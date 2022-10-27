Je vous propose de faire le point avec vous des sorties de cette semaine sur l’eShop Nintendo Switch.
Les sorties de la semaine :
Arkanoid: Eternal Battle
Asterix & Obelix XXXL: The Ram from Hibernia
Bayonetta 3
Oddworld: Soulstorm
Alterity Experience
A Winding Path
Bestanden! Dein Weg zum Fuhrerschein
Brewmaster
Buddy Simulator 1984
Cubic Parking
Dariusburst CS Core + Taito/SEGA Pack
Dire Vengeance
Escape String
Factorio
Harmony’s Odyssey
Hidden Paws Mystery
Horse Club Adventures 2: Hazelwood Stories
Hot Springs Story 2
Insomnis
Paradigm Paradox
Pixel Artist
Resident Evil Village Cloud
Robotry!
Saturnalia
Signalis
Solitaire Classic Card Game
Temple of Horror
The Pinball Wizard
The Table Game
Vereda: Escape Room Adventure
Nintendo Switch Online :
- NC
Précommandes Nintendo Switch :
- NC
Démo de la semaine :
- NC
Les DLC de la semaine :
- NC
Les promotions de la semaine :
|Jeu
|Base
|%
|Prix
|Date Fin
|Crash Drive 3
|16,99 €
|-94%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Haustoria
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|22-nov
|Marooners
|12,99 €
|-92%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Sharp Shooter Bundle: S.N.I.P.E.R Hunter Scope + Knights & Guns
|29,99 €
|-92%
|2,49€
|20-nov
|Circa Infinity Ultimate Edition
|10,99 €
|-91%
|0,99€
|22-nov
|SuperEpic: The Entertainment War
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|23-nov
|FUN! FUN! Animal Park
|29,99 €
|-90%
|2,99€
|23-nov
|Tin & Kuna
|24,99 €
|-90%
|2,49€
|23-nov
|Ghost Parade
|39,99 €
|-90%
|3,99€
|23-nov
|Brawl Chess
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|26-nov
|Fly TOGETHER!
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|17-nov
|Conduct TOGETHER!
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|17-nov
|Headland
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|17-nov
|Toki
|14,90 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|13-nov
|Syberia 3
|49,99 €
|-90%
|4,99€
|13-nov
|Syberia 1 & 2
|34,99 €
|-90%
|3,49€
|13-nov
|Moto Racer 4
|14,90 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|13-nov
|ATV Drift & Tricks
|14,99 €
|-90%
|1,49€
|13-nov
|TT Isle of Man
|49,99 €
|-90%
|4,99€
|14-nov
|My Little Riding Champion
|34,99 €
|-90%
|3,49€
|14-nov
|Not Tonight: Take Back Control Edition
|22,99 €
|-90%
|2,29€
|11-nov
|Save Koch
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|10-nov
|Trash Quest
|9,99 €
|-90%
|0,99€
|21-nov
|The Wardrobe: Even Better Edition
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|10-nov
|Call of Juarez: Gunslinger
|19,99 €
|-90%
|1,99€
|10-nov
|Crash Drive 2
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Classic Pool
|7,99 €
|-88%
|0,99€
|15-nov
|War Of Stealth – assassin
|8,36 €
|-87%
|1,08€
|15-nov
|Super Chariot
|14,90 €
|-87%
|1,93€
|13-nov
|Gear.Club Unlimited 2 – Tracks Edition
|49,99 €
|-87%
|6,49€
|13-nov
|Yesterday Origins
|14,90 €
|-87%
|1,93€
|13-nov
|Dimension Drive
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,94€
|08-nov
|Real Truck Simulator USA Car Games – Driving Games, Parking Sim, Car Speed Racing 2022
|9,99 €
|-85%
|1,49€
|07-nov
|Gem Wizards Tactics
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|23-nov
|Under Leaves
|12,99 €
|-85%
|1,99€
|22-nov
|Yes, Your Grace
|16,79 €
|-85%
|2,51€
|11-nov
|The Mystery of Woolley Mountain
|10,99 €
|-83%
|1,86€
|31-oct
|Silk
|9,99 €
|-83%
|1,69€
|31-oct
|Hyper Sentinel
|5,99 €
|-83%
|1,01€
|31-oct
|#womenUp, Super Puzzles Dream
|6,19 €
|-83%
|1,03€
|21-nov
|#Wish travel, Super Puzzles Dream
|5,99 €
|-83%
|1,00€
|21-nov
|LocO-SportS
|5,99 €
|-83%
|1,00€
|21-nov
|Blood Breed
|5,99 €
|-83%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Secret Files 3
|14,99 €
|-82%
|2,69€
|30-oct
|Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis
|14,99 €
|-82%
|2,69€
|30-oct
|Lost Horizon
|14,99 €
|-82%
|2,69€
|30-oct
|Secret Files: Tunguska
|14,99 €
|-82%
|2,69€
|30-oct
|Lost Horizon 2
|14,99 €
|-82%
|2,69€
|30-oct
|Fatum Betula
|5,49 €
|-82%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Gleamlight
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|16-nov
|Lumini
