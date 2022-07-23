Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.
All Games
1. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle
2. Nintendo Switch Sports
3. Minecraft
4. Portal Companion Collection
5. Stardew Valley
6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
7. Mortal Kombat 11
8. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course
9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
10. Among Us
11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
12. Pokemon Legends: Arceus
13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons
14. Xenoblade Chronicles 3
15. Mario Party Superstars
16. Cuphead
17. Overcooked 2
18. Mario Strikers: Battle League
19. LEGO Harry Potter Collection
20. Kirby and the Forgotten Land
21. MLB The Show 22
22. Death and Taxes
23. Inside
24. Zelda: Breath of the Wild
25. Live A Live
26. Cars 3
27. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
28. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2
29. Hollow Knight
30. LEGO City Undercover
Download-Only Games
1. Stardew Valley
2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
3. Among Us
4. Cuphead
5. Death and Taxes
6. Inside
7. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
8. Hollow Knight
9. Green Hell
10. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare
11. Down in Bermuda
12. Limbo
13. Cooking Simulator
14. Real Boxing 2
15. Sonic Origins
16. Pillars of Eternity
17. The Jackbox Party Pack 3
18. Cozy Grove
19. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2
20. Brick Breaker
21. SpongeBob SquarePants: Krusty Cook-Off
22. Elves Fantasy
23. Monster Sanctuary
24. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
25. Thief Simulator
26. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.
27. Blasphemous
28. Resident Evil 6
29. Slime Rancher
30. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
