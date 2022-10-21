Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.

Les sorties de la semaine :

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope

Matchpoint: Tennis Championships

New Tales from the Borderlands

Persona 5 Royal

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood & TeefAery: Last Day on Earth

Alan Wake Remastered

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version

Apre Lapli

Backgammon: Board Game Puzzle

Beholgar

CubicBan

Daardoa

Dead Secret Circle

Doomed to Hell

Flying Neko Delivery

Forest Pop

Gas Station Simulator

Harmonia

Japanese Escape Games The Forbidden Garden

Lost Grimoires 2: Shard of Mystery

One More Island

One True Hero

Pnevmo-Capsula

Sea Horizon

Seduced in the Sleepless City

Shape of Happiness

Shutter Nyan! Enhanced Edition

Spinfrog: All aboard the Frogcopter

Tempus

The Jackbox Party Pack 9

Touhou Gouyoku Ibun: Sunken Fossil World

Nintendo Switch Online :



NC

Précommandes Nintendo Switch :

Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

Démo de la semaine :

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Cloud Version

Les DLC de la semaine :

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Season Pass

Les promotions de la semaine :

Jeu Base % Prix Date fin Overlanders 22,99 € -96% 0,99€ 16-nov Castle of Heart 14,99 € -93% 0,99€ 16-nov Cooking Tycoons 2 – 3 in 1 Bundle 12,99 € -92% 0,99€ 13-nov Amnesia: Collection 27,99 € -90% 2,79€ 03-nov Destrobots 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 18-nov Train Station Simulator 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 16-nov Multi Quiz 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 16-nov Element 11,99 € -90% 1,19€ 15-nov Extreme Speed Bundle Go! Fish Go! Adrenaline Rush, Jet Ski Rush 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 13-nov Zombie Hill Race 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 13-nov Pendula Swing – The Complete Journey 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 16-nov LOVE – A Puzzle Box Filled with Stories 24,00 € -90% 2,40€ 06-nov Cecconoid 24,00 € -90% 2,40€ 06-nov Bezier: Second Edition 24,00 € -90% 2,40€ 06-nov Lumo 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 06-nov Urban Trial Playground 14,99 € -90% 1,49€ 14-nov American Fugitive 19,99 € -90% 1,99€ 28-oct Horror Bundle : Paratopic + Fatum Betula 9,99 € -90% 0,99€ 13-nov Spider Solitaire 8,99 € -89% 0,99€ 13-nov Brotherhood United 8,29 € -88% 0,99€ 28-oct Elden: Path of the Forgotten 15,99 € -88% 1,99€ 30-oct Atomic Heist 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 13-nov .cat 7,99 € -88% 0,99€ 12-nov Corridor Z 7,99 € -87% 1,03€ 03-nov Galaxy Champions TV 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 28-oct Buck Bradley 2 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 14-nov Demon’s Rise – War for the Deep 6,99 € -86% 0,99€ 27-oct Stick It to The Man 11,99 € -85% 1,79€ 31-oct Flipping Death 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 31-oct Perception 16,99 € -85% 2,54€ 01-nov Narcos: Rise of the Cartels 29,99 € -85% 4,49€ 28-oct Hotshot Racing 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 28-oct Peaky Blinders: Mastermind 24,99 € -85% 3,74€ 28-oct When Ski Lifts Go Wrong 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 28-oct Lacuna 19,99 € -85% 2,99€ 03-nov Serial Cleaner 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 28-oct Counter Bunny Hop – Strike Go Simulator Xtreme Deluxe 3D Shooter 14,99 € -85% 2,24€ 27-oct Xtreme Club Racing 9,89 € -84% 1,63€ 15-nov Tower Of Babel 6,20 € -84% 1,02€ 15-nov Final Light, The Prison 6,99 € -84% 1,15€ 15-nov Pet Shop Snacks 5,99 € -83% 0,99€ 13-nov 10 Second Ninja X 15,00 € -83% 2,49€ 06-nov Paratopic 5,49 € -82% 0,99€ 13-nov Sudoku Relax 4 Winter Snow 5,09 € -81% 0,99€ 19-nov X-Force Genesis 6,00 € -80% 1,20€ 09-nov BigChick 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 17-nov Family Tree 7,99 € -80% 1,59€ 03-nov Cave Bad 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 03-nov Die for Valhalla! 