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|Rainswept
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|Octodad: Dadliest Catch
|13,99 €
|-80%
|2,79€
|09-nov
|Midnight Evil
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|24-nov
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|24-nov
|Gear.Club Unlimited
|14,90 €
|-80%
|2,98€
|13-nov
|My Universe – PET CLINIC CATS & DOGS
|39,99 €
|-80%
|7,99€
|13-nov
|Baobabs Mausoleum Grindhouse Edition
|16,99 €
|-80%
|3,39€
|13-nov
|Réussir : Code de la Route (French Highway Code)
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|13-nov
|Kids: Farm Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Sushi Time!
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Mainlining
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|15-nov
|The Walking Vegetables: Radical Edition
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|15-nov
|UNBOX: Newbie’s Adventure
|29,99 €
|-80%
|5,99€
|15-nov
|Cast of the Seven Godsends
|12,99 €
|-80%
|2,59€
|15-nov
|RIOT – Civil Unrest
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|15-nov
|Croc’s World Run
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-nov
|Solo: Islands of the Heart
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|15-nov
|The Long Reach
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|15-nov
|Airfield Mania
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-nov
|Jewel Rotation
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-nov
|Water Balloon Mania
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|17-nov
|Fobia
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|15-nov
|Real Car Driving Simulator & Parking 2022 Games
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|05-nov
|Shadow Bug
|8,99 €
|-80%
|1,79€
|29-oct
|Pure Crosswords
|14,99 €
|-80%
|2,99€
|20-nov
|Food Truck Tycoon
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Diabolic
|4,99 €
|-80%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|The Almost Gone
|9,99 €
|-80%
|1,99€
|03-nov
|Cultist Simulator: Initiate Edition
|19,99 €
|-80%
|3,99€
|03-nov
|Pool BILLIARD
|6,99 €
|-78%
|1,53€
|16-nov
|Catch ‘Em! Goldfish Scooping
|6,99 €
|-78%
|1,53€
|16-nov
|Tennis
|6,99 €
|-78%
|1,53€
|16-nov
|Kid Tripp
|3,99 €
|-75%
|1,00€
|23-nov
|Lost Wing
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|The Bug Butcher
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|BFF or Die
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|Mary Skelter 2
|39,99 €
|-75%
|9,99€
|01-nov
|Gum+
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|25-nov
|WarriOrb
|12,99 €
|-75%
|3,24€
|31-oct
|Black Future ’88
|19,99 €
|-75%
|4,99€
|31-oct
|Omvorm
|4,39 €
|-75%
|1,09€
|04-nov
|Galactic Defence Squadron
|4,39 €
|-75%
|1,09€
|04-nov
|Bubble Cats Rescue
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Jewel Fever 2
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|17-nov
|Croc’s World
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|17-nov
|Birds and Blocks
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|17-nov
|Pacific Wings
|3,99 €
|-75%
|0,99€
|17-nov
|Collapsed
|14,99 €
|-75%
|3,74€
|10-nov
|Dungeon Warfare
|7,99 €
|-75%
|1,99€
|05-nov
|Minigolf Adventure
|4,99 €
|-75%
|1,24€
|15-nov
|Secret Files Sam Peters
|6,99 €
|-72%
|1,95€
|30-oct
|Knock ‘Em Down! Bowling
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|16-nov
|Horned Knight
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|08-nov
|Death end re;Quest
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|01-nov
|Megadimension Neptunia VII
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|01-nov
|Arc of Alchemist
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|01-nov
|Memory Lane
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|10-nov
|Frightence
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|10-nov
|Memory Lane 2
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|10-nov
|War-Torn Dreams
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|10-nov
|BraveMatch
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|10-nov
|Dreaming Canvas
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|10-nov
|JigSaw Solace
