 <80-100%> (+3%)

09./12. [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons # <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.03.20} (¥5.980) – 4.621 / 7.272.811 <80-100%> (+48%)

10./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 4.449 / 4.909.639 <80-100%> (+2%)

11./00. [NSW] 9: Nine <ADV> (Entergram) {2022.06.23} (¥7.527) – 4.050 / NEW <60-80%>

12./11. [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise [Best Price] <ACT> (Capcom) {2021.12.16} (¥5.445) – 3.875 / 75.357 <80-100%> (-10%)

13./09. [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2021.11.19} (¥5.980) – 3.553 / 2.564.089 <80-100%> (-30%)

14./00. [NSW] Capcom Fighting Collection <Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors \ Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge \ Vampire Hunter 2 \ Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire \ Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire \ Red Earth \ Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness \ Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo \ Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition \ Super Gem Fighter Mini-Mix> <FTG> (Capcom) {2022.06.24} (¥4.990) – 3.433 / NEW <20-40%>

15./13. [NSW] Mario Party Superstars <ETC> (Nintendo) {2021.10.29} (¥5.980) – 3.072 / 984.841 <80-100%> (+1%)

16./00. [PS4] Capcom Fighting Collection <Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors \ Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge \ Vampire Hunter 2 \ Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire \ Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire \ Red Earth \ Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness \ Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo \ Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition \ Super Gem Fighter Mini-Mix> <FTG> (Capcom) {2022.06.24} (¥4.990) – 2.798 / NEW <20-40%>

17./00. [NSW] Fighting Legends Pack {Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection <Street Fighter \ Street Fighter II: The World Warrior \ Street Fighter II: Champion Edition \ Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting \ Super Street Fighter II \ Super Street Fighter II Turbo \ Street Fighter Alpha \ Street Fighter Alpha 2 \ Street Fighter Alpha 3 \ Street Fighter III \ Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact \ Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike> \ Capcom Fighting Collection <Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors \ Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge \ Vampire Hunter 2 \ Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire \ Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire \ Red Earth \ Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness \ Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo \ Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition \ Super Gem Fighter Mini-Mix>} <FTG> (Capcom) {2022.06.24} (¥6.990) – 2.707 / NEW <60-80%>

18./17. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # <ADV> (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) – 2.498 / 2.044.806 <80-100%> (+7%)

19./16. [NSW] Pokemon Legends: Arceus <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2022.01.28} (¥5.980) – 2.429 / 2.264.082 <80-100%> (-2%)

20./00. [NSW] AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative <ADV> (Spike Chunsoft) {2022.06.23} (¥6.800) – 2.333 / NEW <40-60%>

21./15. [NSW] eBaseball Powerful Pro Baseball 2022 <SPT> (Konami) {2022.04.21} (¥7.500) – 2.215 / 192.363 <80-100%> (-22%)

22./19. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # <ACT> (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) – 2.147 / 4.093.500 <80-100%> (-2%)

23./20. [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics <ETC> (Nintendo) {2020.06.05} (¥3.980) – 2.125 / 989.289 <80-100%> (+2%)

24./18. [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! <TBL> (Konami) {2020.11.19} (¥6.300) – 2.109 / 2.669.493 <80-100%> (-6%)

25./00. [PS4] 9: Nine <ADV> (Entergram) {2022.06.23} (¥7.527) – 1.815 / NEW <60-80%>

26./00. [PS4] Fighting Legends Pack {Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection <Street Fighter \ Street Fighter II: The World Warrior \ Street Fighter II: Champion Edition \ Street Fighter II Turbo: Hyper Fighting \ Super Street Fighter II \ Super Street Fighter II Turbo \ Street Fighter Alpha \ Street Fighter Alpha 2 \ Street Fighter Alpha 3 \ Street Fighter III \ Street Fighter III: 2nd Impact \ Street Fighter III: 3rd Strike> \ Capcom Fighting Collection <Darkstalkers: The Night Warriors \ Night Warriors: Darkstalkers’ Revenge \ Vampire Hunter 2 \ Vampire Savior: The Lord of Vampire \ Vampire Savior 2: The Lord of Vampire \ Red Earth \ Cyberbots: Fullmetal Madness \ Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo \ Hyper Street Fighter II: The Anniversary Edition \ Super Gem Fighter Mini-Mix>} <FTG> (Capcom) {2022.06.24} (¥6.990) – 1.790 / NEW <60-80%>

27./14. [NSW] Taiko Risshiden V DX # <SLG> (Koei Tecmo) {2022.05.19} (¥4.500) – 1.583 / 33.530 <80-100%> (-48%)

28./28. [NSW] Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury <ACT> (Nintendo) {2021.02.12} (¥5.980) – 1.366 / 1.055.727 <80-100%> (+15%)

29./00. [PS4] AI: The Somnium Files – nirvanA Initiative <ADV> (Spike Chunsoft) {2022.06.23} (¥6.800) – 1.319 / NEW <40-60%>

30./22. [NSW] Pokemon Sword / Shield # <RPG> (Pokemon Co.) {2019.11.15} (¥5.980) – 1.301 / 4.349.672 <80-100%> (-10%)

Top des ventes hardware:

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 56.549 | 50.405 | 72.951 | 2.197.857 | 3.001.457 | 25.117.358 | | PS5 # | 9.181 | 3.035 | 23.438 | 479.849 | 603.433 | 1.703.184 | | XBS # | 8.915 | 6.695 | 4.113 | 119.316 | 25.200 | 247.974 | | 3DS # | 141 | 215 | 519 | 7.903 | 15.863 | 24.595.351 | | PS4 # | 17 | 18 | 2.548 | 497 | 80.183 | 9.395.441 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 74.803 | 60.368 | 103.569 | 2.805.422 | 3.726.136 | 62.246.507 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 7.257 | 2.371 | 20.031 | 429.926 | 511.829 | 1.459.052 | | PS5DE | 1.924 | 664 | 3.407 | 49.923 | 91.604 | 244.132 | | XBS X | 4.881 | 3.272 | 2.672 | 40.573 | 17.122 | 113.864 | | XBS S | 4.034 | 3.423 | 1.441 | 78.743 | 8.078 | 134.110 | |NSWOLED| 28.267 | 22.860 | | 1.155.295 | | 1.927.423 | | NSW L | 9.193 | 7.638 | 14.087 | 360.304 | 845.018 | 4.771.088 | | NSW | 19.089 | 19.907 | 58.864 | 682.258 | 2.156.439 | 18.418.847 | | PS4 | 17 | 18 | 2.548 | 497 | 79.959 | 7.819.718 | |n-2DSLL| 141 | 215 | 519 | 7.903 | 15.863 | 1.200.406 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+