Je vous propose de découvrir le classement des ventes de la semaine eShop de la Nintendo Switch sur le sol américain d’après le classement fourni par l’eShop lui-même.

All Games

1. Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

2. Nintendo Switch Sports

3. Minecraft

4. Portal Companion Collection

5. Stardew Valley

6. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7. Mortal Kombat 11

8. Cuphead + The Delicious Last Course

9. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

10. Among Us

11. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

12. Pokemon Legends: Arceus

13. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

14. Xenoblade Chronicles 3

15. Mario Party Superstars

16. Cuphead

17. Overcooked 2

18. Mario Strikers: Battle League

19. LEGO Harry Potter Collection

20. Kirby and the Forgotten Land

21. MLB The Show 22

22. Death and Taxes

23. Inside

24. Zelda: Breath of the Wild

25. Live A Live

26. Cars 3

27. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

28. LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2

29. Hollow Knight

30. LEGO City Undercover

Download-Only Games

1. Stardew Valley

2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

3. Among Us

4. Cuphead

5. Death and Taxes

6. Inside

7. Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

8. Hollow Knight

9. Green Hell

10. The Mean Greens: Plastic Warfare

11. Down in Bermuda

12. Limbo

13. Cooking Simulator

14. Real Boxing 2

15. Sonic Origins

16. Pillars of Eternity

17. The Jackbox Party Pack 3

18. Cozy Grove

19. Draw a Stickman: EPIC 2

20. Brick Breaker

21. SpongeBob SquarePants: Krusty Cook-Off

22. Elves Fantasy

23. Monster Sanctuary

24. Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

25. Thief Simulator

26. Arcade Archives Vs. Super Mario Bros.

27. Blasphemous

28. Resident Evil 6

29. Slime Rancher

30. Call of Juarez: Gunslinger