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|10-nov
|Puzzle Frenzy
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|10-nov
|Nerved
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|10-nov
|NeonLore
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|10-nov
|Blastful
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|10-nov
|Caretaker
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|10-nov
|Jigsaw Finale
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|10-nov
|JigSaw Abundance
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|10-nov
|Fluxteria
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|10-nov
|My Universe – My Baby
|39,99 €
|-70%
|11,99€
|13-nov
|Fort Boyard
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|13-nov
|AO Tennis 2
|54,99 €
|-70%
|16,49€
|14-nov
|Piratepoly Gold: Caribbean Treasure
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|21-nov
|Ponpu
|14,99 €
|-70%
|4,49€
|15-nov
|Vaporum
|24,99 €
|-70%
|7,49€
|15-nov
|Aragami: Shadow Edition
|29,99 €
|-70%
|8,99€
|15-nov
|Top Speed 2: Drag Rivals & Nitro Racing
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|21-nov
|Racing Classics PRO: Drag Race & Real Speed
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|21-nov
|Pool: 8 Ball Billiards
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|21-nov
|Top Boat: Racing Simulator 3D
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|21-nov
|Poker Champion: Texas Hold’em
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|21-nov
|Top Bike: Racing & Moto Drag
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|21-nov
|Zombie Call: Trigger 3D
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|21-nov
|Air Strike: WW2 Fighters Sky Combat
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|21-nov
|Road Racing: Highway Car Chase
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|21-nov
|The Last Run: Dead Zombie Shooter
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|21-nov
|Drag Clash Pro: Hot Rod Racing
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|21-nov
|Racing Xtreme: Fast Rally Driver 3D
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|21-nov
|Jumpy Mia
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|21-nov
|Racing Xtreme 2
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|21-nov
|Casino Heaven: Slots & Bonus Games
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|21-nov
|Moto Rider GO: Highway Traffic
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|21-nov
|Best Sniper Legacy: Dino Hunt & Shooter 3D
|5,99 €
|-70%
|1,79€
|21-nov
|InfiniteCorp: Cyberpunk Card Game
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|21-nov
|Cow Rush: Water Adventure
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|21-nov
|Best Sniper: Shooting Hunter
|8,99 €
|-70%
|2,69€
|21-nov
|Top Speed: Drag & Fast Racing
|7,99 €
|-70%
|2,39€
|21-nov
|Super Mike: Classic Adventure Game
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|21-nov
|ZOMBIE Beyond Terror: FPS Survival
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|21-nov
|Dead Invaders: Modern War 3D
|6,99 €
|-70%
|2,09€
|21-nov
|The Zombie Smasher – Dead Apocalyptic Killer Car Driving & Parking Games Survival
|4,99 €
|-70%
|1,49€
|04-nov
|Sky Races
|3,49 €
|-70%
|1,04€
|20-nov
|Plumber Puzzles
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|20-nov
|Bike Jump
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|10-nov
|Cooking Festival
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|10-nov
|Archery Club
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|10-nov
|Keen: One Girl Army
|3,99 €
|-70%
|1,19€
|03-nov
|Jump The Car
|9,99 €
|-70%
|2,99€
|10-nov
|GENSOU Skydrift
|21,99 €
|-70%
|6,59€
|03-nov
|Gensokyo Defenders
|19,99 €
|-70%
|5,99€
|03-nov
|THE Number Puzzle
|4,99 €
|-69%
|1,54€
|16-nov
|Enchanting Mahjong Match
|4,99 €
|-69%
|1,54€
|16-nov
|Monster Prom: XXL
|15,99 €
|-69%
|4,95€
|10-nov
|BOT.vinnik Chess
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|11-nov
|Rail Trail
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Pipes Master
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Jim’s Adventure
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Detective Inspector: Mysterious Clues