11,99 € -80% 2,39€ 02-nov Whispering Willows 8,99 € -80% 1,79€ 25-oct Sit-Ups Workout 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 16-nov History 2048 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 16-nov Push-Ups Workout 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 16-nov Retro Game Pack 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 16-nov Warplanes: WW2 Dogfight 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 16-nov Sweet Bakery Tycoon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 13-nov Rogue Aces 12,99 € -80% 2,59€ 06-nov Rainbow Laser Disco Dungeon 12,00 € -80% 2,40€ 06-nov Death Ray Manta SE 12,00 € -80% 2,40€ 06-nov Pizza Bar Tycoon 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 13-nov Dadish 3 9,00 € -80% 1,80€ 14-nov Clouds & Sheep 2 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 27-oct A Knight’s Quest 24,99 € -80% 4,99€ 28-oct OctaFight 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 27-oct Beholder: Complete Edition 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 28-oct Smoke And Sacrifice 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 28-oct Pumped BMX Pro 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 28-oct Bomber Crew 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 28-oct The Swindle 14,99 € -80% 2,99€ 28-oct Manual Samuel 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 28-oct Hue 9,99 € -80% 1,99€ 28-oct Velocity 2X 19,99 € -80% 3,99€ 28-oct Aborigenus 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 13-nov Tactical Mind 2 4,99 € -80% 0,99€ 13-nov Golf Club Wasteland / Aspire Ina’s Tale Bundle 22,99 € -78% 4,99€ 13-nov Goetia 2 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 16-nov Mekorama 4,99 € -75% 1,24€ 10-nov Dustoff Heli Rescue 2 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 10-nov Vaccine 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 10-nov Piczle Puzzle & Watch Collection 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 10-nov Piczle Lines DX 500 More Puzzles! 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 10-nov Piczle Lines DX 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 10-nov Piczle Cells 4,99 € -75% 1,24€ 10-nov Piczle Lines DX Bundle 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 10-nov Piczle Colors 12,00 € -75% 3,00€ 10-nov Puzzle Wall 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 10-nov Factotum 90 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 10-nov Animated Jigsaws: Wild Animals 8,99 € -75% 2,24€ 10-nov Kwaidan ～Azuma manor story～ 24,99 € -75% 6,24€ 10-nov Chicken Assassin: Reloaded 6,99 € -75% 1,74€ 25-oct Horror Pinball Bundle 8,99 € -75% 2,24€ 14-nov Miniature – The Story Puzzle 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 16-nov Super Loop Drive 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 16-nov Elli 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 06-nov Go! Fish Go! 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 13-nov The House of Da Vinci 9,99 € -75% 2,49€ 23-oct Hero-U: Rogue to Redemption 19,99 € -75% 4,99€ 28-oct Zombo Buster Advance 3,99 € -75% 0,99€ 28-oct Battle Princess Madelyn 14,99 € -75% 3,74€ 03-nov Battle Princess Madelyn Royal Edition 13,30 € -75% 3,32€ 03-nov 8-Ball Pocket 5,99 € -75% 1,49€ 11-nov Shieldwall Chronicles: Swords of the North 7,99 € -75% 1,99€ 27-oct Sports Pinball Bundle 8,99 € -75% 2,24€ 11-nov Run the Fan 3,79 € -74% 0,99€ 28-oct Jack Axe 14,99 € -73% 3,99€ 30-oct Arise + What Lies in the Multiverse Bundle 34,98 € -71% 9,99€ 13-nov UORiS DX 8,00 € -70% 2,40€ 13-nov The Demon Crystal 9,99 € -70% 2,99€ 13-nov The Enigma Machine 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 09-nov Monster Blast 7,99 € -70% 2,39€ 30-oct Word Mesh 6,99 € -70% 2,09€ 30-oct Bubble Shooter FX 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 30-oct M.A.C.E. Tower Defense 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 30-oct Radon Blast 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 30-oct Animals Transport Simulator – Car Driving & Parking Games Real Zoo Park 4,99 € -70% 1,49€ 31-oct Eagle Simulator – Bird Zoo Park Flight Sky Pilot Driving 3,99 € -70% 1,19€ 28-oct Holy Potatoes! What The Hell?! 