Comme Square-Enix, Sega / Altus lance les promotions d’été via l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Rappel, pour faire quelques économies, n’hésitez pas à passer par notre partenaire Eneba qui propose des cartes eShop à prix réduits.
|Jeu
|Ancien Prix
|Réduction
|Nouveau Prix
|Date fin
|SONIC FORCES
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|25-sept
|Catherine: Full Body
|49,99 €
|-70%
|14,99€
|25-sept
|Puyo Puyo Tetris 2
|39,99 €
|-65%
|13,99€
|25-sept
|Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – The Official Video Game
|39,99 €
|-65%
|13,99€
|25-sept
|Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
|29,99 €
|-60%
|11,99€
|25-sept
|Persona 5 Strikers Digital Deluxe Edition
|69,99 €
|-60%
|27,99€
|25-sept
|Persona 5 Strikers
|59,99 €
|-55%
|26,99€
|25-sept
|Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne HD Remaster Digital Deluxe Edition
|69,99 €
|-55%
|31,49€
|25-sept
|Sonic Mania
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|25-sept
|Team Sonic Racing & Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD
|59,99 €
|-50%
|29,99€
|25-sept
|Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania
|39,99 €
|-45%
|21,99€
|25-sept
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|25-sept
|Sonic Colors: Ultimate – Digital Deluxe
|44,99 €
|-40%
|26,99€
|25-sept
|13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
|59,99 €
|-35%
|38,99€
|25-sept
|Sonic Origins Digital Deluxe
|44,99 €
|-30%
|31,49€
|25-sept
|Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
|59,99 €
|-30%
|41,99€
|25-sept