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Debtor
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|Island Maze
|2,99 €
|-67%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|The Amazing Shinsengumi: Heroes in Love
|11,99 €
|-65%
|4,19€
|16-nov
|Luckslinger
|9,99 €
|-65%
|3,49€
|08-nov
|Hypnospace Outlaw
|17,19 €
|-65%
|6,01€
|11-nov
|Battle Axe
|27,99 €
|-60%
|11,19€
|23-nov
|Steamroll: Rustless Edition
|9,99 €
|-60%
|3,99€
|06-nov
|A Pretty Odd Bunny
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|Castle Of Pixel Skulls
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|Batu Ta Batu
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|Inferno 2
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|08-nov
|Moero Chronicle Hyper
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|01-nov
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|24-nov
|Yuppie Psycho: Executive Edition
|16,66 €
|-60%
|6,66€
|08-nov
|Lamentum
|15,99 €
|-60%
|6,39€
|08-nov
|Witcheye
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|01-nov
|Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|15-nov
|The Lightbringer
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|15-nov
|Monster Harvest
|19,99 €
|-60%
|7,99€
|15-nov
|Golf Peaks
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|22-nov
|Descenders
|24,99 €
|-60%
|9,99€
|11-nov
|Rogue Bit
|4,99 €
|-60%
|1,99€
|20-nov
|Son of a Witch
|12,99 €
|-60%
|5,19€
|20-nov
|Monster Truck Arena
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|17-nov
|City Traffic Driver
|11,99 €
|-60%
|4,79€
|17-nov
|Girabox
|2,49 €
|-60%
|0,99€
|20-nov
|fault – milestone two side: above
|14,99 €
|-60%
|5,99€
|03-nov
|The Wonderful 101: Remastered
|44,99 €
|-55%
|20,24€
|18-nov
|Deiland: Pocket Planet Edition
|19,99 €
|-55%
|8,99€
|20-nov
|BallzOut
|2,19 €
|-55%
|0,99€
|04-nov
|Pups & Purrs Animal Hospital
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|23-nov
|RICO: London
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|23-nov
|If My Heart Had Wings
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,95€
|16-nov
|Dangerous Relationship
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|16-nov
|My Secret Pets!
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|16-nov
|Destiny’s Princess: A War Story, A Love Story
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|16-nov
|Office Lovers
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|16-nov
|Gakuen Club
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|16-nov
|Disease -Hidden Object-
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|16-nov
|Pub Encounter
|16,99 €
|-50%
|8,49€
|16-nov
|My Butler
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|16-nov
|Secrets of Me
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|16-nov
|The Charming Empire
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|16-nov
|Wonder Boy Asha in Monster World
|34,99 €
|-50%
|17,49€
|02-nov
|Super Korotama
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|06-nov
|The Savior’s Gang
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|06-nov
|Jack ‘n’ Hat
|7,99 €
|-50%
|3,99€
|08-nov
|Devastator
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|08-nov
|Pecaminosa – a pixel noir game
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|08-nov
|Colossus Down
|17,99 €
|-50%
|8,99€
|09-nov
|Move or Die: Unleashed
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|15-nov
|Bugsnax
|21,99 €
|-50%
|10,99€
|09-nov
|OBAKEIDORO!
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|13-nov
|Phoenotopia : Awakening
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|07-nov
|Clan N
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|08-nov
|Five Nights at Freddy’s: Help Wanted
|29,99 €
|-50%
|14,99€
|01-nov
|Battle Brothers – A Turn Based Tactical RPG
|27,99 €
|-50%
|13,99€
|08-nov
|Fisti-Fluffs
|21,99 €
|-50%
|10,99€
|31-oct
|Under: Depths of Fear
|10,99 €
|-50%
|5,49€
|31-oct
|Bright Paw
|12,99 €
|-50%
|6,49€
|31-oct
|Death’s Door
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|01-nov
|CARRION
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|01-nov
|Jin Conception
|12,62 €
|-50%
|6,31€