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 31-oct Embr 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 28-oct For The King 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 28-oct Space Crew: Legendary Edition 24,99 € -70% 7,49€ 28-oct Human: Fall Flat 19,99 € -70% 5,99€ 28-oct Motorsport Manager 14,99 € -70% 4,49€ 28-oct Resident Evil Revelations 2 24,99 € -68% 7,99€ 16-nov Counter Recon: The First Mission 16,99 € -68% 5,43€ 15-nov ANIMUS: Revenant 24,99 € -68% 7,99€ 15-nov Demong Hunter 8,99 € -68% 2,87€ 15-nov Dark Water: Slime Invader 16,99 € -68% 5,43€ 15-nov Bullet Battle: Evolution 16,99 € -68% 5,43€ 15-nov ANIMUS: Harbinger 8,99 € -68% 2,87€ 15-nov Haunted Dawn: The Zombie Apocalypse 16,99 € -68% 5,43€ 15-nov Dungeon Limbus 16,99 € -68% 5,43€ 15-nov ANIMUS 8,99 € -68% 2,87€ 15-nov Girls Tank Battle 11,99 € -68% 3,83€ 15-nov Desert Child 10,49 € -68% 3,35€ 25-oct Etherborn 16,99 € -68% 5,43€ 25-oct The Darkside Detective 12,99 € -68% 4,15€ 25-oct Mushroom Quest 2,99 € -67% 0,99€ 13-nov Just Die Already 13,99 € -66% 4,75€ 28-oct Touchdown Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 14-nov Dragon Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 14-nov World Soccer Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 14-nov Jurassic Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 14-nov Titans Pinball 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 14-nov OVIVO 6,99 € -63% 2,58€ 05-nov Deep Ones 4,99 € -63% 1,84€ 05-nov Sigi – A Fart for Melusina 4,99 € -63% 1,84€ 05-nov Energy Invasion 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 05-nov Crashbots 9,99 € -63% 3,69€ 05-nov Energy Balance 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 05-nov Planet RIX-13 4,99 € -63% 1,84€ 05-nov State of Anarchy: Master of Mayhem 7,99 € -63% 2,95€ 05-nov Grass Cutter – Mutated Lawns 6,99 € -63% 2,58€ 05-nov Metropolis: Lux Obscura 7,99 € -63% 2,95€ 05-nov Grab the Bottle 4,99 € -63% 1,84€ 05-nov Energy Cycle 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 05-nov Vasilis 4,99 € -63% 1,84€ 05-nov One Eyed Kutkh 4,99 € -63% 1,84€ 05-nov SkyTime 2,99 € -63% 1,10€ 05-nov Resident Evil Revelations 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 16-nov Synergia 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 03-nov Immortal Planet 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 02-nov Steamburg 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 02-nov Tetsumo Party 4,99 € -60% 1,99€ 02-nov Thea: The Awakening 17,99 € -60% 7,19€ 02-nov STAB STAB STAB! 9,99 € -60% 3,99€ 02-nov The Mummy Demastered 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 02-nov Death Road to Canada 14,99 € -60% 5,99€ 01-nov Cardful Planning 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 06-nov Millie and Molly 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 06-nov Destructivator SE 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 06-nov Word Forward 6,00 € -60% 2,40€ 06-nov Townsmen – A Kingdom Rebuilt 19,99 € -60% 7,99€ 27-oct Offroad Night Racing 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 10-nov Sports Car Driver 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 10-nov Car Parking Simulator 12,99 € -60% 5,19€ 10-nov Truck Simulator 2 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 10-nov Street Racing: Tokyo Rush 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 10-nov City Bus Driving Simulator 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 10-nov Coast Guard: Beach Rescue Team 11,99 € -60% 4,79€ 10-nov Animal Rivals: Up In The Air 11,99 € -55% 5,39€ 29-oct Space Genesis 16,99 € -55% 7,64€ 15-nov Haunted Zombie School 16,99 € -55% 7,64€ 15-nov Last 4 Alive: Escape From Zombies 11,99 € -55% 5,39€ 15-nov Space Stella: The Unknown Planet 16,99 € -55% 7,64€ 15-nov REDDEN: 100denarii 8,99 € -55% 4,04€ 15-nov World War: Tank Battle 16,99 € -55% 7,64€ 15-nov Zombie Is Planting 11,99 € -55% 5,39€ 15-nov Counter Delta: The Bullet Rain 16,99 € -55% 7,64€ 15-nov Mysteries Under Lake Ophelia 5,49 € -55% 2,49€ 13-nov Viviette 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 17-nov Resident Evil 6 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 16-nov Resident Evil 0 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 16-nov resident evil 4 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 16-nov Resident Evil 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 16-nov Resident Evil 5 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 16-nov UFS League 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 03-nov Aery – Sky Castle 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-nov Techno Tanks 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 