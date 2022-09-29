Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 19 au 25 septembre 2022) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

01./01. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 301.845 / 2.743.135 (-40%)

02./00. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival <ACT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2022.09.22} (¥5.980) – 31.085 / NEW

03./13. [PS5] Horizon Forbidden West # <RPG> (Sony Interactive Entertainment) {2022.02.18} (¥7.900) – 10.263 / 81.479 (+153%)

04./05. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 9.617 / 4.847.032 (+0%)

05./08. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 8.829 / 2.801.507 (+33%)

06./02. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2022.09.15} (¥7.800) – 8.554 / 152.390 (-94%)

07./06. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 8.538 / 740.713 (+14%)

08./00. [NSW] The DioField Chronicle <SLG> (Square Enix) {2022.09.22} (¥6.980) – 6.415 / NEW

09./03. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2022.09.15} (¥7.800) – 5.642 / 53.742 (-88%)

10./10. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 5.079 / 4.981.611 (+8%)

Hardware

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 86.572 | 127.558 | 46.297 | 3.373.592 | 3.864.651 | 26.293.093 | | PS5 # | 29.522 | 11.180 | 26.481 | 731.868 | 817.046 | 1.955.203 | | XBS # | 12.179 | 14.077 | 2.643 | 221.769 | 63.585 | 350.427 | | 3DS # | 41 | 29 | 588 | 9.454 | 23.315 | 24.596.902 | | PS4 # | 10 | 12 | 1.641 | 661 | 96.406 | 9.395.605 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 128.324 | 152.856 | 77.650 | 4.337.344 | 4.865.003 | 63.779.980 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 26.380 | 8.739 | 22.545 | 655.684 | 691.480 | 1.684.810 | | PS5DE | 3.142 | 2.441 | 3.936 | 76.184 | 125.566 | 270.393 | | XBS X | 544 | 866 | 1.042 | 87.044 | 37.509 | 160.335 | | XBS S | 11.635 | 13.211 | 1.601 | 134.725 | 26.076 | 190.092 | |NSWOLED| 55.646 | 96.889 | | 1.906.368 | | 2.678.496 | | NSW L | 3.982 | 4.986 | 10.003 | 484.426 | 999.665 | 4.895.210 | | NSW | 26.944 | 25.683 | 36.294 | 982.798 | 2.864.986 | 18.719.387 | | PS4 | 10 | 12 | 1.641 | 661 | 96.182 | 7.819.882 | |n-2DSLL| 41 | 29 | 588 | 9.454 | 23.315 | 1.201.957 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+