|31-oct
|BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad
|8,55 €
|-50%
|4,27€
|31-oct
|Ayakashi: Romance Reborn Dawn Chapter & Twilight Chapter
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|31-oct
|Grapple Dog
|13,29 €
|-50%
|6,64€
|31-oct
|Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse
|16,22 €
|-50%
|8,11€
|02-nov
|Escape from Life Inc
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-nov
|GraviFire
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|12-nov
|The House of Da Vinci 2
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|30-oct
|Breeder Homegrown: Director’s Cut
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|12-nov
|Active Neurons – Puzzle game
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|12-nov
|7th Sector
|19,99 €
|-50%
|9,99€
|12-nov
|Active Neurons 2
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|12-nov
|A Winter’s Daydream
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|12-nov
|NORTH
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-nov
|Rift Keeper
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-nov
|The Tower of Beatrice
|5,99 €
|-50%
|2,99€
|12-nov
|The Mooseman
|6,99 €
|-50%
|3,49€
|12-nov
|It’s Spring Again
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Blood Waves
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-nov
|Wurroom
|1,99 €
|-50%
|0,99€
|12-nov
|Active Neurons 3 – Wonders Of The World
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|12-nov
|Drowning
|2,99 €
|-50%
|1,49€
|12-nov
|Escape From Tethys
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-nov
|STELLATUM
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|12-nov
|Nowhere Prophet
|21,69 €
|-50%
|10,84€
|11-nov
|Zombies Ate My Neighbors and Ghoul Patrol
|12,49 €
|-50%
|6,24€
|01-nov
|One Gun Guy
|4,99 €
|-50%
|2,49€
|07-nov
|Moonrise Fall
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-nov
|Ampersat
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|07-nov
|Hot Gimmick Cosplay-jong
|17,11 €
|-50%
|8,55€
|03-nov
|Game Tengoku CruisinMix Special
|24,89 €
|-50%
|12,44€
|03-nov
|Backgammon: Board Game Puzzle
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|06-nov
|Space Commander: War and Trade
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|20-nov
|Barn Finders
|18,99 €
|-50%
|9,49€
|20-nov
|Crawl
|14,99 €
|-50%
|7,49€
|03-nov
|Touhou Genso Wanderer -Lotus Labyrinth R-
|39,99 €
|-50%
|19,99€
|03-nov
|Azure Reflections
|24,99 €
|-50%
|12,49€
|03-nov
|Once Upon a Time on Halloween
|9,99 €
|-50%
|4,99€
|03-nov
|West Water
|9,99 €
|-45%
|5,49€
|19-nov
|PROJECT : KNIGHT 2 Dusk of Souls
|7,99 €
|-45%
|4,39€
|19-nov
|Treasures of the Aegean
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|23-nov
|Ultra Mega Xtra Party Challenge
|24,99 €
|-40%
|14,99€
|10-nov
|Deadly Premonition Origins
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|23-nov
|Alpaca Ball: Allstars
|19,99 €
|-40%
|11,99€
|20-nov
|My Universe – Doctors & Nurses
|39,99 €
|-40%
|23,99€
|13-nov
|Grand Mountain Adventure: Wonderlands
|34,99 €
|-40%
|20,99€
|13-nov
|Rogue Lords
|29,99 €
|-40%
|17,99€
|14-nov
|Farm Mechanic Simulator
|27,99 €
|-40%
|16,79€
|12-nov
|Saboteur II: Avenging Angel
|7,00 €
|-40%
|4,20€
|12-nov
|Truck Mechanic Simulator
|27,99 €
|-40%
|16,79€
|12-nov
|Lust for Darkness: Dawn Edition
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|12-nov
|Lust for Darkness
|12,99 €
|-40%
|7,79€
|12-nov
|Construction Machines Simulator
|27,99 €
|-40%
|16,79€
|12-nov
|Preventive Strike
|1,79 €
|-40%
|1,07€
|12-nov
|Saboteur!
|7,00 €
|-40%
|4,20€
|12-nov
|Saboteur SiO
|8,99 €
|-40%
|5,39€
|12-nov
|Silver Falls Episode Prelude
|6,99 €
|-35%
|4,54€
|10-nov
|THE CARD Perfect Collection
|14,99 €
|-35%
|9,74€
|16-nov
|Lovekami -Divinity Stage-
|13,99 €
|-35%
|9,09€
|16-nov
|ENDER LILIES: Quietus of the Knights
|24,99 €
|-35%
|16,24€
|08-nov
|Koh-Lanta
|39,99 €
|-35%
|25,99€
|13-nov
|Luna’s Fishing Garden
|7,99 €
|-34%
|5,27€
|09-nov
|Merchant of the Skies
|14,99 €
|-34%
|9,89€
|09-nov
|Lazy Galaxy: Rebel Story
|6,99 €
|-34%
|4,61€
|09-nov
|Romeow: to the cracked Mars
|2,99 €
|-33%
|1,99€
|15-nov
|Lovekami -Useless Goddess-
|13,99 €
|-30%
|9,79€
|16-nov
|Supaplex WOW!
