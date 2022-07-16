Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Portal Companion Collection
2. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
3. Nintendo Switch Sports
4. Cuphead
5. Minecraft
6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
7. Stardew Valley
8. Inside
9. Among Us
10. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
11. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
12. Mario Party Superstars
13. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
14. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
15. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
16. Mario Strikers: Battle League
17. Super Mario Odyssey
18. FIFA 22 Legacy Edition
19. Limbo
20. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
21. Little Nightmares
22. Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes
23. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
24. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
25. Mortal Kombat 11
26. Just Dance 2022
27. Hades
28. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle Gold Edition
29. Unpacking
30. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Download-Only Games
1. Cuphead
2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
3. Stardew Valley
4. Inside
5. Among Us
6. Limbo
7. Little Nightmares
8. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
9. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
10. Hollow Knight
11. Slime Rancher
12. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
13. Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
14. Sonic Origins
15. Disco Elysium
16. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game
17. Star Wars: The Force Unleashed
18. Ultimate Chicken Horse
19. Death and Taxes
20. SpongeBob SquarePants: Krusty Cook-Off
21. Death’s Door
22. Hungry Shark World
23. Cozy Grove
24. Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun!
25. Contra Anniversary Collection
26. Uno
27. Spelunky
28. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2
29. Spelunky 2
30. Subnautica
Laisser un commentaire