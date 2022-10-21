Voici le top des ventes de la semaine (du 10 au 16 octobre 2022) sur le sol nippon (ventes physiques uniquement, Chiffres Famitsu).

01./01. [NSW] Splatoon 3 <ACT> (Nintendo) {2022.09.09} (¥5.980) – 97.071 / 3.118.118 (-19%)

02./03. [NSW] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2022.09.15} (¥7.800) – 11.145 / 199.927 (-49%)

03./02. [NSW] NieR: Automata – The End of YoRHa Edition <NieR: Automata \ NieR: Automata – 3C3C1D119440927> <RPG> (Square Enix) {2022.10.06} (¥4.800) – 9.672 / 39.890 (-68%)

04./04. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe <RCE> (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) – 7.337 / 4.873.017 (-30%)

05./05. [NSW] Minecraft # <ADV> (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) – 6.941 / 2.821.843 (+1%)

06./06. [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival <ACT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2022.09.22} (¥5.980) – 5.685 / 52.358 (-15%)

07./00. [NSW] Dragon Ball: The Breakers – Special Edition <ACT> (Bandai Namco Entertainment) {2022.10.13} (¥2.980) – 5.312 / NEW

08./11. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports <SPT> (Nintendo) {2022.04.29} (¥4.980) – 4.609 / 754.799 (-4%)

09./12. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # <FTG> (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) – 3.856 / 4.992.703 (+6%)

10./07. [PS4] Dragon Quest X: Rise of the Five Tribes Offline # <RPG> (Square Enix) {2022.09.15} (¥7.800) – 3.697 / 70.841 (-33%)

Grosse baisse de Nintendo Switch coté hardware, grosse hausse pour Sony quand même, mais rien ne change.

+-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ |System | This Week | Last Week | Last Year | YTD | Last YTD | LTD | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | NSW # | 43.329 | 62.100 | 72.944 | 3.549.406 | 4.157.909 | 26.468.907 | | PS5 # | 20.297 | 5.546 | 18.709 | 775.787 | 864.462 | 1.999.122 | | XBS # | 3.551 | 797 | 4.187 | 239.181 | 75.354 | 367.839 | | 3DS # | 113 | 85 | 373 | 9.679 | 24.567 | 24.597.127 | | PS4 # | 11 | 12 | 613 | 698 | 98.913 | 9.395.642 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | ALL | 67.301 | 68.540 | 96.826 | 4.574.751 | 5.221.205 | 64.017.612 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+ | PS5 | 18.691 | 4.897 | 16.580 | 694.373 | 732.887 | 1.723.499 | | PS5DE | 1.606 | 649 | 2.129 | 81.414 | 131.575 | 275.623 | | XBS X | 469 | 391 | 634 | 91.305 | 40.042 | 164.596 | | XBS S | 3.082 | 406 | 3.553 | 147.876 | 35.312 | 203.243 | |NSWOLED| 24.229 | 36.923 | 32.494 | 2.014.562 | 170.903 | 2.786.690 | | NSW L | 1.490 | 1.925 | 9.581 | 490.390 | 1.026.273 | 4.901.174 | | NSW | 17.610 | 23.252 | 30.869 | 1.044.454 | 2.960.733 | 18.781.043 | | PS4 | 11 | 12 | 613 | 698 | 98.689 | 7.819.919 | |n-2DSLL| 113 | 85 | 373 | 9.679 | 24.567 | 1.202.182 | +-------+------------+------------+------------+------------+------------+-------------+