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|31-oct
|Stranded Deep
|24,99 €
|-30%
|17,49€
|12-nov
|Hell’s High Harmonizers
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|04-nov
|Gigapocalypse
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|04-nov
|Super Shadow Break : Showdown! NINJA VS The Three KAIJUs
|10,99 €
|-30%
|7,69€
|04-nov
|Espacio Cosmic Light-Seeker
|3,99 €
|-30%
|2,79€
|04-nov
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Mountain Cottage-
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|12-nov
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape -The Old Inn-
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|12-nov
|Japanese Escape Games The Fortress Prison
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|12-nov
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Sento
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|12-nov
|Japanese Escape Games The Retro House
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|12-nov
|Japanese Escape Games The Hospital
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|12-nov
|Japanese Escape Games The Hotel of Tricks
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|12-nov
|Japanese NEKOSAMA Escape The Local Train
|8,99 €
|-30%
|6,29€
|12-nov
|FILMECHANISM
|16,79 €
|-30%
|11,75€
|03-nov
|Kubinashi Recollection
|9,99 €
|-30%
|6,99€
|03-nov
|Touhou Hyouibana ～ Antinomy of Common Flowers.
|29,99 €
|-30%
|20,99€
|03-nov
|Touhou Luna Nights
|14,99 €
|-30%
|10,49€
|03-nov
|Undernauts: Labyrinth of Yomi
|44,99 €
|-25%
|33,74€
|23-nov
|Gearshifters
|26,99 €
|-25%
|20,24€
|23-nov
|Lovekami -Healing Harem-
|13,99 €
|-25%
|10,49€
|16-nov
|FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water
|39,99 €
|-25%
|29,99€
|08-nov
|FATAL FRAME: Maiden of Black Water Digital Deluxe Edition
|54,99 €
|-25%
|41,24€
|08-nov
|Penko Park
|12,99 €
|-25%
|9,74€
|01-nov
|There Is No Game: Wrong Dimension
|12,99 €
|-25%
|9,74€
|31-oct
|Crowalt: Traces of the Lost Colony
|9,99 €
|-21%
|7,89€
|07-nov
|Final Vendetta
|24,99 €
|-20%
|19,99€
|23-nov
|Nosferatu Lilinor
|14,53 €
|-20%
|11,62€
|09-nov
|GemaBoy Zero Origins
|12,34 €
|-20%
|9,87€
|19-nov
|Sally Face
|12,99 €
|-20%
|10,39€
|01-nov
|Dragon Caffi
|7,79 €
|-20%
|6,23€
|07-nov
|Crystal Goddess
|5,99 €
|-20%
|4,79€
|10-nov
|Layer Section & Galactic Attack S-Tribute
|27,99 €
|-20%
|22,39€
|03-nov
|Samurai Aces
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|03-nov
|Abarenbo Tengu & Zombie Nation
|11,99 €
|-20%
|9,59€
|03-nov
|Guardian Force – Saturn Tribute
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|03-nov
|COTTOn Boomerang – Saturn Tribute
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|03-nov
|COTTOn 2 – Saturn Tribute
|14,99 €
|-20%
|11,99€
|03-nov
|TENGAI
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|03-nov
|Samurai Aces III: Sengoku Cannon
|8,99 €
|-20%
|7,19€
|03-nov
|STRIKERS1945 II
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|03-nov
|STRIKERS 1945 III
|8,99 €
|-20%
|7,19€
|03-nov
|GUNBIRD
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|03-nov
|GUNBARICH
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|03-nov
|ZERO GUNNER 2-
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|03-nov
|SOL DIVIDE -SWORD OF DARKNESS-
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|03-nov
|STRIKERS1945
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|03-nov
|Deathsmiles I･II
|39,99 €
|-20%
|31,99€
|03-nov
|Dragon Blaze
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|03-nov
|GUNBIRD2
|6,99 €
|-20%
|5,59€
|03-nov
|RUNOUT
|4,99 €
|-20%
|3,99€
|10-nov
|SUPER UFO FIGHTER
|9,99 €
|-20%
|7,99€
|03-nov
|TEMPUS
|6,99 €
|-15%
|5,94€
|22-nov