07-nov One Last Memory – Reimagined 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-nov Aery – A New Frontier 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-nov KUUKIYOMI 2: Consider It More! – New Era 4,39 € -50% 2,19€ 15-nov Sky Rogue 16,99 € -50% 8,49€ 26-oct Casino GOLF 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 03-nov jetPIN 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 03-nov MARIOZZA COPS 8,90 € -50% 4,45€ 03-nov emoji MUSIC 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 03-nov BringIt to MOM 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 03-nov Death Park 2 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 07-nov Antarctica 88 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 07-nov Evasion From Hell 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 07-nov Pro Flight Simulator 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 17-nov Magic Pen Color Book 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 17-nov Ace Strike 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 17-nov Top Down Racer 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 17-nov Puzzle 9 5,99 € -50% 2,99€ 17-nov Zombie Raid 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 17-nov Dynos & Ghosts 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 17-nov US Navy Sea Conflict 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 17-nov Strike Daz Cans 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 17-nov Aliens Strike 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 17-nov Galactic Trooper Armada 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 17-nov Free Throw Basketball 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 17-nov Pop Blocks 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 17-nov Top Gun Air Combat 7,99 € -50% 3,99€ 17-nov Micro Stunt Machina 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 17-nov Hover Racer 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 17-nov Bubble Bubble Ocean 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 17-nov Turbo Skiddy Racing 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 17-nov Levels+ : Addictive Puzzle Game 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 15-nov Monster Viator 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 09-nov FUZE4 Nintendo Switch 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 18-nov Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 03-nov WINGSPAN 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 02-nov Jump King 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 03-nov De: Yabatanien 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 03-nov Cop Car Police Simulator Chase – Car games simulator & driving 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 01-nov Rise: Race The Future 17,99 € -50% 8,99€ 08-nov Polyroll 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 06-nov Rain World 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 25-oct Summer in Mara 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 13-nov Tribes of Midgard Deluxe Edition 29,98 € -50% 14,99€ 01-nov Tribes of Midgard 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 01-nov Slide Stories: Neko’s Journey 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 06-nov Make the Burger 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 06-nov CATch the Stars 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 06-nov Just Black Jack 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 16-nov Outbreak: The New Nightmare 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 12-nov Outbreak: Epidemic 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 12-nov Outbreak: Contagious Memories 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 12-nov Outbreak 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 12-nov Outbreak Lost Hope 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 12-nov Outbreak: Endless Nightmares 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 12-nov Outbreak The Nightmare Chronicles 12,99 € -50% 6,49€ 12-nov Road 96 19,96 € -50% 9,98€ 23-oct Halloween Forever 8,99 € -50% 4,49€ 01-nov Gamedec – Definitive Edition 29,99 € -50% 14,99€ 06-nov inbento 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 16-nov Pode 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 24-oct Hyperlight Ultimate 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 05-nov Urban Trial Tricky 14,99 € -50% 7,49€ 14-nov Billiard: Classic 8 Ball Pool 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 30-oct Mahjong Minimal 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 10-nov Knight’s Try 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 12-nov Regina & Mac World 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 12-nov Regina & Mac 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 12-nov Commander Keen in Keen Dreams: Definitive Edition 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 12-nov Football Battle 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 27-oct Lines Universe 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 10-nov Math Gym 3,99 € -50% 1,99€ 10-nov Hitori Logic 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 10-nov Checkers Minimal 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 10-nov Go Minimal 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 10-nov Sea Battle Minimal 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 10-nov Chess Minimal 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 10-nov Nonogram Minimal 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 10-nov Nullum 1,99 € -50% 0,99€ 27-oct Shikaku Shapes 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 10-nov Pinball Jam 24,99 € -50% 12,49€ 11-nov Solitaire Spider Minimal 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 10-nov The Big Journey 4,99 € -50% 2,49€ 10-nov Kakurasu World 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 10-nov Sudoky 2,99 € -50% 1,49€ 10-nov Autonauts 19,99 € -50% 9,99€ 28-oct Futoshiki Math 6,99 € -50% 3,49€ 10-nov Car Dealer Driver 9,99 € -50% 4,99€ 10-nov Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid 19,99 € -45% 10,99€ 02-nov Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid – Super Edition 49,99 € -45% 27,49€ 02-nov Fibbage XL 9,99 € -40% 5,99€ 01-nov Quiplash 2 InterLASHional: The Say Anything Party Game! 8,50 € -40% 5,10€ 01-nov MilkChoco 27,99 € -40% 16,79€ 08-nov Delicious! Pretty Girls Mahjong Solitaire 5,99 € -40% 3,59€ 03-nov Ruinverse 14,99 € -40% 8,99€ 09-nov Poker Pretty Girls Battle: Fantasy World Edition 5,99 € -40% 3,59€ 03-nov Spinch 12,49 € -40% 7,49€ 25-oct Relic Hunters Zero: Remix 11,99 € -40% 7,19€ 25-oct El Hijo – A Wild West Tale 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 27-oct The Legend of Tianding 19,99 € -40% 11,99€ 30-oct Vigil: The Longest Night 21,99 € -40% 13,19€ 30-oct Hazel Sky 24,99 € -40% 14,99€ 30-oct NBA 2K23 59,99 € -35% 38,99€ 13-nov Mini Gardens 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 09-nov Zumba Aqua 2,99 € -33% 1,99€ 06-nov Marble Maid 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 03-nov Justice Chronicles 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 09-nov Seduction: A Monk’s Fate 7,99 € -30% 5,59€ 03-nov Hell Pages 8,99 € -30% 6,29€ 03-nov Quintus and the Absent Truth 9,99 € -30% 6,99€ 03-nov Ambition Record 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 09-nov Asdivine Saga 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 09-nov Arsonist Heaven 4,99 € -30% 3,49€ 03-nov Dawn of the Monsters 26,19 € -30% 18,33€ 02-nov MADiSON 34,99 € -30% 24,49€ 02-nov The Darkside Detective: A Fumble in the Dark 11,49 € -30% 8,04€ 25-oct Mutazione 17,99 € -30% 12,59€ 25-oct Source of Madness 19,99 € -30% 13,99€ 31-oct Pile Up! Box by Box 14,99 € -30% 10,49€ 27-oct Logic Pic 7,99 € -30% 5,59€ 09-nov Alien: Isolation 19,99 € -25% 14,99€ 31-oct I Saw Black Clouds 12,99 € -25% 9,74€ 03-nov Bear’s Restaurant 12,99 € -25% 9,74€ 24-oct Hidden Paws 3,99 € -25% 2,99€ 06-nov Sam & Max Save the World 16,99 € -25% 12,74€ 25-oct Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space 16,79 € -25% 12,59€ 25-oct Warpips 19,99 € -20% 15,99€ 19-nov Counter Recon 2: The New War 16,99 € -20% 13,59€ 15-nov Counter Crossline: Crime War 16,99 € -20% 13,59€ 15-nov Moorhuhn Remake 6,99 € -20% 5,59€ 13-nov Dead Rain: New Zombie Virus 11,99 € -20% 9,59€ 15-nov Modern War: Tank Battle 16,99 € -20% 13,59€ 15-nov Two Point Campus 39,99 € -20% 31,99€ 01-nov Behind the Frame: The Finest Scenery 10,79 € -20% 8,63€ 25-oct God Damn The Garden 4,99 € -20% 3,99€ 03-nov Fishing Paradiso 13,99 € -10% 12,59€ 24-oct Hell Pie 24,99 € -10% 22,49€ 31-oct